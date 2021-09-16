Log in
DTx Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/16/2021 | 07:31am EDT
DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, today announced that Dr. Arthur Suckow, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium and the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference.

Dr. Suckow will present a company overview and host one-on-one meetings at both conferences. He will also participate in a panel discussion on RNA delivery at the Chardan conference. Details are as follows:

UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium (virtual)
Presentation: Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET

Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference (virtual)
Presentation: October 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET
Panel – RNA-based Targeted Delivery Approaches: October 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company based in San Diego, CA creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease. The company’s proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells, and other specialized cell types. To advance the FALCON platform toward and into clinical development, DTx has raised more than $100M in combined investment from several of the world’s leading healthcare investors including RA Capital Management and Access Biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and research foundations such as the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF). To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on LinkedIn and Twitter @DTxPharma.


© Business Wire 2021
