Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DUNKIN' ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of DNKN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Inspire Brands, Inc.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On October 30, 2020, Dunkin’ announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Inspire for approximately $11.3 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Dunkin’ stockholders will receive $106.50 in cash for each share of Dunkin’ common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Dunkin’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Dunkin’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Dunkin’ and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pREALNETWORKS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pCURALEAF : Announces Participation at November Financial Conferences & Events
PR
04:02pBLUEPRINT MEDICINES : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
04:02pEMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
04:02pACADIA REALTY TRUST : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
BU
04:02pTeekay Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Calls
GL
04:01pCB FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
04:01pComputational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market in APAC Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Growth in Smartphone Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01pAutomotive Lightweight Materials Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
04:01pCI FINANCIAL : to acquire majority interest in Stavis & Cohen of Houston, its second acquisition of a leading woman-owned wealth firm and 10th RIA acquisition of 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
4Wall Street rallies with Election Day underway
5BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group