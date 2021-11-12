Log in
DUTCH PM RUTTE: BARS AND RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE AT 8 PM FOR AT LEAST 3 WEEKS AS OF NOV 13

11/12/2021 | 01:10pm EST
DUTCH PM RUTTE: BARS AND RESTAURANTS TO CLOSE AT 8 PM FOR AT LEAST 3 WEEKS AS OF NOV 13


© Reuters 2021
01:11pDUTCH PM RUTTE : No spectators allowed at sporting events in coming weeks
RE
01:10pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Supermarkets to close at 8 pm and non-essential stores at 6 pm during partial lockdown
RE
01:10pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Bars and restaurants to close at 8 pm for at least 3 weeks as of nov 13
RE
01:09pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Reimposing social distancing from saturday
RE
01:08pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Work from home as much as possible
RE
01:07pDUTCH PM RUTTE : No more than 4 visitors at home starting immediately
RE
