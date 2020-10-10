Log in
DVDFab : Launches Enhanced Product Suite in DVDFab : 12

10/10/2020 | 02:07am EDT

With the release of DVDFab 12, DVDFab has unveiled an array of features visually streamlined and technically improved for a smoother, faster, and more efficient visual and user experience. The updated DVDFab is a culmination of improving even more on already-successful iterations combined with the introduction of brand-new technologies and approaches.

Next-gen Revamped UI Meets Technical Improvements

The first thing worth mentioning for DVDFab 12 is the sleek user interface. There are four all-new color themes: blue, light, dark, and 365. The light and dark modes are tailored to the needs of users’ environment, while the 365 color theme is targeted at 365 users.

Other improvements embodied in the ability to choose from preset video output configurations or to customize profiles and save them for later use make DVDFab products more easy-to-use by meeting users’ increased demand.

On top of that, DVDFab has introduced the Launchpad, a feature that is sure to be welcome by old and new users alike. The new DVDFab 12 Launchpad is an all-in-one portal that displays commonly used DVDFab features along with detail descriptions, making them easier to find than before.

Another focus is on the improved efficiency of DVDFab 12 products. Cloud Decrypt’s technical upgradation helps remove new protections and read new disc formats more rapidly; Cloud Speedup increases file loading speed to 300%; NVIDIA, AMD GPU, and Intel Quick Sync support makes hardware acceleration, decoding and encoding faster.

Finally, DVDFab 12 leads the industry in automatic scanning for and isolating forced subtitles and supporting BS4K, CS4K, and 4K BDAV. Most importantly, DVDFab has also applied Artificial Intelligence to video upscaling and photo enhancement with DVDFab Enlarger AI and Photo Enhancer AI respectively.

On top of all of this, with improved interface response speed and reduced start-up time, users will be able to take advantage of all these updates faster than ever.

About DVDFab

DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on software such as DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, UHD Copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, Blu-ray media player, photo & video enhancer and more for more than 17 years under its well-known DVDFab software banner. It has more than 80 million global users.

More information at:
https://www.dvdfab.cn
https://www.facebook.com/dvdfabsoftware


© Business Wire 2020
