Dahua USA Announces Second Generation Four-Door Access Controller

Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, is introducing its newest four-door access controller to its North American market. The new model, the latest in Dahua’s family of access control devices, includes a suite of upgrades designed for small applications in need of high-performance access control.

The four-door access controller (DHI-ASC2204C-S) supports TCP/IP, RS485, Wiegand Protocol, and Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP), which makes it interoperable with devices from other manufacturers. It is scalable and can be managed by Dahua’s DSS Pro and DSS Express Video Management Systems. For high security applications, it allows anti-passback and multi-door interlock to control traffic, and biometrics can be integrated as well. The device supports watchdog mechanism for greater operational stability.

“Dahua brings this new generation access controller to the market so small businesses can enjoy the functionality of a professional-grade access control system without a complex setup or prohibitive price point,” commented Damon Chou, solutions product manager for Dahua USA.

The controller gives users more flexibility and layers of protection by allowing user IDs to be associated with card numbers, and the option to set both of those for specific time periods. The device allows multiple holiday periods for days when the office or facility is closed and stores up to 100,000 user records and 500,000 card-swipe records. It can send an alert when tampering, intrusion, duress, or timeout occur, as well as when a user attempts to use an invalid card or incorrect password. A pre-wired power supply and removable terminal blocks make the controller easy to install.

In addition to controllers, Dahua has a robust product suite of card, keypad, and fingerprint readers that are customizable to users’ specific needs and easy to integrate with video surveillance solutions.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video surveillance equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Video Surveillance Analytics Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005869/en/