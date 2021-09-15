Dahua USA Unveils New Night Color 2.0 Network Camera Series with Vari-Focal Options

Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, is introducing Night Color 2.0, an upgraded line of IP cameras that deliver full-color images in completely dark environments. The Night Color line includes, for the first time, 4MP models with vari-focal and 2.8mm lenses, cost-efficient Lite series 4MP camera options, and an 8MP bullet camera with a 2.8mm fixed-lens option. Dahua’s high-performance video analytics suite, Analytics+, as well as white light LEDs, round out the special features of the Night Color 2.0 family. Night Color 2.0 produces vivid, full-color images in environments down to 0.0005 lux.

“From Starlight+ in 2018 to Night Color in 2020 and now Night Color 2.0, Dahua has long invested in low-light technology R&D, resulting in hardware and software that has continually met the most advanced low-light needs on the market,” commented Jennifer Hackenburg, product marketing director at Dahua Technology USA.

The Night Color 2.0 line includes dome (N45EYNZ) and bullet (N45EFNZ) network cameras with 2.7mm to 12mm motorized, vari-focal lenses and an auto-focus function that maintains clear image detail even after zooming in. These models are well-suited for both narrow, indoor spaces and wide-angle, outdoor scenarios; the vari-focal lenses make operation more convenient and reduce installation time and labor costs. Additionally, these models feature a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way talk.

Night Color 2.0 network cameras are compatible with Dahua’s 5-I/L series NVR, offering advanced search capabilities. Video footage can be searched for humans based on the color of their clothing or vehicles by body color. A new function, AI Schedule, lets users set different analytics operations at designated times of the day. In a retail setting, for example, store managers may set the camera to run people counting functions during the day and perimeter protection at night.

In addition to the advanced Night Color technology, this line offers 2.8mm lenses, providing greater flexibility than the previous 3.6mm Night Color cameras. These Pro Series 4MP cameras come in dome (N45EFN2), bullet (N45EJN2), and eyeball (N45EYN2) form factors. An 8MP bullet with a 2.8mm lens (N85EFN2) also rounds out the Night Color 2.0 options. The cost-efficient Lite series includes a bullet (N43BB62) and eyeball (N43BJ62) form factor. Night Color 2.0 models incorporate white-light LEDs to offer full-color images in total darkness as well as serve as an effective visual deterrent. This technology provides smart illumination, where the camera automatically activates the white-light illuminators when ambient light levels fall and adjusts exposure time and LED intensity to prevent overexposing the image.

In October, Dahua plans to release the Night Color 2.0 dual-lens 2 x 4MP eyeball camera. The camera features new light-fusion technology where a dual-lens combination works in tandem. It collects visible-light color detail from one lens and uses an IR illuminator to collect light intensity data from the second lens. The camera fuses the images to produce a detailed color image in near-dark environments without the need for white light.

