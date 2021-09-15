Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dahua USA Unveils New Night Color 2.0 Network Camera Series with Vari-Focal Options

09/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, is introducing Night Color 2.0, an upgraded line of IP cameras that deliver full-color images in completely dark environments. The Night Color line includes, for the first time, 4MP models with vari-focal and 2.8mm lenses, cost-efficient Lite series 4MP camera options, and an 8MP bullet camera with a 2.8mm fixed-lens option. Dahua’s high-performance video analytics suite, Analytics+, as well as white light LEDs, round out the special features of the Night Color 2.0 family. Night Color 2.0 produces vivid, full-color images in environments down to 0.0005 lux.

“From Starlight+ in 2018 to Night Color in 2020 and now Night Color 2.0, Dahua has long invested in low-light technology R&D, resulting in hardware and software that has continually met the most advanced low-light needs on the market,” commented Jennifer Hackenburg, product marketing director at Dahua Technology USA.

The Night Color 2.0 line includes dome (N45EYNZ) and bullet (N45EFNZ) network cameras with 2.7mm to 12mm motorized, vari-focal lenses and an auto-focus function that maintains clear image detail even after zooming in. These models are well-suited for both narrow, indoor spaces and wide-angle, outdoor scenarios; the vari-focal lenses make operation more convenient and reduce installation time and labor costs. Additionally, these models feature a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way talk.

Night Color 2.0 network cameras are compatible with Dahua’s 5-I/L series NVR, offering advanced search capabilities. Video footage can be searched for humans based on the color of their clothing or vehicles by body color. A new function, AI Schedule, lets users set different analytics operations at designated times of the day. In a retail setting, for example, store managers may set the camera to run people counting functions during the day and perimeter protection at night.

In addition to the advanced Night Color technology, this line offers 2.8mm lenses, providing greater flexibility than the previous 3.6mm Night Color cameras. These Pro Series 4MP cameras come in dome (N45EFN2), bullet (N45EJN2), and eyeball (N45EYN2) form factors. An 8MP bullet with a 2.8mm lens (N85EFN2) also rounds out the Night Color 2.0 options. The cost-efficient Lite series includes a bullet (N43BB62) and eyeball (N43BJ62) form factor. Night Color 2.0 models incorporate white-light LEDs to offer full-color images in total darkness as well as serve as an effective visual deterrent. This technology provides smart illumination, where the camera automatically activates the white-light illuminators when ambient light levels fall and adjusts exposure time and LED intensity to prevent overexposing the image.

In October, Dahua plans to release the Night Color 2.0 dual-lens 2 x 4MP eyeball camera. The camera features new light-fusion technology where a dual-lens combination works in tandem. It collects visible-light color detail from one lens and uses an IR illuminator to collect light intensity data from the second lens. The camera fuses the images to produce a detailed color image in near-dark environments without the need for white light.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video surveillance equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Video Surveillance Analytics Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pADIAL CEO WILLIAM STILLEY INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN MAXIM GROUP'S VIRTUAL PANEL SERIES CONFERENCE : “Disruptors in the Mental Health Space”
GL
03:07pActivist Bluebell urges Solvay's board to oust CEO over sea discharge
RE
03:07pGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Amendments to credit facility completed
AQ
03:06pCanada's Trudeau under fire over high inflation as election race tightens
RE
03:06pSTANDARD CHARTERED : African Development Bank Approves a $50 Million Multinational Trade Finance Risk Participation Agreement Facility for Standard Chartered Bank
AQ
03:06pNTT DATA : Awarded Contract to Modernize Background Checks for U.S. Department of Justice
BU
03:06pBrookfield Forms Strategic Partnership with Boston-Based King Street Properties
PR
03:06pTRACTOR SUPPLY : Supports Future of Agriculture by Joining U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action
BU
03:05pNASDAQ : to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call
AQ
02:46pToronto shares gain as oil offsets inflation surge to 18-year high
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street subdued as China data adds to growth doubts
2Biden to meet U.S. CEOs in 'rallying cry' for vaccine mandates
3China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
4Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
5Mapfre S A : ‘The voice of insurance' podcast with Javier San Bas..

HOT NEWS