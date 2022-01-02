Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Daily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE

01/02/2022 | 06:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abu Dhabi

(Reuters) - Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August, while daily infections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) haven crossed the 2,500-level.

Authorities in the two Gulf Arab states did not break down the cases by COVID-19 variant. Both countries confirmed their first known case of the Omicron variant in early December.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state with a population of around 30 million, on Sunday registered 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death. Daily cases had fallen below 100 in September.

Neighbouring UAE, a tourism and commercial hub now marking its peak tourism season and hosting a world fair, announced 2,600 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Daily infections in the UAE rose above 2,000 on Dec. 29, after having fallen below 100 in October.

The UAE said on Saturday it would ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10 and that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel.

The latest daily COVID figures are still below a peak of nearly 4,000 hit in the UAE last January when visitors flocked to the country, and a record of over 4,700 in Saudi Arabia in June 2020, according to Reuters data.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.41% 4.1746 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15aDutch police disperse thousands protesting against lockdown measures
RE
07:42aFirefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape Town
RE
07:26aSecurity forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan -TV
RE
07:21aGermans see pandemic, pensions as biggest topics for 2022-poll
RE
07:18aEU flag removed from Arc de Triomphe after causing stir
RE
07:08aEnglish school children to wear masks to tackle Omicron surge
RE
06:19aDaily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE
RE
06:15aOmicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says
RE
06:11aEngland reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases, another record
RE
06:07aFire erupts at South African parliament
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron could lead Israel to herd immunity, health official says
2Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
3U.S. cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade progra..
4Firefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape ..
5Dutch police disperse thousands protesting against lockdown measures

HOT NEWS