Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 596.1 thousand barrels in August

09/10/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In August 2021, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 711.6 thousand barrels, including 596.1 thousand barrels' crude oil and 115.5 thousand barrels' condensate.

According to the decision adopted at the Ministerial Meeting of OPEC plus countries in July this year, Azerbaijan's commitment to cut output in August was 91 thousand barrels, and daily crude oil production was planned to increase by 7 thousand barrels compared to July, reaching 627 thousand barrels.

It should be reminded that at the 19th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC plus countries held in July, starting from August, the decision was made to increase the daily crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per month, complete the cuts in the volume of 5.8 million barrels in September 2022 and extend the term of the 'Declaration of Cooperation' by the end of 2022 with partial adjustments to the base level of oil production from May next year. As long as this decision is in force, Azerbaijan has been able to increase its daily crude oil production by about 7,000 barrels per month and, accordingly, reduce its commitment of output cut.


Disclaimer

Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present New INGREZZA® (valbenazine) and ONGENTYS® (opicapone) Data at the MDS Virtual Congress 2021
PR
09:23aAnalysis-EasyJet bid kicks off scramble for budget airline supremacy
RE
09:23aWESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION : Reports Exploration Progress at its Stronchullin Prospect in the Knapdale District of Argyll, Scotland
AQ
09:23aGOLDEN MATRIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:22aSAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF AN OXALATE-CONSUMING SYNTHETIC BIOTIC MEDICINE : SYNB8802 in Healthy Volunteers with Induced Dietary Hyperoxaluria: American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting
PU
09:22aMASTERCARD : Names Candido Botelho Bracher to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
09:22aAMERICAN FINANCIAL : 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference Presentation
PU
09:22aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : small business survey finds growing optimism; security remains a top concern
PU
09:22aOpen Market Operations - 10 September 2021
PU
09:22aRs. 39,500 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 15 September 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
31847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
4Steinhoff International N : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRAC..
5Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..

HOT NEWS