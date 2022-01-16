Daily output of natural gas in China's largest oil-and-gas field sets new record

XI'AN - The daily production of natural gas in Changqing Oilfield, China's largest oil-and-gas field, has reached more than 150 million cubic meters, accounting for one-seventh of the country's total daily use of natural gas during the peak of winter.

The amount can meet the daily cooking gas needs of 300 million families of three persons, the PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company said on Jan 15.

Located in Northwest China's Erdos basin, the oilfield had produced more than 46.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year, accounting for 23 percent of the country's total. It provides natural gas for civil uses of nearly 400 million people in over 40 cities.

Changqing oilfield, with over 50 years of history, has played an important role in safeguarding the country's energy security.

The oilfield is also contributing to China's ongoing efforts to replace coal with clean energy sources such as natural gas. China has promised to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.