Daimler Finance North America LLC: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online

https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/north-america.



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Daimler Finance North America LLC and Daimler AG. Daimler Finance North America LLC finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler North America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler International Nederland B.V., which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.



Daimler North America Corporation

Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting

36455 Corporate Drive

Farmington Hills, MI 48331

USA



Phone: +1 248 991 6419

Fax: +1 248 991 6979

