Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online

08/03/2021 | 05:27am EDT
DGAP-News: Daimler International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Interim Report
Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online

03.08.2021 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is available on
https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/.

This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law
and related regulations of Luxembourg.

This information has been issued by Daimler International Finance B.V. and Daimler AG. Daimler
International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is
fully owned by Daimler AG.

Daimler International Finance B.V.
Treasury
Ravenswade 4
NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein

Phone: +31 646 287218
 

03.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1223602  03.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223602&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS