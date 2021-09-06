Log in
Daimler presents new all-electric Mercedes

09/06/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Mercedes-Benz goes electric

Parent company Daimler revealed the new Mercedes EQE

Location: Munich, Germany

The fully electric vehicle is part of a new generation of models

(Ola Kaellenius, Daimler AG Chairman) "The auto industry is in full transformation towards decarbonisation and also digitalisation of the product, but also the way we make the product. We look at this as an opportunity more than a challenge and this transformation we want to lead from the front."

Daimler plans to spend over $47.5 billion by 2030 to electrify cars

It hopes to take on Tesla in an all-electric market

but warned the shift would lead to job cuts

"The question is, what do we need to do to switch the whole system over to electric? The products will be there. We are launching a whole host of products in the next years. And we have decided from 2025 forewords, all architectures, all new architectures for Mercedes will be 100% electric. We also need to build up charging infrastructure, which will be a cooperation between governments around the world and industry. And if we all pull together, we can make the switch happen sooner."


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.11% 70.09 Delayed Quote.21.42%
TESLA, INC. 0.16% 733.57 Delayed Quote.3.95%
