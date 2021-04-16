Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Daimler profit soars as China drives recovery

04/16/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler's first-quarter operating profit surged, with higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China powering its recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterly adjusted group earnings before interest and tax jumped to 5 billion euros ($6 billion) in the first three months of 2021 from 719 million euros a year earlier, the German carmaker said on Friday.

That was above average analyst expectations of 4 billion euros, prompting it to release key figures a week ahead of schedule, it said. The comparable figure in 2019 was 2.3 billion euros.

"Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter," Daimler said.

"Daimler was able to benefit from this development thanks to convincing product substance combined with significant fixed cost reductions," it added.

Volkswagen a day earlier had also singled out China as one of the drivers of a global automotive recovery.. Its Porsche luxury cars business reported a 36% rise in sales in the first three months of the year.

Adding to the positive tone, European car registrations for March bounced back from a year ago when coronavirus lockdowns and accompanying uncertainty across Europe took a toll on sales.

Daimler shares rose by as much as 2.9%, taking them to their highest level in more than 5 years. Shares have gained a third year-to-date, as investors are warming up to electric car strategies outlined by German carmakers.

"The magnitude of the beat will likely lead to upgrades despite what looks like a challenging production environment for the industry in Q2," Jefferies analysts wrote, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.

The global car sector has been hit by a shortage of crucial semiconductors, causing several rivals, including Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen, to cut or adjust production.

Daimler, which has remained largely unaffected so far, did not comment on the chip crunch.

The carmaker, which is due to release detailed quarterly results on April 23, said adjusted industrial free cash flow reached 2.8 billion euros, against a consensus forecast for 1.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8355 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman and Keith Weir)

By Ludwig Burger


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 2.73% 77.38 Delayed Quote.30.40%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.22% 58.61 Delayed Quote.40.75%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.72% 97.18 Delayed Quote.72.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aDaimler profit soars as China drives recovery
RE
04:38aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK  : Acquisition of financial assets and external financing in Germany in the fourth quarter of 2020 Results of the financial accounts by sector
PU
04:35aSurge in illegal bank loan-funded China property buys worries regulators
RE
04:32aOil rises above $67 in fifth day of gains on demand hopes
RE
04:30aBelgium's KBC plots Irish exit with Bank of Ireland deal
RE
04:25aChina's GDP hits record growth but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam
RE
04:25aWorld stocks at record high, oil up on strong China, U.S. data
RE
04:09aChinese regulators aim to contain contagion, help huarong overcome cash flow problems - sources
RE
04:09aChinese regulators have asked some banks not to withhold loans to asset management giant huarong-sources
RE
04:09aDollar heads for second weekly loss on Fed's lower-for-longer stance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2China's GDP hits record growth but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam
3Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
4Daimler profit soars as China drives recovery
5Thermo Fisher expands pharma service business with $17.4 billion PPD acquisition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ