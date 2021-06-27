Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler is on
track to spin off Daimler Truck, the world's largest truck and
bus maker, by the end of the year, its finance chief was quoted
as saying on Sunday.
"We are right on schedule with the detailed preparations for
this complex project and want to float Daimler Truck on the
stock exchange as an independent company by the end of this
year," CFO Harald Wilhelm told the Automobilwoche weekly.
"We are convinced of the industrial logic and benefits of
the planned realignment of Daimler and the spin-off of Daimler
Truck."
A Daimler spokesperson said on Sunday the company had no
further comment on the report.
The plan - announced in February - is aimed at increasing
Daimler's investor appeal as a focused electric, luxury car
business, as the Mercedes-Benz brand challenges Tesla Inc
, Porsche, BMW and others.
LBBW analyst Frank Biller told the magazine Daimler Truck
could join the German DAX index of blue chip companies
next March.
In the truck market, Daimler faces traditional rivals such
as Sweden's AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG unit
Traton and Paccar Inc
Under the planned spin-off, a significant majority stake in
Daimler Truck would be distributed to Daimler shareholders.
