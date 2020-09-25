Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 0 09/25/2020 | 02:55pm EDT Send by mail :

DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 39 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (9/25) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.5025. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.5515 (+0.0250). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6600 and 40# blocks at $2.5550. The weekly average for barrels is $1.6385 (+0.0225) and blocks, $2.5765 (+0.2195). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1000. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0835 (+0.0240). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.3775. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3760 (+0.0270). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: The $.90+ spread between blocks and barrels continues to perplex market bulls. Historical patterns indicate the two market prices will converge, so the elephant in the room is in what manner the convergence occurs, whether block prices retreat or barrel prices strengthen or a meeting in the middle. Cheese production remains mostly busy throughout the country, as milk supplies are generally plentiful. Spot prices in the Midwest remained $2 under to $1.50 over Class. Demand is mixed, but food service orders have ticked up week to week. Mozzarella and other pizza-style cheese producers are saying orders have been increasing, as pizza orders have remained strong despite COVID-19 related restrictions. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Across the country, butter production remains active as processors prepare to cover demands for the baking season and for the year-end festivities. Retail demand has increased week over week ahead of the busy fall season, and food service has continued its slog higher, but still lacks when compared to previous years. Cream volumes are ample for butter making, while bulk butter inventories, for microfixing, are more than adequate. As a result, some processors are opting to sell some extra loads of cream in the spot market instead of churning. Regionally, bulk prices are flat market to 7.0 in the West; flat to 5.0 in the Central, and 2.0 to 7.0 over the market in the East. FLUID MILK AND CREAM: Class I demand is steady in most parts of the country. Midwestern contacts suggest Class I pulls are lighter and compare bottling during the early schoolyear to be more in line with off-season demand. Milk production rates are similar to last week. Florida milk production remains lighter, while contacts in other parts of the Southeast suggest slight upticks on milk yields. Class III manufacturers are busy, as cheesemakers in the Midwest report spot milk prices of $2 under Class to $1.50 over, unchanged from a week ago. In some areas, condensed skim loads are readily available and are traveling to other regions for buyers' immediate needs. In addition, Cream is available, as butter producers are taking on increasing loads. Contacts suggest both cream and milk are plentiful/balanced for both Class I and other uses. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.30-1.36 in the East, 1.25-1.33 in the Midwest, and 1.05-1.25 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices firmed in all regions this week, on lighter production schedules and more interest from Mexico. Buttermilk powder prices declined in all regions. Buttermilk powder availability is and has been variable among the regions. Dry whole milk prices are steady on mixed, and typically contractually based, production schedules. Dry whey prices are steady to higher. Some international buyers are willing to take on additional whey loads. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are unchanged, as some contacts suggest higher protein blends are beginning to clear up somewhat. The lactose price range expanded, while the mostly series held steady. Demand is mixed, as traders are working on Q4 contracts. Acid casein prices slightly decreased, while rennet casein prices remain unchanged. Some buyers are holding off purchases to see where prices lead. -CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A- TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 August Market Summary and Utilization Report 11 Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 October Advanced Class Prices by Order 12 Cheese Markets 3 International Dairy Market News 8 Retail Prices for Conventional and Organic Milk 13 Fluid Milk and Cream 4 June Mailbox Prices 9 Dairy Graphs G1 Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 August Cold Storage 10 National Retail Report - Dairy DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 21-25, 2020 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.0200 1.1000 1.0300 1.0600 Central/East 0.9100 1.0250 Central/West 0.3900 0.6400 0.4600 0.5500 Change 0.0300 0.0200 0.0200 0.0100 Change -0.0100 -0.0050 Change -0.0100 0.0100 N.C. N.C. Central High Heat 1.1300 1.2000 West 0.8500 1.0200 0.9000 0.9800 WPC 34% Change 0.0400 0.0350 Change N.C. -0.0100 -0.0200 N.C. Central/West 0.7100 1.0250 0.7500 0.9450 West Low/Med. Heat 0.9975 1.1275 1.0300 1.0800 WHEY Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Change 0.0075 0.0275 0.0100 0.0200 Central 0.2800 0.3550 0.3000 0.3400 CASEIN West High Heat 1.1000 1.2575 Change 0.0050 0.0050 0.0100 0.0250 Rennet 3.4700 3.5525 Change N.C. 0.0300 West 0.2925 0.3800 0.3200 0.3600 Change N.C. N.C. DRY WHOLE MILK Change 0.0025 -0.0100 N.C. N.C. Acid 3.6000 3.8000 National 1.6500 1.7500 Northeast 0.3000 0.3525 Change -0.0500 N.C. Change N.C. N.C. Change N.C. 0.0100 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.2700 0.3000 Change N.C. -0.0100 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 14 - 25, 2020 PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Commodity Range Commodity Range SMP WHOLE MILK POWDER BUTTER W. Europe 2525 2725 W. Europe 3200 3400 W. Europe 4000 4225 Change N.C. N.C. Change 25 25 Change 25 50 Oceania 2875 3025 Oceania 2950 3050 Oceania 3250 3400 Change 250 250 Change 125 50 Change -50 -275 S. America 2750 2950 S. America 2950 3150 BUTTEROIL Change 200 200 Change 100 N.C. W. Europe 4850 5075 WHEY Change -75 50 W. Europe 825 1025 CHEDDAR CHEESE Change 25 N.C. Oceania 3625 3725 Change 275 25 WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 87, REPORT 39 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE -CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1- JUNE MAILBOX PRICES (FMMO): In June 2020, mailbox milk prices for selected reporting areas in Federal milk orders averaged INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN $16.31 per cwt, up $3.41 from the May 2020 average but down $1.23 EUROPE OVERVIEW: EU milk production during July 2020 was per cwt from the June 2019 average. The component tests of producer 2.2 percent higher than July 2019, according to Eurostat. January - July milk in June 2020 were: butterfat, 3.79 percent; protein, 3.08 percent; 2020 milk production was reported as 2.0 percent higher than January - and other solids, 5.79 percent. July 2019. July 2020 country-based production in contrast with July AUGUST COLD STORAGE (NASS): On August 31, U.S. cold 2019 production was up for many major milk producers. These storage holdings of butter totaled 371.7 million pounds, unchanged in countries are Belgium, 4.8 percent; Ireland, 4.4 percent; Italy, 3.3 percentage from the previous month, but up 22 percent from August percent; France, 1.1 percent; Netherlands, 1.1 percent; Spain, 1.1 2019. Natural American cheese holdings total 790.1 million pounds, 1.0 percent; Denmark, 1 percent; and Germany, 0.8 percent. Looking at percent higher than the previous month and 3.0 percent more than milk production in some of the primary Western European milk August 2019. Total natural cheese stocks were 1,378.3 billion pounds, producing countries January - July 2020 compared with January - July 1.0 percent lower than last month, but 1.0 percent higher than August 2019, the percentage changes are Germany, +1.0 percent; France, +0.9 2019. percent; Ireland, +3.8 percent; and Netherlands, +1.8 percent according AUGUST MARKET SUMMARY AND UTILIZATION REPORT to CLAL data provided to USDA. EASTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW: (FMMO): During August, 10.2 billion pounds of milk were received In Poland January - July 2020 milk production was reported as 2.7 from Federally pooled producers. This volume of milk is 25.9 percent percent higher than January - July 2019 according to CLAL data lower than the August 2019 volume. Regulated handlers pooled 3.5 provided to USDA. Production of some dairy commodities in Poland billion pounds of producer milk as Class I products, down 6.9 percent January - July 2020 compared with January - July 2019, are cheese, when compared to the previous year. The all-market average Class +4.4 percent; butter, +10.2 percent; SMP, +5.6 percent; and WMP, - utilization percentages were: Class I = 34 percent, Class II = 18 percent, 10.4 percent. The top importer of butter, SMP and WMP from Belarus Class III = 15 percent, and Class IV = 33 percent. The weighted average is Russia. January - July 2020 total exports of each from Belarus statistical uniform price was $16.96 per cwt, $0.32 lower than last compared with January - July 2019 and percentage change includes month and $1.40 lower than last year. butter, 40,099 MT, -4.4 percent; SMP, 71,770 MT, +3.7; and WMP, OCTOBER ADVANCED CLASS PRICES BY ORDER (FMMO): 15,706 MT, +17 percent. The base Class I price for October 2020 is $15.20 per cwt, a decrease of OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: July 2020 milk production $3.24 per cwt when compared to September 2020. A Class I differential in Australia, the first month of the new season, increased 2.9 percent for each order's principle pricing point (county) is added to the base from July 2019, according to Dairy Australia. Many dairy producing price to determine the Class I Price. For October 2020, the advanced areas have experienced rain throughout much of September. While Class IV skim milk pricing factor is $7.45 per cwt, the Class II skim helpful, some areas feel there has been too much of a good thing. There milk price is $8.15 per cwt, and the Class II nonfat solids price is have been reports of barn collapses attributed to the weight of wet hay $0.9056 per pound. The two-week product price averages for October put into storage. NEW ZEALAND: August 2020 New Zealand 2020 are: butter $1.4872, nonfat dry milk $1.0042, cheese $1.7481, and milksolids reported by DCANZ, 124.6 million kg, over five times more dry whey $0.3232. than July 2020, are up 4.6 percent from August 2019 milksolids, 119.1 RETAIL PRICES FOR CONVENTIONAL AND ORGANIC MILK, million kg. August 2020 milk production, 1.47 million MT, over five SEPTEMBER 2020 (FMMO): A survey of retail prices conducted by the times more than July 2020, is up 5.8 percent from August 2019, 1.19 Federal Milk Market Order administrators found conventional whole million MT. Spring weather has been very favorable to milk production. milk prices for September 2020 average $3.56 per gallon. September Current projections are for a year with higher production than last year. organic whole milk prices average $4.09 per half gallon. In September, There has been good rainfall in recent weeks leaving many pastures in conventional reduced fat (2 percent) milk gallons average $3.52 and healthy condition. organic reduced fat (2 percent) milk half gallons average $4.09. SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: As the southern hemisphere NOTICE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing transitions from winter to spring season, farm milk production is generally improving throughout the main dairy basins of South the implementation of a new United States Dairy Sanitary Certificate to America. Temperatures are becoming more comfortable for dairy cows, China. Manufacturers that export dairy products to China will be enhancing their productivity. After a long period of drought, Brazil is required to obtain the new sanitary certificate, which will facilitate more experiencing wet conditions, improving soil moisture for soybean efficient dairy trade between the U.S. and China and reduce the planting. Some contacts say that the anticipated rainy effects of la Niña regulatory cost to exporters. The new certificate issued by the USDA are currently taking in place. In Argentina and Uruguay, climate Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will become effective October conditions have been variable, ranging from wet to dry, but its impact 5, 2020. More information may be viewed at this url: on milk production seems to be minimal. So far, raw milk volumes are https://www.ams.usda.gov/content/implementation-new-us-dairy above previous years, particularly in Argentina. sanitary-certificate-china NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 3 percent, but organic ads increased 10 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers lost its spot as the top advertised dairy item, being surpassed by conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 ounce containers and conventional 8 ounce cheese shreds. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $0.99, compared to $3.82 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $2.83. The total number of conventional milk ads decreased 55 percent. The total number of organic milk ads decreased 42 percent. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020 -2- VOLUME 87, REPORT 39 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY SEP 21 SEP 22 SEP 23 SEP 24 SEP 25 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.6350 $1.6350 $1.6300 $1.6325 $1.6600 :: (+0.0250) :: $1.6385 (N.C.) (N.C.) (-0.0050) (+0.0025) (+0.0275) :: :: (+0.0225) 40 POUND BLOCKS $2.6475 $2.6000 $2.5400 $2.5400 $2.5550 :: (-0.0725) :: $2.5765 (+0.0200) (-0.0475) (-0.0600) (N.C.) (+0.0150) :: :: (+0.2195) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.0800 $1.0725 $1.0850 $1.0800 $1.1000 :: (+0.0300) :: $1.0835 (+0.0100) (-0.0075) (+0.0125) (-0.0050) (+0.0200) :: :: (+0.0240) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.6125 $1.6200 $1.5200 $1.5025 $1.5025 :: (-0.0950) :: $1.5515 (+0.0150) (+0.0075) (-0.1000) (-0.0175) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0250) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.3625 $0.3700 $0.3850 $0.3850 $0.3775 :: (+0.0225) :: $0.3760 (+0.0075) (+0.0075) (+0.0150) (N.C.) (-0.0075) :: :: (+0.0270) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST Butter demand is growing and there is no lag in production in the East as a few butter processors continue to churn at a high rate. Orders are being filled from a mix of new production and steady pulls from stored bulk inventory. Inventories are plentiful and the seasonal surge in milk production may add to available supplies, as the recent Cold Storage signals that butter stocks are up 22 percent YOY. To the delight of butter makers, marked demand lightens inventories and provides a boost to the wholesale cash price as markets move higher with good Q4 butter interest. Even so, the unpredictability in butter markets tests manufacturers' capacity to forecast holiday needs and year-end butter volumes. The price for bulk butter sales are reported 2-7 cents over the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used. The market undertone displays strengthening. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0200 - +0.0700 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: CENTRAL Butter markets were showing signs of strength last week into this week, until Wednesday, when the CME price dropped by a dime on the day. The NASS Cold Storage report did little to help butter market sentiment. Monthly inventories remained the same, but the 22 percent increase from last August could present some hurdles for butter actors in the region. All that said, reports are similar from producers in the region. They say retail demand has increased week over week ahead of the busy fall season, and food service has continued its slog higher, but still lacks when compared to previous years. Bulk butter is and has been widely available, and producers report cream is as available this week as it has been in previous weeks. Butter production remains steady. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter 0.0000 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: WEST In the West, butter production remains active as processors prepare to cover demands for the baking season and for the year-end festivities. Despite the increase in cream availability, some contacts report being able to sell all their cream. As the result, they are not churning butter. Although butter stocks are heavy, industry players are not too concerned with their holdings. A few processors say that their stocks have been dropping in recent days. Bulk butter inventories surpass print butter inventories. Butter demands are stable for the retail and food service sectors. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest and the wildfires in some parts of the West are all creating more market uncertainties, as well as affecting consumers' buying habits. This week, bulk butter overages are unchanged, ranging from flat to 7 cents over the market. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: 0.0000 - +0.0700 Secondary Sourced Information: This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for 503,756 pounds (229 metric tons) of butter. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 7.754 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat) and 1.982 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat in export markets. When combined with other dairy products, the program has assisted members with sales of 784.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Cold Storage - Butter Summary Released September 22, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). 8/31/20 Stocks in all Warehouses (1,000 pounds) as a percent of Butter 8/31/19 7/31/20 8/31/20 8/31/19 7/31/20 Butter Stocks 304,368 371,467 371,720 122 100 DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020 -3- VOLUME 87, REPORT 39 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST On the CME Group, the spread between block and barrel cheese is wide, ranging around the $1.00 mark. Schools are back in session, although there are reports cheese sales into educational institutions are down compared to recent years. In parts of the region, foodser- vice sales are slowly improving, and some market participants are hopeful sales will continue to strengthen. Retail sales are relatively steady. Shoppers are selecting order online/pick up options in lieu of shopping in stores. Consumer demands continue to be mixed in the foodservice/retail sectors. Cheese production is steady to a bit slow- er, with additional milk loads clearing to Class I currently. Manufac- turers' inventory levels are mixed. Several industry contacts indicate they plan to continue to purchase cheese loads regularly to fulfill needs through the end of the year. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.8050-3.0925 Muenster 2.7925-3.1425 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.7175-2.1975 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.8075-4.1300 MIDWEST With the exception of some plants undergoing scheduled mainte- nance, cheese plant managers report running full schedules. Pizza cheesemakers say retail orders, at least from particular customers, are increasing week by week as COVID-19 restrictions have done little to impede retail and, in some cases, restaurant pizza sales. Milk is plentiful, although at report time, spot milk prices are closer to Class than they were last week. A number of cheese makers report using their own plentiful milk supplies. Barrel supplies, according to a few contacts, have been a little more available in recent weeks. However, the few loads here and there do not equate to what many contacts are perplexed by: a $1 chasm between CME block and barrel prices. Historically, a large price gap does not reflect positively on near term bullishness and the $1, or thereabouts, price gap is not expected to maintain for long. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 2.9875-4.0575 Brick 5 pounds 2.7200-3.1450 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.4425-2.8425 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.6950-2.9000 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 2.5200-3.4650 Muenster 5 pounds 2.7200-3.1450 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.7025-2.0625 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.3225-3.4400 WEST Western cheesemakers are running their facilities at full capacity. While a few contacts suggest manufacturers may not be fortifying the cheese make process as heavily, others say they could sell more cheese if they had it available. As block prices have increased on the CME, cheese processors are happy to move any excess cheese to the national exchange. Inventories are mixed, being tight for American blocks and loose for barrel cheese. Mozzarella stocks are moving well through existing contracts. Industry contacts say cheese demand has been hard to predict. In general, retail demand is strong, and food service demand is weak. However, contacts report each market segment will have waves of increased activity as end users try to find the right inventory balance. In addition, government purchases, cleaning out some stocks of cheese, have added some supply challenges. Mar- ket participants have a wide range of comfort in working with the government contracts. While most in the industry like to see the increased demand, the eventual end of the purchases create some need for caution. Cheese futures prices are below cash market prices, and end users and manufacturers do not want to be holding large supplies of cheese if program purchases come to an abrupt conclusion. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.6800-2.8800 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.4325-2.9225 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.6675-2.9425 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.7200-1.9750 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.6150-4.0450 FOREIGN TYPE In Germany, sliced cheese production has shrunk in recent weeks. Orders are still good. The retail sector increased its intakes for the season, whereas requests from the food service industry remain sta- ble. Export deliveries within and outside the European Union are going on without any issue despite the number of COVID-19 infections and the difficult exchange rate situation. With the pandemic, there are uncertainties regarding how future demands will evolve during the upcoming winter. Cheese stocks have slightly increased. Prices are reported as being very stable. In the U.S., domestic prices for blue, gorgonzola, parmesan, and Romano have increased by $.2000, whereas all other prices are steady. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : : : 2.6400-5.2300 :2.8650-4.3525* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 :3.3725-4.0900* Parmesan : -0- : 4.2525-6.3425* Romano : -0- : 4.0550-6.2100* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.8450-4.1675 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 09/21/2020 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 71710 79031 09/01/2020 : 76114 : 81072 CHANGE : -4404 : -2041 % CHANGE : -6 : -3 CONTINUED ON PAGE 3A This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

