Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

09/25/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

DAIRY MARKET NEWS

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 39

DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (9/25)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.5025. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.5515 (+0.0250).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6600 and 40# blocks at $2.5550. The weekly average for barrels is $1.6385 (+0.0225) and blocks, $2.5765 (+0.2195).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1000. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0835 (+0.0240).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.3775. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3760 (+0.0270).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: The $.90+ spread between blocks and barrels continues to perplex market bulls. Historical patterns indicate the two market prices will converge, so the elephant in the room is in what manner the convergence occurs, whether block prices retreat or barrel prices strengthen or a meeting in the middle. Cheese production remains mostly busy throughout the country, as milk supplies are generally plentiful. Spot prices in the Midwest remained $2 under to $1.50 over Class. Demand is mixed, but food service orders have ticked up week to week. Mozzarella and other pizza-style cheese producers are saying orders have been increasing, as pizza orders have remained strong despite COVID-19 related restrictions.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Across the country, butter production remains active as processors prepare to cover demands for the baking season and for the year-end festivities. Retail demand has increased week over week ahead of the busy fall season, and food service has continued its slog higher, but still lacks when compared to previous years. Cream volumes are ample for butter making, while bulk butter inventories, for microfixing, are more than adequate. As a result, some processors are opting to sell some extra loads of cream in the spot market instead of churning. Regionally, bulk prices are flat market to

7.0 in the West; flat to 5.0 in the Central, and 2.0 to 7.0 over the market in the East.

FLUID MILK AND CREAM: Class I demand is steady in most parts of the country. Midwestern contacts suggest Class I pulls are lighter and compare bottling during the early schoolyear to be more in line with off-season demand. Milk production rates are similar to last week. Florida milk production remains lighter, while contacts in other parts of the Southeast suggest slight upticks on milk yields. Class III manufacturers are busy, as cheesemakers in the Midwest report spot milk prices of $2 under Class to $1.50 over, unchanged from a week ago. In some areas, condensed skim loads are readily available and are traveling to other regions for buyers' immediate needs. In addition, Cream is available, as butter producers are taking on increasing loads. Contacts suggest both cream and milk are plentiful/balanced for both Class I and other uses. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.30-1.36 in the East, 1.25-1.33 in the Midwest, and 1.05-1.25 in the West.

DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices firmed in all regions this week, on lighter production schedules and more interest from Mexico. Buttermilk powder prices declined in all regions. Buttermilk powder availability is and has been variable among the regions. Dry whole milk prices are steady on mixed, and typically contractually based, production schedules. Dry whey prices are steady to higher. Some international buyers are willing to take on additional whey loads. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are unchanged, as some contacts suggest higher protein blends are beginning to clear up somewhat. The lactose price range expanded, while the mostly series held steady. Demand is mixed, as traders are working on Q4 contracts. Acid casein prices slightly decreased, while rennet casein prices remain unchanged. Some buyers are holding off purchases to see where prices lead.

-CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A-

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance

1

Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein

6

August Market Summary and Utilization Report

11

Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets

2

U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures

7

October Advanced Class Prices by Order

12

Cheese Markets

3

International Dairy Market News

8

Retail Prices for Conventional and Organic Milk

13

Fluid Milk and Cream

4

June Mailbox Prices

9

Dairy Graphs

G1

Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk

5

August Cold Storage

10

National Retail Report - Dairy

DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 21-25, 2020

PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES

Commodity

Range

Mostly

Commodity

Range

Mostly

Commodity

Range

Mostly

NDM

BUTTERMILK

LACTOSE

Central Low/Med. Heat

1.0200

1.1000

1.0300

1.0600

Central/East

0.9100

1.0250

Central/West

0.3900

0.6400

0.4600

0.5500

Change

0.0300

0.0200

0.0200

0.0100

Change

-0.0100

-0.0050

Change

-0.0100

0.0100

N.C.

N.C.

Central High Heat

1.1300

1.2000

West

0.8500

1.0200

0.9000

0.9800

WPC 34%

Change

0.0400

0.0350

Change

N.C.

-0.0100

-0.0200

N.C.

Central/West

0.7100

1.0250

0.7500

0.9450

West Low/Med. Heat

0.9975

1.1275

1.0300

1.0800

WHEY

Change

N.C.

N.C.

N.C.

N.C.

Change

0.0075

0.0275

0.0100

0.0200

Central

0.2800

0.3550

0.3000

0.3400

CASEIN

West High Heat

1.1000

1.2575

Change

0.0050

0.0050

0.0100

0.0250

Rennet

3.4700

3.5525

Change

N.C.

0.0300

West

0.2925

0.3800

0.3200

0.3600

Change

N.C.

N.C.

DRY WHOLE MILK

Change

0.0025

-0.0100

N.C.

N.C.

Acid

3.6000

3.8000

National

1.6500

1.7500

Northeast

0.3000

0.3525

Change

-0.0500

N.C.

Change

N.C.

N.C.

Change

N.C.

0.0100

ANIMAL FEED WHEY

Central

0.2700

0.3000

Change

N.C.

-0.0100

DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 14 - 25, 2020

PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES

Commodity

Range

Commodity

Range

Commodity

Range

SMP

WHOLE MILK POWDER

BUTTER

W. Europe

2525

2725

W. Europe

3200

3400

W. Europe

4000

4225

Change

N.C.

N.C.

Change

25

25

Change

25

50

Oceania

2875

3025

Oceania

2950

3050

Oceania

3250

3400

Change

250

250

Change

125

50

Change

-50

-275

S. America

2750

2950

S. America

2950

3150

BUTTEROIL

Change

200

200

Change

100

N.C.

W. Europe

4850

5075

WHEY

Change

-75

50

W. Europe

825

1025

CHEDDAR CHEESE

Change

25

N.C.

Oceania

3625

3725

Change

275

25

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020

DAIRY MARKET NEWS

VOLUME 87, REPORT 39

DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE

-CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1-

JUNE MAILBOX PRICES (FMMO): In June 2020, mailbox milk

prices for selected

reporting areas in Federal milk orders averaged

INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN

$16.31 per cwt, up $3.41 from the May 2020 average but down $1.23

EUROPE OVERVIEW: EU milk production during July 2020 was

per cwt from the June 2019 average. The component tests of producer

2.2 percent higher than July 2019, according to Eurostat. January - July

milk in June 2020 were: butterfat, 3.79 percent; protein, 3.08 percent;

2020 milk production was reported as 2.0 percent higher than January -

and other solids, 5.79 percent.

July 2019. July 2020 country-based production in contrast with July

AUGUST COLD STORAGE (NASS): On August 31, U.S. cold

2019 production was up for many major milk producers. These

storage holdings of butter totaled 371.7 million pounds, unchanged in

countries are Belgium, 4.8 percent; Ireland, 4.4 percent; Italy, 3.3

percentage from the previous month, but up 22 percent from August

percent; France, 1.1 percent; Netherlands, 1.1 percent; Spain, 1.1

2019. Natural American cheese holdings total 790.1 million pounds, 1.0

percent; Denmark, 1 percent; and Germany, 0.8 percent. Looking at

percent higher than the previous month and 3.0 percent more than

milk production in some of the primary Western European milk

August 2019. Total natural cheese stocks were 1,378.3 billion pounds,

producing countries January - July 2020 compared with January - July

1.0 percent lower than last month, but 1.0 percent higher than August

2019, the percentage changes are Germany, +1.0 percent; France, +0.9

2019.

percent; Ireland, +3.8 percent; and Netherlands, +1.8 percent according

AUGUST MARKET SUMMARY AND UTILIZATION REPORT

to CLAL data provided to USDA. EASTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW:

(FMMO): During August, 10.2 billion pounds of milk were received

In Poland January - July 2020 milk production was reported as 2.7

from Federally pooled producers. This volume of milk is 25.9 percent

percent higher than January - July 2019 according to CLAL data

lower than the August 2019 volume. Regulated handlers pooled 3.5

provided to USDA. Production of some dairy commodities in Poland

billion pounds of producer milk as Class I products, down 6.9 percent

January - July 2020 compared with January - July 2019, are cheese,

when compared to the previous year. The all-market average Class

+4.4 percent; butter, +10.2 percent; SMP, +5.6 percent; and WMP, -

utilization percentages were: Class I = 34 percent, Class II = 18 percent,

10.4 percent. The top importer of butter, SMP and WMP from Belarus

Class III = 15 percent, and Class IV = 33 percent. The weighted average

is Russia. January - July 2020 total exports of each from Belarus

statistical uniform price was $16.96 per cwt, $0.32 lower than last

compared with January - July 2019 and percentage change includes

month and $1.40 lower than last year.

butter, 40,099 MT, -4.4 percent; SMP, 71,770 MT, +3.7; and WMP,

OCTOBER ADVANCED CLASS PRICES BY ORDER (FMMO):

15,706 MT, +17 percent.

The base Class I price for October 2020 is $15.20 per cwt, a decrease of

OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: July 2020 milk production

$3.24 per cwt when compared to September 2020. A Class I differential

in Australia, the first month of the new season, increased 2.9 percent

for each order's principle pricing point (county) is added to the base

from July 2019, according to Dairy Australia. Many dairy producing

price to determine the Class I Price. For October 2020, the advanced

areas have experienced rain throughout much of September. While

Class IV skim milk pricing factor is $7.45 per cwt, the Class II skim

helpful, some areas feel there has been too much of a good thing. There

milk price is $8.15 per cwt, and the Class II nonfat solids price is

have been reports of barn collapses attributed to the weight of wet hay

$0.9056 per pound. The two-week product price averages for October

put into storage. NEW ZEALAND: August 2020 New Zealand

2020 are: butter $1.4872, nonfat dry milk $1.0042, cheese $1.7481, and

milksolids reported by DCANZ, 124.6 million kg, over five times more

dry whey $0.3232.

than July 2020, are up 4.6 percent from August 2019 milksolids, 119.1

RETAIL PRICES FOR CONVENTIONAL AND ORGANIC MILK,

million kg. August 2020 milk production, 1.47 million MT, over five

SEPTEMBER 2020 (FMMO): A survey of retail prices conducted by the

times more than July 2020, is up 5.8 percent from August 2019, 1.19

Federal Milk Market Order administrators found conventional whole

million MT. Spring weather has been very favorable to milk production.

milk prices for September 2020 average $3.56 per gallon. September

Current projections are for a year with higher production than last year.

organic whole milk prices average $4.09 per half gallon. In September,

There has been good rainfall in recent weeks leaving many pastures in

conventional reduced fat (2 percent) milk gallons average $3.52 and

healthy condition.

organic reduced fat (2 percent) milk half gallons average $4.09.

SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: As the southern hemisphere

NOTICE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing

transitions from winter to spring season, farm milk production is

generally improving throughout the main dairy basins of South

the implementation of a new United States Dairy Sanitary Certificate to

America. Temperatures are becoming more comfortable for dairy cows,

China. Manufacturers that export dairy products to China will be

enhancing their productivity. After a long period of drought, Brazil is

required to obtain the new sanitary certificate, which will facilitate more

experiencing wet conditions, improving soil moisture for soybean

efficient dairy trade between the U.S. and China and reduce the

planting. Some contacts say that the anticipated rainy effects of la Niña

regulatory cost to exporters. The new certificate issued by the USDA

are currently taking in place. In Argentina and Uruguay, climate

Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will become effective October

conditions have been variable, ranging from wet to dry, but its impact

5, 2020. More information may be viewed at this url:

on milk production seems to be minimal. So far, raw milk volumes are

https://www.ams.usda.gov/content/implementation-new-us-dairy

above previous years, particularly in Argentina.

sanitary-certificate-china

NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, the total

number of conventional ads decreased 3 percent, but organic ads

increased 10 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64 oz containers

lost its spot as the top advertised dairy item, being surpassed by

conventional Greek yogurt in 4-6 ounce containers and conventional 8

ounce cheese shreds. The national weighted average advertised price for

conventional milk in half gallons is $0.99, compared to $3.82 for

organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $2.83.

The total number of conventional milk ads decreased 55 percent. The

total number of organic milk ads decreased 42 percent.

-1A-

DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020

-2-

VOLUME 87, REPORT 39

COMMODITY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY

::

WEEKLY

::

WEEKLY

SEP 21

SEP 22

SEP 23

SEP 24

SEP 25

CHANGE

AVERAGE

CHEESE

BARRELS

$1.6350

$1.6350

$1.6300

$1.6325

$1.6600

::

(+0.0250)

::

$1.6385

(N.C.)

(N.C.)

(-0.0050)

(+0.0025)

(+0.0275)

::

::

(+0.0225)

40 POUND BLOCKS

$2.6475

$2.6000

$2.5400

$2.5400

$2.5550

::

(-0.0725)

::

$2.5765

(+0.0200)

(-0.0475)

(-0.0600)

(N.C.)

(+0.0150)

::

::

(+0.2195)

NONFAT DRY MILK

GRADE A

$1.0800

$1.0725

$1.0850

$1.0800

$1.1000

::

(+0.0300)

::

$1.0835

(+0.0100)

(-0.0075)

(+0.0125)

(-0.0050)

(+0.0200)

::

::

(+0.0240)

BUTTER

GRADE AA

$1.6125

$1.6200

$1.5200

$1.5025

$1.5025

::

(-0.0950)

::

$1.5515

(+0.0150)

(+0.0075)

(-0.1000)

(-0.0175)

(N.C.)

::

::

(+0.0250)

DRY WHEY

EXTRA GRADE

$0.3625

$0.3700

$0.3850

$0.3850

$0.3775

::

(+0.0225)

::

$0.3760

(+0.0075)

(+0.0075)

(+0.0150)

(N.C.)

(-0.0075)

::

::

(+0.0270)

Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average

NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html

BUTTER MARKETS

NORTHEAST

Butter demand is growing and there is no lag in production in the East as a few butter processors continue to churn at a high rate. Orders are being filled from a mix of new production and steady pulls from stored bulk inventory. Inventories are plentiful and the seasonal surge in milk production may add to available supplies, as the recent Cold Storage signals that butter stocks are up 22 percent YOY. To the delight of butter makers, marked demand lightens inventories and provides a boost to the wholesale cash price as markets move higher with good Q4 butter interest. Even so, the unpredictability in butter markets tests manufacturers' capacity to forecast holiday needs and year-end butter volumes. The price for bulk butter sales are reported 2-7 cents over the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used. The market undertone displays strengthening.

Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,

and Edible Butter

+0.0200 - +0.0700

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:

CENTRAL

Butter markets were showing signs of strength last week into this week, until Wednesday, when the CME price dropped by a dime on the day. The NASS Cold Storage report did little to help butter market sentiment. Monthly inventories remained the same, but the 22 percent increase from last August could present some hurdles for butter actors in the region. All that said, reports are similar from producers in the region. They say retail demand has increased week over week ahead of the busy fall season, and food service has continued its slog higher, but still lacks when compared to previous years. Bulk butter is and has been widely available, and producers report cream is as available this week as it has been in previous weeks. Butter production remains steady.

Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,

and Edible Butter

0.0000 - +0.0500

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:

WEST

In the West, butter production remains active as processors prepare to cover demands for the baking season and for the year-end festivities. Despite the increase in cream availability, some contacts report being able to sell all their cream. As the result, they are not churning butter. Although butter stocks are heavy, industry players are not too concerned with their holdings. A few processors say that their stocks have been dropping in recent days. Bulk butter inventories surpass print butter inventories. Butter demands are stable for the retail and food service sectors. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest and the wildfires in some parts of the West are all creating more market uncertainties, as well as affecting consumers' buying habits. This week, bulk butter overages are unchanged, ranging from flat to 7 cents over the market.

Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:

0.0000 - +0.0700

Secondary Sourced Information:

This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for 503,756 pounds (229 metric tons) of butter. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 7.754 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat) and 1.982 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat in export markets. When combined with other dairy products, the program has assisted members with sales of 784.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Cold Storage - Butter Summary

Released September 22, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

8/31/20

Stocks in all Warehouses (1,000 pounds)

as a percent of

Butter

8/31/19

7/31/20

8/31/20

8/31/19

7/31/20

Butter Stocks

304,368

371,467

371,720

122

100

DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 21 - 25, 2020

-3-

VOLUME 87, REPORT 39

CHEESE MARKETS

NORTHEAST

On the CME Group, the spread between block and barrel cheese is wide, ranging around the $1.00 mark. Schools are back in session, although there are reports cheese sales into educational institutions are down compared to recent years. In parts of the region, foodser- vice sales are slowly improving, and some market participants are hopeful sales will continue to strengthen. Retail sales are relatively steady. Shoppers are selecting order online/pick up options in lieu of shopping in stores. Consumer demands continue to be mixed in the foodservice/retail sectors. Cheese production is steady to a bit slow- er, with additional milk loads clearing to Class I currently. Manufac- turers' inventory levels are mixed. Several industry contacts indicate they plan to continue to purchase cheese loads regularly to fulfill needs through the end of the year.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED

DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Cheddar 40 pound Block

2.8050-3.0925

Muenster

2.7925-3.1425

Process American 5 pound Sliced

1.7175-2.1975

Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts

3.8075-4.1300

MIDWEST

With the exception of some plants undergoing scheduled mainte- nance, cheese plant managers report running full schedules. Pizza cheesemakers say retail orders, at least from particular customers, are increasing week by week as COVID-19 restrictions have done little to impede retail and, in some cases, restaurant pizza sales. Milk is plentiful, although at report time, spot milk prices are closer to Class than they were last week. A number of cheese makers report using their own plentiful milk supplies. Barrel supplies, according to a few contacts, have been a little more available in recent weeks. However, the few loads here and there do not equate to what many contacts are perplexed by: a $1 chasm between CME block and barrel prices. Historically, a large price gap does not reflect positively on near term bullishness and the $1, or thereabouts, price gap is not expected to maintain for long.

WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Blue 5 pounds

2.9875-4.0575

Brick 5 pounds

2.7200-3.1450

Cheddar 40 pound Block

2.4425-2.8425

Monterey Jack 10 pounds

2.6950-2.9000

Mozzarella 5-6 pounds

2.5200-3.4650

Muenster 5 pounds

2.7200-3.1450

Process American 5 pound Loaf

1.7025-2.0625

Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts

3.3225-3.4400

WEST

Western cheesemakers are running their facilities at full capacity. While a few contacts suggest manufacturers may not be fortifying the cheese make process as heavily, others say they could sell more cheese if they had it available. As block prices have increased on the CME, cheese processors are happy to move any excess cheese to the national exchange. Inventories are mixed, being tight for American blocks and loose for barrel cheese. Mozzarella stocks are moving well through existing contracts. Industry contacts say cheese demand has been hard to predict. In general, retail demand is strong, and food service demand is weak. However, contacts report each market segment will have waves of increased activity as end users try to find the right inventory balance. In addition, government purchases, cleaning out some stocks of cheese, have added some supply challenges. Mar-

ket participants have a wide range of comfort in working with the government contracts. While most in the industry like to see the increased demand, the eventual end of the purchases create some need for caution. Cheese futures prices are below cash market prices, and end users and manufacturers do not want to be holding large supplies of cheese if program purchases come to an abrupt conclusion.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED

DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Cheddar 10 pound Cuts

2.6800-2.8800

Cheddar 40 pound Block

2.4325-2.9225

Monterey Jack 10 pounds

2.6675-2.9425

Process American 5 pound Loaf

1.7200-1.9750

Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts

3.6150-4.0450

FOREIGN TYPE

In Germany, sliced cheese production has shrunk in recent weeks. Orders are still good. The retail sector increased its intakes for the season, whereas requests from the food service industry remain sta- ble. Export deliveries within and outside the European Union are going on without any issue despite the number of COVID-19 infections and the difficult exchange rate situation. With the pandemic, there are uncertainties regarding how future demands will evolve during the upcoming winter. Cheese stocks have slightly increased. Prices are reported as being very stable. In the U.S., domestic prices for blue, gorgonzola, parmesan, and Romano have increased by $.2000, whereas all other prices are steady.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)

VARIETY

:

NEW YORK

:

DOMESTIC

:

IMPORTED

Blue

:

:

:

2.6400-5.2300 :2.8650-4.3525*

Gorgonzola

:

3.6900-5.7400 :3.3725-4.0900*

Parmesan

:

-0-

:

4.2525-6.3425*

Romano

:

-0-

:

4.0550-6.2100*

Sardo Romano (Argentina)

:

2.8500-4.7800

:

-0-

Reggianito (Argentina)

:

3.2900-4.7800

:

-0-

Jarlsberg

:

2.9500-6.4500

:

-0-

Swiss

:

-0-

:

3.8450-4.1675

Swiss (Finland)

:

2.6700-2.9300

:

-0-

* = Price change.

COLD STORAGE

WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS

09/21/2020

:

BUTTER

:

CHEESE

:

71710

79031

09/01/2020

:

76114

:

81072

CHANGE

:

-4404

:

-2041

% CHANGE

:

-6

:

-3

CONTINUED ON PAGE 3A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 18:54:06 UTC
