Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

-CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1-

Western Europe caution that the pace of recent YOY increases folded into full 2020 data may effectively slow in the final three months of 2020 because in 2019, it was the final quarter where growth really broke through and lifted the annual data. Milk production is seasonally declining. Germany is heading toward the seasonal low in November. A similar pattern is noted in France. EASTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW: In Poland January - August 2020 milk production was reported as 4.7 percent higher than January - August 2019 according to CLAL data provided to USDA. Production of some dairy commodities in Poland January - August 2020 compared with January - August 2019, are cheese, +4.0 percent; butter, +8.9 percent; and SMP, +5.8 percent.

OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: An organization representing dairy producers in Australia just projected that seasonal milk production will increase. Outcomes of this season are expected to be the best in three years. Factors cited include favorable weather, lower input costs, and relatively firm farmgate milk process. NEW ZEALAND: Dairy manufacturers are generally pleased the strong start to the milk production season, but some believe early gains may ease moving later into the season. Last week storms brought snow and freezing temperatures to parts of the South Island which temporarily disrupted milk production. Production has bounced back and is not expected to have much of an impact on the overall season. A side benefit was that the storm brought much needed rain to the rest of New Zealand, where September has been drier than what dairy producers wanted.

SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: Except for Brazil, farm milk production is generally improving throughout the main dairy basins of South America as the spring flush approaches. Although drought conditions have improved a bit in Brazil, farm milk production has stagnated, and raw milk volumes are below the levels of the previous year. In general, milk intakes are less than adequate to meet most processing needs, while inventory levels for most dairy products remain low. Having said this, farmgate milk prices had increased drastically as competition for raw milk among processors continues to rage. Higher farmgate milk prices are translating into higher prices for dairy products at the retail level. In Argentina and Uruguay, rainfalls are spurring pasture quality in the main dairy basins of the countries. However, some dry climate is anticipated by the end of the year because of La Niña. So far, farm milk intakes are more than adequate for processing needs as higher than anticipated milk intakes continue balancing into milk powders. Moreover, throughout the spring flush, milk/cream intakes are anticipated to be more accessible for processing.

NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 6 percent, and organic ads decreased 4 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64oz containers is the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounceice cream packages is $3.38, up 21 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-poundbutter increased 27 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.26, up 26 cents from last week. The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 11 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounceconventional cheese shreds was $2.35, up 2 cents from last week. There are no organic cheese ads this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.41, compared to $4.31 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.90. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 41 percent. Organic milk ad numbers increased 31 percent.

AUGUST DAIRY PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): Butter production was 152 million pounds, 7.8 percent above August 2019, but

percent below July 2020. American type cheese production totaled 446 million pounds, 1.3 percent below August 2019, and 1.9 percent below July 2020. Total cheese output (excluding cottage cheese) was