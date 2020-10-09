|
Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
10/09/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
WEEK OF OCTOBER 5 - 9, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 41
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (10/9)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.4125. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4420 (-0.0665).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.0550 and 40# blocks at $2.6475 The weekly average for barrels is $2.0100 (+0.1980) and blocks, $2.6465 (+0.0690).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1250. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1265 (-0.0010).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.3950. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3955 (+0.0085).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese inventory reports are tight and/ or tightening across the country. Even as some customers have stepped back due to current market prices, cheese producers are confident of their return when buyers' supplies begin to run short, while some are also fulfilling governmental bids. Spot milk prices were $1 to $1.50 over Class on slow trading. Spot milk has tightened from a few weeks ago. Class I demands have increased, as more schools are opening their physical doors. Therefore, more milk is being dispersed. Still, most cheesemakers report balanced milk supplies. Cheese market tones have been and are mostly positive. There remains a large gap between block and barrel prices on the CME, but with both markets at $2+, cheese contacts are far from nonplussed at the moment.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: With ice cream production seasonally diminishing, more cream is balancing into butter manufacturing across the nation. The exception is the Central region, where butter plant managers say that cream supplies are tightening up. In some regions of the country, bulk butter micro-fixing is active in order to produce print butter. As the year-end holidays approach, manufacturers are reviewing their processing capacities and ensuring that they are prepared for the seasonal increase in butter demands. Butter supplies are readily available to meet all requests. Regionally, bulk prices are
2.0 to 7.0 cents over the market in the East; flat to 7.0 in the Central, and 4.5 to 7.5 above the market in the West.
FLUID MILK: Seasonal fall weather, with cooler temperatures, is common over most of the United States and in turn supports a steady to high trend in farm level milk output. In the Central region, the southern portion of the region milk shows yields are higher. In the East, Florida's output is picking up, while farm milk is steady in the Northeast. Western milk production is generally stable throughout the region, with slightly higher volumes in New Mexico. Handlers report there are few movements of milk across the state line into Arizona. Class I bottling demand has increased as more schools open their doors. Cream markets are active as Class II and Class III increase their demand for available supplies. Contracts are being negotiated for next year. F.O.B. cream multiples for all Classes are 1.30-1.42 in the East; 1.24-1.38 in the Midwest; and 1.05-1.26 in the West.
DRY PRODUCTS: The low/medium heat nonfat dry milk market is steady to higher in the range across regions. The market has been willing to follow the market higher for immediate availability. Mexico interest is steady to lighter. Dry buttermilk prices are steady to higher in the Central and East, while steady in the West. Demand is improving at seasonal rates, with active churning supporting dry buttermilk availability. Dry whole milk prices are mixed this week. Demand from bakery and confectionery sectors is good. Production is sporadic. Dry whey prices are higher in the West and Northeast, but mixed in the Central region. Demand is stable as sales improve. Production is active. The whey protein concentrate 34 percent prices are higher. Buyer spot interest rose this week. Production is steady to lower. Lactose prices are unchanged. Production is steady as stocks increase. Rennet casein prices are lower. Acid casein prices are steady.
INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW: Autumn weather in Western Europe has been favorable to milk production. Most of the primary producing countries have reported year on year increases in recent weeks. While an annual increase is expected for 2020, some dairy experts in
-CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A-
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance
|
1
|
Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein
|
6
|
Dairy Graphs
|
G1
|
Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets
|
2
|
U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures
|
7
|
National Retail Report - Dairy
|
|
Cheese Markets
|
3
|
International Dairy Market News
|
8
|
Dairy Market News Contacts
|
|
Fluid Milk and Cream
|
4
|
September International DMN Averages
|
9
|
|
|
Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk
|
5
|
August Dairy Products Highlights
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR OCTOBER 5 - 9, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
NDM
|
|
|
|
|
BUTTERMILK
|
|
|
|
|
LACTOSE
|
|
|
|
|
Central Low/Med. Heat
|
1.0700
|
1.1600
|
1.0900
|
1.1200
|
Central/East
|
0.9500
|
1.0300
|
|
|
Central/West
|
0.3900
|
0.6300
|
0.4550
|
0.5500
|
Change
|
0.0100
|
N.C.
|
0.0100
|
N.C.
|
Change
|
0.0400
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
Central High Heat
|
1.1300
|
1.2500
|
|
|
West
|
0.9000
|
1.0300
|
0.9300
|
0.9800
|
WPC 34%
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0100
|
0.0100
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
Central/West
|
0.7500
|
1.0400
|
0.8200
|
0.9400
|
West Low/Med. Heat
|
1.0225
|
1.1750
|
1.1000
|
1.1500
|
WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
Change 0.0400 0.0150 0.0150
|
0.0150
|
Change
|
0.0025
|
0.0075
|
0.0200
|
0.0100
|
Central
|
0.2800
|
0.3700
|
0.3200
|
0.3500
|
CASEIN
|
|
|
|
|
West High Heat
|
1.1000
|
1.3050
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
0.0050
|
N.C.
|
Rennet
|
3.4650
|
3.5450
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
0.0075
|
|
|
West
|
0.3225
|
0.4000
|
0.3450
|
0.3800
|
Change -0.0050-0.0075
|
|
|
DRY WHOLE MILK
|
|
|
|
|
Change 0.0050 0.0150 0.0150 0.0200
|
Acid
|
3.6000
|
3.8000
|
|
|
National
|
1.5500
|
1.7500
|
|
|
Northeast
|
0.3100
|
0.3800
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
-0.0300
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0100
|
0.0225
|
|
|
ANIMAL FEED WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central
|
0.2800
|
0.3000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0100
|
N.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 9, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
SMP
|
|
|
WHOLE MILK POWDER
|
|
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
W. Europe
|
2500
|
2700
|
W. Europe
|
3150
|
3375
|
W. Europe
|
3950
|
4200
|
Change
|
-25
|
-25
|
Change
|
-50
|
-25
|
Change
|
-50
|
-25
|
Oceania
|
2850
|
3225
|
Oceania
|
2950
|
3125
|
Oceania
|
3275
|
3700
|
Change
|
-25
|
200
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
75
|
Change
|
25
|
300
|
S. America
|
2750
|
2950
|
S. America
|
3000
|
3100
|
BUTTEROIL
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
Change
|
50
|
-50
|
W. Europe
|
4700
|
5075
|
WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
-150
|
N.C.
|
W. Europe
|
850
|
1025
|
|
|
|
CHEDDAR CHEESE
|
|
|
Change
|
25
|
N.C.
|
|
|
|
Oceania
|
3650
|
3875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
25
|
150
|
WEEK OF OCTOBER 5 - 9, 2020
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 41
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
|
-CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1-
Western Europe caution that the pace of recent YOY increases folded into full 2020 data may effectively slow in the final three months of 2020 because in 2019, it was the final quarter where growth really broke through and lifted the annual data. Milk production is seasonally declining. Germany is heading toward the seasonal low in November. A similar pattern is noted in France. EASTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW: In Poland January - August 2020 milk production was reported as 4.7 percent higher than January - August 2019 according to CLAL data provided to USDA. Production of some dairy commodities in Poland January - August 2020 compared with January - August 2019, are cheese, +4.0 percent; butter, +8.9 percent; and SMP, +5.8 percent.
OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: An organization representing dairy producers in Australia just projected that seasonal milk production will increase. Outcomes of this season are expected to be the best in three years. Factors cited include favorable weather, lower input costs, and relatively firm farmgate milk process. NEW ZEALAND: Dairy manufacturers are generally pleased the strong start to the milk production season, but some believe early gains may ease moving later into the season. Last week storms brought snow and freezing temperatures to parts of the South Island which temporarily disrupted milk production. Production has bounced back and is not expected to have much of an impact on the overall season. A side benefit was that the storm brought much needed rain to the rest of New Zealand, where September has been drier than what dairy producers wanted.
SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: Except for Brazil, farm milk production is generally improving throughout the main dairy basins of South America as the spring flush approaches. Although drought conditions have improved a bit in Brazil, farm milk production has stagnated, and raw milk volumes are below the levels of the previous year. In general, milk intakes are less than adequate to meet most processing needs, while inventory levels for most dairy products remain low. Having said this, farmgate milk prices had increased drastically as competition for raw milk among processors continues to rage. Higher farmgate milk prices are translating into higher prices for dairy products at the retail level. In Argentina and Uruguay, rainfalls are spurring pasture quality in the main dairy basins of the countries. However, some dry climate is anticipated by the end of the year because of La Niña. So far, farm milk intakes are more than adequate for processing needs as higher than anticipated milk intakes continue balancing into milk powders. Moreover, throughout the spring flush, milk/cream intakes are anticipated to be more accessible for processing.
NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 6 percent, and organic ads decreased 4 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48-64oz containers is the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average price for conventional 48 to 64-ounceice cream packages is $3.38, up 21 cents from last week. Ads for conventional 1-poundbutter increased 27 percent, with a weighted average advertised price of $3.26, up 26 cents from last week. The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 11 percent. The weighted average price for 8-ounceconventional cheese shreds was $2.35, up 2 cents from last week. There are no organic cheese ads this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk in half gallons is $2.41, compared to $4.31 for organic milk half gallons. This results in an organic premium of $1.90. The total number of conventional milk ads increased 41 percent. Organic milk ad numbers increased 31 percent.
AUGUST DAIRY PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): Butter production was 152 million pounds, 7.8 percent above August 2019, but
-
percent below July 2020. American type cheese production totaled 446 million pounds, 1.3 percent below August 2019, and 1.9 percent below July 2020. Total cheese output (excluding cottage cheese) was
-
billion pounds, 2.1 percent below August 2019, and 1.6 percent
below July 2020. Nonfat dry milk production, for human food, totaled 144 million pounds, 8.8 percent above August 2019, but 11.7 percent below July 2020. Dry whey production, for human food, was 79 million pounds, 5.8 percent below August 2019, and 4.8 percent below July 2020. Ice cream, regular hard production, totaled 69.1 million gallons, 7.6 percent above August 2019, but 3.5 percent below July 2020.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, OCTOBER 5 - 9, 2020
|
-2-
|
|
|
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 41
|
COMMODITY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
|
OCT 5
|
OCT 6
|
OCT 7
|
OCT 8
|
OCT 9
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
AVERAGE
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
$1.9900
|
$2.0000
|
$2.0000
|
$2.0050
|
$2.0550
|
::
|
(+0.1000)
|
::
|
$2.0100
|
|
(+0.0350)
|
(+0.0100)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0500)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.1980)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
$2.6375
|
$2.6500
|
$2.6500
|
$2.6475
|
$2.6475
|
::
|
(+0.0375)
|
::
|
$2.6465
|
|
(+0.0275)
|
(+0.0125)
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0025)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0690)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
$1.1300
|
$1.1300
|
$1.1300
|
$1.1175
|
$1.1250
|
::
|
(+0.0025)
|
::
|
$1.1265
|
|
(+0.0075)
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0125)
|
(+0.0075)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0010)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
$1.4800
|
$1.4725
|
$1.4500
|
$1.3950
|
$1.4125
|
::
|
(-0.0975)
|
::
|
$1.4420
|
|
(-0.0300)
|
(-0.0075)
|
(-0.0225)
|
(-0.0550)
|
(+0.0175)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0665)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
$0.3975
|
$0.3950
|
$0.3950
|
$0.3950
|
$0.3950
|
::
|
(+0.0050)
|
::
|
$0.3955
|
|
(+0.0075)
|
(-0.0025)
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0085)
Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at
WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY
NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
Churning activity is healthy. Most Eastern butter producers are absorbing local cream supplies with minimal outside cream being secured, as the ice cream strain diminishes, leaving more cream for the butter churning. Cream prices have been fairly steady in the region, as multiples range 1.33-1.42.Micro-fixing frozen inventoried bulk continues, with plenty to do so, as butter manufacturers weigh that against their locked in fall sales and anticipated orders. Fall baking needs are a shot in the arm for retail butter sales, as the market gains seasonal momentum. The DMN retail store survey noted advertisements, this period, grew 1893 percent in the Southeast and 42 percent in the Northeast for conventional butter, compared to the previous survey period. Ads are up 137 percent countrywide. Food service orders are steady, but well below what the market would routinely expect as mid to higher end restaurant traffic remains abysmal. The bulk butter price for the region is reported 2-7 cents over the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used. CME wholesale butter prices have trended lower.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0200 - +0.0700
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
Secondary Sourced Information:
CME TRADING
CME Group's Tuesday spot butter trading ended the day at $1.4725 down from the $1.5100 close a week ago.
CME MONTHLY AVERAGE PRICE
The CME Group September 2020 monthly average price for AA butter, $1.5163,increased from the August average of $1.5038. One year ago, the CME Group monthly average was $2.1690.
CENTRAL
Butter demand continues to edge up according to contacts. Seasonal retail demand pushes are in effect. Food service demand notes are the same. They are not akin to typical years' figures, but have pushed higher week after week. Bulk butter demand is a little busier, also. Bulk butter prices pushed higher on the top end this week, although availability is somewhat long. Cream is less available, although multiples are similar. Butter plant
managers say that cream, which has been widely available for weeks, is tightening up. Butter market tones remain somewhat deflated.
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
0.0000 - +0.0700
Secondary Sourced Information:
The CME Group September monthly average price for Grade AA butter was $1.5163, compared to $1.5038 in August.
WEST
In the West, uneasiness in some cities, coupled with the effects of COVID- 19, continues to negatively impact dine-in restaurant sales and therefore their requests for butter. The fast food sector intakes of butter are stable to trending up. Retail demands are unchanged from the prior week. As the year-end holidays approach, manufacturers are reviewing their processing capacities and ensuring that they are prepared for the seasonal increase in butter demands. According to contacts, with the draw down in intakes from ice cream makers, cream is more available than usual for this time of the year, but it is not burdensome. As the result, processors are actively churning it. Butter supplies are readily available to meet all requests. Bulk butter sales are generally low, but some sellers have recently seen a slight uptick in their sale volumes.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0450 - +0.0750
Secondary Sourced Information:
The CME Group September 2020 monthly average price for AA butter is $1.5163, compared to the August 2020 monthly average of $1.5038. One year ago, the CME Group monthly average was $2.1690.
CONTINUED ON PAGE 2A
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, OCTOBER 5 - 9, 2020
|
-2A-
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 41
CONTINUED FROM PAGE 2
2020 U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT EXPORTS (USDA-FAS)
|
|
|
2020 Exports
|
% Change From
|
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
AUGUST
|
4.3
|
+ 2
|
TOTAL, JAN - AUG
|
36.0
|
- 4
|
Exports - Destination Country
|
- 4
|
1
|
Canada
|
11.8
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia
|
5.8
|
+ 90
|
3
|
Mexico
|
5.4
|
- 9
|
4
|
South Korea
|
2.9
|
- 13
|
5
|
Taiwan
|
1.4
|
+ 22
DAIRY PRODUCTS REPORT - BUTTER SUMMARY
Released October 5, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Butter Production - States and United States: August 2019 and 2020
|
Monthly Production (1000 pounds)
|
Percent Change from
|
Region
|
Aug.
|
Jul
|
Aug.
|
Aug.
|
Jul
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
United States
|
141,323
|
154,883
|
152,331
|
7.8
|
-1.6
|
Atlantic
|
11,282
|
13,069
|
12,190
|
8.0
|
-6.7
|
Butter Production - Cumulative Production January - August
|
|
|
Cumulative Production Percent Change
|
|
Report Month
|
(1000 pounds)
|
|
from
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
August
|
1,341,194
|
1,430,254
|
6.6
|
2020 U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT IMPORTS (USDA-FAS)(Imports for Consumption)
|
|
2020 Imports
|
% Change From
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
August Imports
|
12.0
|
- 12
|
Total Butter, Fats, Milk (H.S. Code 0405)
|
Butter
|
1.2
|
+ 30
|
|
Quota (H.S. Code 405101000)
|
|
Over Quota (H.S. Code 405102000)
|
7.5
|
- 19
|
AMF
|
1.0
|
+225
|
|
Quota (H.S. Code 405901020)
|
|
Over Quota (H.S. Code 405902020)
|
0.8
|
+ 26
|
Other Milk Fat
|
1.4
|
- 42
|
|
2020 Imports
|
% Change From
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
TOTAL, JAN - AUG
|
98.4
|
+ 11
|
Imports - Country of Origin
|
50.5
|
+ 6
|
1
|
Ireland
|
2
|
India
|
16.7
|
+126
|
3
|
Mexico
|
12.8
|
- 13
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
3.3
|
- 8
|
5
|
Canada
|
3.0
|
+121
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 18:04:02 UTC
|
|