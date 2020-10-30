Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (10/30)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.3900. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4100 (-0.0535).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.5300 and 40# blocks at $2.7825. The weekly average for barrels is $2.4755 (+0.1315) and blocks, $2.7745 (+0.0215).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1075. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0910 (-0.0240).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.4000. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3960 (+0.0140).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese production in the country remains busy. Some Western manufacturers reported running plants over capacity. The only downtime reported is for maintenance. Even with some COVID-19 related employee absences reported in the Midwest, plant managers are maintaining active schedules. Buyers are reportedly skittish. There is some speculation that cheese market tones have neared their near-term ceiling, and market prices have stalled slightly this week, particularly when compared to weeks and weeks of notably bullish movements. Regardless, customers do not want to be caught holding inventories when/if the prices slip in the near term. Spot milk trading activity was very slow, as a number of cheesemakers are contented with in-house supplies. Spot milk prices ranged from $1 under to $.50 over Class.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Depending on the availability of cream for churning, butter production rates may vary in each region of the country. However, the consensus is that, domestically, butter production is increasing as manufacturers seek to cover seasonally increasing sales. In some cases, the largest portion of Thanksgiving butter needs has been ordered and delivered, but Christmas/New Year orders continue to be booked. Butter market tones remain soft. More contacts are expecting to see some upticks in export markets, with domestic butter prices becoming competitive globally. Regionally, bulk prices are 2.0 to 7.0 cents over the market in the East; flat to 5.0 in the Central, and 2.0 to 7.5 above the market in the West.

FLUID MILK: Milk production, except for a few pockets, is steady to higher across much of the United States. Many regions have reached the bottom of the annual seasonal milk production cycle and are turning upwards. Manufacturers report having plenty of milk on hand for processing needs. In the Central U.S., cheesemakers say their contractually procured milk is sufficient, and the call for additional spot loads of milk is quiet. Spot milk prices are unchanged from last week. Class I demand is higher as eggnog production is becoming more active. Bottling demand is