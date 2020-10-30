|
Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
10/30/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
WEEK OF OCTOBER 26 - 30, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 44
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (10/30)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.3900. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4100 (-0.0535).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.5300 and 40# blocks at $2.7825. The weekly average for barrels is $2.4755 (+0.1315) and blocks, $2.7745 (+0.0215).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1075. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0910 (-0.0240).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.4000. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3960 (+0.0140).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese production in the country remains busy. Some Western manufacturers reported running plants over capacity. The only downtime reported is for maintenance. Even with some COVID-19 related employee absences reported in the Midwest, plant managers are maintaining active schedules. Buyers are reportedly skittish. There is some speculation that cheese market tones have neared their near-term ceiling, and market prices have stalled slightly this week, particularly when compared to weeks and weeks of notably bullish movements. Regardless, customers do not want to be caught holding inventories when/if the prices slip in the near term. Spot milk trading activity was very slow, as a number of cheesemakers are contented with in-house supplies. Spot milk prices ranged from $1 under to $.50 over Class.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Depending on the availability of cream for churning, butter production rates may vary in each region of the country. However, the consensus is that, domestically, butter production is increasing as manufacturers seek to cover seasonally increasing sales. In some cases, the largest portion of Thanksgiving butter needs has been ordered and delivered, but Christmas/New Year orders continue to be booked. Butter market tones remain soft. More contacts are expecting to see some upticks in export markets, with domestic butter prices becoming competitive globally. Regionally, bulk prices are 2.0 to 7.0 cents over the market in the East; flat to 5.0 in the Central, and 2.0 to 7.5 above the market in the West.
FLUID MILK: Milk production, except for a few pockets, is steady to higher across much of the United States. Many regions have reached the bottom of the annual seasonal milk production cycle and are turning upwards. Manufacturers report having plenty of milk on hand for processing needs. In the Central U.S., cheesemakers say their contractually procured milk is sufficient, and the call for additional spot loads of milk is quiet. Spot milk prices are unchanged from last week. Class I demand is higher as eggnog production is becoming more active. Bottling demand is
steady, but with more variations among the container sizes. Condensed skim milk volumes continue clearing into seasonal ice cream production and nonfat dry milk production. Cream demand is strong ahead of year-end butter needs and Class II processing. Supplies are more readily available in the West and Central regions, but tighter in the East. Cream multiples for all Classes are 1.30-1.45 in the East, 1.21-1.38 in the Central region and 1.05-1.28 in the West.
DRY PRODUCTS: The price ranges for low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices moved lower in the Central and East region and narrowed in the West. Inventory levels are adequate for most spot and contract needs. Dry buttermilk trading was slower; prices shifted upwards at the bottom of the price range. Spot prices for national dry whole milk powder are unchanged. Inventories are in balance with most contractual and spot needs. Whey prices are steady or higher across the United States. Inventories are available in the East and Central regions, but tighter in the West. Animal feed whey prices are unchanged. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are steady to higher. WPC 34% offers from manufacturers are limited. Prices for lactose are steady to lower. Some buyers report getting offers at increasingly lower price points. Acid and rennet casein prices are steady to slightly lower. Contracting for Q1 and Q2 of 2021 is underway.
ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: Federal Milk Market Order 1, in New England, reports utilization of types of organic milk by pool plants. During September 2020, organic whole milk utilization totaled 12.4 million pounds, down from 15.9 million pounds in 2019. The September 2020 butterfat content was 3.29 percent, up from 3.28 the previous year. The utilization of organic reduced fat milk in September this year, 17.3 million pounds, increased from 15.2 million pounds a year earlier. The September 2020 butterfat content for organic reduced fat milk, 1.55 percent, improved notably from the 1.41 percent content a year earlier. This survey period, total organic dairy retail advertisements dropped 39 percent. Organic milk, in half gallon container, was the lone organic dairy commodity surveyed that posted an increase in retail ads, up 54 percent compared to the previous week's survey.
NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, conventional retail ad numbers increased 4 percent. Organic retail ad numbers decreased 39 percent. The most advertised single category/size is 48-64oz conventional ice cream with a weighted average advertised price of $3.04. Ads for conventional 1# butter
DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR OCTOBER 26 - 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
NDM
|
|
|
|
|
BUTTERMILK
|
|
|
|
|
LACTOSE
|
|
|
|
|
Central Low/Med. Heat
|
1.0700
|
1.1400
|
1.0800
|
1.1200
|
Central/East
|
0.9550
|
1.0300
|
|
|
Central/West
|
0.3500
|
0.6300
|
0.4500
|
0.5450
|
Change -0.0100-0.0300-0.0100-0.0100
|
Change
|
0.0050
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
-0.0400
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
-0.0050
|
Central High Heat
|
1.1300
|
1.2000
|
|
|
West
|
0.9400
|
1.0300
|
0.9500
|
0.9800
|
WPC 34%
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-0.0500
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0100
|
N.C.
|
0.0100
|
N.C.
|
Central/West
|
0.8200
|
1.0400
|
0.8400
|
0.9400
|
West Low/Med. Heat
|
1.0750
|
1.1700
|
1.1000
|
1.1450
|
WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0700
|
N.C.
|
0.0200
|
N.C.
|
Change
|
0.0050
|
-0.0050
|
N.C.
|
-0.0050
|
Central
|
0.3200
|
0.4300
|
0.3500
|
0.3800
|
CASEIN
|
|
|
|
|
West High Heat
|
1.1300
|
1.2750
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
0.0200
|
0.0100
|
0.0100
|
Rennet
|
3.4650
|
3.4975
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-0.0300
|
|
|
West
|
0.3375
|
0.4300
|
0.3675
|
0.4000
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-0.0550
|
|
|
DRY WHOLE MILK
|
|
|
|
|
Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C.
|
Acid
|
3.6000
|
3.7500
|
|
|
National
|
1.5500
|
1.7500
|
|
|
Northeast
|
0.3300
|
0.3950
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-0.0750
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0100
|
0.0050
|
|
|
ANIMAL FEED WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central
|
0.2800
|
0.3000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
|
|
WEEK OF OCTOBER 26 - 30, 2020
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 44
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
|
-CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1-
increased 45 percent. The weighted average advertised price is $3.06. There is also a significant increase in the number of ads for conventional eggnog in quart-sized container, which is a year-end dairy favorite among customers. For milk, the national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallons is $2.66, compared to $3.93 for organic. This results in an organic premium of $1.27. Total conventional milk ads increased 92 percent, while organic milk ads decreased 29 percent.
SEPTEMBER MARKET SUMMARY AND UTILIZATON REPORT (FMMO): During September, 10.1 billion pounds of milk were received from Federally pooled producers. This volume of milk is
11.7 percent lower than the September 2019 volume. Regulated handlers pooled 3.5 billion pounds of producer milk as Class I products, down 2.3 percent when compared to the previous year. The all-market average Class utilization percentages were: Class I = 35 percent, Class II = 18 percent, Class III = 17 percent, and Class IV = 30 percent. The weighted average statistical uniform price was $16.25 per cwt, $0.71 lower than last month and $2.04 lower than last year.
OCTOBER RETAIL MILK PRICE REPORT (FMMO): U.S. simple average prices are: $3.51 per gallon for conventional whole milk, $3.47 per gallon for conventional reduced fat 2% milk, $4.04 per half gallon organic whole milk, and $4.04 per half gallon organic reduced fat 2% milk.
JULY MAILBOX MILK PRICE REPORT (FMMO): In July 2020, mailbox milk prices for selected reporting areas in Federal milk orders averaged $18.64 per cwt, up $2.33 from the June 2020 average and up $0.56 per cwt from the July 2019 average. The component tests of producer milk in July 2020 were: butterfat, 3.76 percent; protein, 3.06 percent; and other solids, 5.77 percent.
***NOTICE***
On October 23rd, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it has authorized $500 million for a fourth round of purchases for the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. USDA is issuing solicitations for the fourth round to existing Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) holders and expects to award contracts by Oct. 30 for deliveries of food boxes from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. In the fourth round, as in the third round, states have been allocated boxes based on the internal need of the state. The program will continue the purchase of combination boxes to include fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk and meat products.
More information can be found online, at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, OCTOBER 26 - 30, 2020
|
-2-
|
|
|
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 44
|
COMMODITY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
|
OCT 26
|
OCT 27
|
OCT 28
|
OCT 29
|
OCT 30
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
AVERAGE
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
$2.4550
|
$2.4525
|
$2.4700
|
$2.4700
|
$2.5300
|
::
|
(+0.0750)
|
::
|
$2.4755
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0025)
|
(+0.0175)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0600)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.1315)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
$2.7725
|
$2.7725
|
$2.7725
|
$2.7725
|
$2.7825
|
::
|
(+0.0100)
|
::
|
$2.7745
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0100)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0215)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
$1.0925
|
$1.0775
|
$1.0800
|
$1.0975
|
$1.1075
|
::
|
(+0.0100)
|
::
|
$1.0910
|
|
(-0.0050)
|
(-0.0150)
|
(+0.0025)
|
(+0.0175)
|
(+0.0100)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0240)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
$1.4400
|
$1.4075
|
$1.3825
|
$1.4300
|
$1.3900
|
::
|
(-0.0450)
|
::
|
$1.4100
|
|
(+0.0050)
|
(-0.0325)
|
(-0.0250)
|
(+0.0475)
|
(-0.0400)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0535)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
$0.3900
|
$0.3950
|
$0.3950
|
$0.4000
|
$0.4000
|
::
|
(+0.0150)
|
::
|
$0.3960
|
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0140)
Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at
WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY
NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
The bearish sentiments of last week's CME butter price tracked into this week as prices continued to weaken in an unbalanced market. The East cream market wields a notable contrast, as tight cream supplies led to heady multiples, ranging 1.41-1.45. A few loads are rumored to have moved using the name-your-own-price strategy as supplies became even more constricted. However, seasonal impact secures butter interest with holiday orders holding up well. The largest portion of Thanksgiving butter needs has been ordered and delivered, as Christmas/New Year orders continue to be booked. Orders from food service have spiked following USDA's 4th round authorization of the Farmers to Families Food Boxes. Retail butter demand tracks a seasonal rise. Butter manufacturers and market traders are confident that existing churn schedules and inventoried stocks are sufficient to carry them through the final quarter of the year. The current bulk butter prices for domestic sales are reported 2-7 cents over the market of the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0200 - +0.0700
Secondary Sourced Information:
CME TRADING
CME Group's Tuesday spot butter trading ended the day at $1.4075 up from the $1.4975 close a week ago.
EXPORT ASSISTANCE
This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance to sell 956,806 pounds (434 metric tons) of butter.
CENTRAL
Cream remains widely available for butter producers in the region. They report competitive prices from both local and Western cream sources. Butter demand is seasonally hearty. Grocers are stocking shelves and butter plant managers are working to keep up. Thus, churning is very busy for regional producers. Like cheesemakers in the region, there are some COVID-19 related setbacks regarding working staff. There are expectations of strong ordering for the next two weeks. Butter market tones remain soft. More contacts are expecting to see some upticks in export markets, with domestic butter prices becoming competitive globally.
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
0.0000 - +0.0500
WEST
In the West, there has been chatter that machine time is tight and deflects from butter production. As such, some market representatives were surprised by drops in the midweek CME butter price. Hence, there is market uncertainty as to where prices will stabilize. While there are inventory drawdowns occurring, which supports price, some manufacturers note that pulls need to occur continuously to prevent any gyration. Production rates vary, but are generally higher as manufacturers look to fill seasonally increasing sales. Interest from retail butter accounts remain fairly active. Restaurant and foodservice outlets would typically be experiencing increased traffic flows at this time of year, but distributors are not quite sure how much to purchase for the remainder of the year. Cream for churning is readily available, with loads moving across regions. Current prices for bulk butter range from +.0200 to +.0750 over the market, based on the CME, with various time frames and averages used. The butter market undertone is unsettled.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0200 - +0.0750
Secondary Sourced Information:
CME CLOSING PRICE
The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday ended the day at $1.3825,compared to last Wednesday's close of $1.4525.
EXPORT ASSISTANCE
This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for 956,806 pounds (434 metric tons) of butter. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 9.401 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat) and 1.982 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat in export markets.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, OCTOBER 26 - 30, 2020
|
-2A-
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 44
COLD STORAGE - BUTTER SUMMARY
Released October 22, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|
|
Stocks in all Warehouses (1,000 pounds)
|
9/30/20
|
|
as a percent of
|
Butter Stocks
|
9/30/19
|
8/31/20
|
9/30/20
|
9/30/19
|
8/31/20
|
290,649
|
371,519
|
343,899
|
118
|
|
93
