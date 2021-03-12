Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

DAIRY MARKET NEWS

WEEK OF MARCH 8 - 12, 2021

VOLUME 88, REPORT 10

DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Some cheesemakers are experiencing a busy demand push, as market prices continue to edge higher. States loosening COVID-19 restrictions has aided in bolstering food service sales. Still, inventories have reportedly grown some in the West and Midwest. Spot milk prices ($2 under to flat Class III) were reported this week. This week marks the first of the year with an undiscounted spot milk price being reported. Last year, spot milk prices were $4 to $2 under Class. As contacts suggest spring flush has arrived in the Western area and is trickling into the Midwest, availability of milk could shift higher. Cheese market tones are currently finding some bullish footing.

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (3/12)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7150. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.7005 (+0.0190).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5525 and 40# blocks at $1.7900. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5220 (+0.0755) and blocks, $1.7635 (+0.0980).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1700. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1715 (+0.0025).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.5925. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.5935 (+0.0240).

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Butter market tones are steadying after last week's upswing following the new crop rule on the CME. Butter inventories are heavy, but industry contacts anticipate reducing butter stocks over the next few months as export and domestic demand are both growing. Retailers are placing substantial orders to support upcoming spring holiday butter promotions. Food service demand is beginning to pull a little stronger as dine-in restrictions relax, and butter producers are hopeful that this is a trend that will continue.

FLUID MILK: Spring flush levels of milk are being reported in the West, especially in California. Midwestern and Eastern reports are showing similar patterns. In the southern portion of the country affected by the winter storms from mid-February, milk yields have begun to grow again, although more culling is being reported. Contacts suggest this is likely due to the health detriments caused by the freezing weather. Bottling demand grew in the south central and southeast, as outlets in that region continue to refill pipelines. Bottling demand was steady or lower in the rest of the nation. Cream demand is growing nationwide, as manufacturers plan for the spring push. Condensed skim volumes are mixed, but more contacts report growing/available loads. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.17-1.26 in the East, 1.17-1.25 in the Midwest, and 1.05-1.28 in the West.

DRY PRODUCTS: Spring has come early for market bulls on dairy powders. Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices moved higher in all regions. Export demand continues to keep prices buoyed, even as some end users report steady availability domestically. Western dry buttermilk prices moved higher, while the Central/East price range slightly decreased on the top of the range. Dry whole milk prices continued their move higher, as international whole milk powder market tones ring bullishly. Dry whey also remains in a bullish position, as prices moved higher nationwide. Like NDM, export interests are keeping domestic end users busy to lock in loads. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices also shifted higher, as processors say customer interests remain active. Lactose producers and buyers are working through Q2 and FY2021 contracts, as prices bumped up slightly this week. Strong demand for acid and rennet casein provided firming prices in those markets.

ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: Organic Milk Product Sales. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) reports revised estimated US sales of total organic milk products for December 2020 were 253 million pounds, up 8.9 percent from December 2019, and up 10.4 percent year-to-date. Organic whole milk sales for December 2020, totaled 114 million pounds, up 10.6 percent compared to a year earlier, and up 11.5 percent compared with year-to-date 2019. Reduced fat milk (2%) sales were 85 million pounds, up 10.6 percent from the previous year and up 14.9 percent year-to-date. National Organic Grain and Feed Markets. The current demand for organic feed grade corn and soybeans is stable. In addition, trading activities are good. There are reports organic feed grade corn traded 4 cents lower FOB this trading period. Organic feed grade soybeans traded $1.09 higher FOB compared to the previous reporting period. Spot trading activities were fairly active, driven by limited imports from India for organic soybeans and soybean meal. Trading activity and market trends are inactive on all other organic grains at this time.

NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): Total dairy advertisements were down this week across both conventional and organic items. Conventional advertisements dropped by 6% while organic advertisements fell by 21%. In the conventional aisle the greatest increase in ads came from gallon milk at 73%. Organic 8-ounce shredded cheese led the pack with an increase of 206%. Organic 32-ounce yogurt increased by 161% week-over-week.

CONTINUED ON PAGE 1ATABLE OF CONTENTS

Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 February PPI Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 Revised December 2020 Milk Sales Cheese Markets 3 Organic Dairy Market News 8 National Retail Report - Dairy Fluid Milk and Cream 4 March Supply and Demand Estimates 9 Dairy Market News Contacts Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 February CPI 11

12 13

DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR MARCH 8 - 12, 2021 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICESCommodity NDMRange

Mostly

Commodity BUTTERMILK Central/East

Range Mostly

Commodity LACTOSE Central/West

Range

Mostly

Central Low/Med. HeatCentral High Heat

1.1000 1.2100 Change

0.0500 N.C.

1.2800 1.3200

ChangeN.C.

N.C.

West Low/Med. Heat 1.0850 1.2200

Change 0.0275 0.0275

West High Heat 1.2700 1.3550

Change

DRY WHOLE MILK National

-0.0350 -0.0450

1.6700 1.7200 Change 0.0200 0.0200

1.1300 1.1700

1.0500

1.1450

N.C. 0.0150

ChangeN.C. -0.0150

West 1.0500 1.1300 Change

0.0500 0.0100 1.1300 1.1850 WHEY 0.0300 0.0300

Central 0.5400 0.6000 Change

0.0200 N.C.

West 0.5125 0.6150 Change

0.0200 0.0350

Northeast 0.5200 0.6000 0.3300 0.5500 Change N.C. N.C. 1.0800 1.1000 WPC 34% 0.0100 N.C. Central/West 0.9800 1.1800 Change 0.0100 N.C. 0.5500 0.5800 CASEIN N.C. 0.0050 Rennet 3.6500 3.7400 0.5450 0.5800 Change 0.0300 0.0500 0.0200 0.0100 Acid 4.0700 4.2800 ChangeChange

0.0200 0.0375

ANIMAL FEED WHEY

0.0200 0.0300

Central 0.4000 0.4250

Change

0.3900 0.4600

0.0100 N.C.

1.0000 1.0600

0.0100 N.C.

N.C.

N.C.

WEEK OF MARCH 8 - 12, 2021

DAIRY MARKET NEWS DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCEVOLUME 88, REPORT 10

CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1

MARCH SUPPLY AND DEMAND ESTIMATES (WASDE):

The 2020 milk production estimate is adjusted to reflect recent data revisions. For 2021, the milk production forecast is lowered slightly from last month as a higher expected cow inventory is more than offset by slower growth in milk per cow. The 2021 fat basis import forecast is reduced on lower expected imports of butterfat; fat basis exports are raised as higher shipments of butterfat more than offset lower forecast cheese exports. On a skim-solids basis, the import forecast is unchanged due to offsetting changes in imports of a number of dairy products while the export forecast is lowered, reflecting expectations of lower lactose shipments which are partly offset by higher exports of skim/nonfat milk powder.

FEBRUARY CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (BLS): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the all food category is 271.4, up 3.6 percent from 2020. The dairy products index is 230.5, up 2.7 percent from a year ago. The following are the February 2020 to February 2021 changes for selected products: fresh whole milk is +3.0 percent; cheese, +2.8 percent; and butter is unchanged.

FEBRUARY PRODUCER PRICE INDEX (BLS): In February 2021, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the all food manufacturing is 209.1, up 4.1 percent from 2020. The PPI index for manufactured dairy products is 200.0, down -2.2 percent from a year ago. The following are the February 2020 to February 2021 changes for selected products: fresh whole milk is -3.7 percent; cheese, -1.4 percent; butter, -28.1 percent; and dry milk products and mixtures, up 10.2 percent.

REVISED DECEMBER 2020 MILK SALES (FMMO): Total fluid products sales 4.0 billion pounds of packaged fluid milk products were shipped by milk handlers in December 2020. This was 1.5 percent higher than a year earlier. Estimated sales of total conventional fluid milk products increased 1.1 percent from December 2019 and estimated sales of total organic fluid milk products increased 8.9 percent from a year earlier.

COMMODITY

MONDAY MAR 8

TUESDAY MAR 9

WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY MAR 10 MAR 11 MAR 12

::WEEKLY CHANGE

:: WEEKLY AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS 40 POUND BLOCKS NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.5075 (N.C.) $1.5000 (-0.0075) $1.5000 (N.C.) $1.5500 (+0.0500) $1.5525 (+0.0025) :: :: :: ::

:: $1.5220 (+0.0450)

:: (+0.0755) $1.7325 (N.C.) $1.7500 (+0.0175) $1.7500 (N.C.) $1.7950 (+0.0450) $1.7900 (-0.0050)

:: $1.7635 (+0.0575)

:: (+0.0980) $1.1775 (N.C.) $1.1750 (-0.0025) $1.1725 (-0.0025) $1.1625 (-0.0100) $1.1700 (+0.0075) :: ::

:: $1.1715 (-0.0075)

:: (+0.0025)BUTTER GRADE AA $1.6925 (+0.0025) $1.6800 (-0.0125) $1.7100 (+0.0300) $1.7050 (-0.0050) $1.7150 (+0.0100) :: ::

:: $1.7005 (+0.0250)

:: (+0.0190)DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.5950 (+0.0150) $0.5950 (N.C.) $0.5925 (-0.0025) $0.5925 (N.C.) $0.5925 (N.C.) :: ::

:: $0.5935 (+0.0125)

:: (+0.0240)

Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at

NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found atwww.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html

BUTTER MARKETS

NORTHEAST

Butter markets are displaying a firming tone at this time. Several manufacturers are working through spring holiday demands. Butter production is strong in the East region. Operations are receiving stable cream supplies, although market participants are noticing interests have strengthened from seasonal, cream-based manufacturers. The demand for butter is growing in both domestic and export markets. Retail sales are stable to increasing. Foodservice butter sales bear softer tones. Bulk butter prices range 3 - 8 cents over the CME, with various time frames and averages used. On various market exchanges, butter prices have increased.

Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0300 - +0.0800

CENTRAL

Midwestern butter producers have relayed stronger food service demand in recent weeks. They are hopeful this trend continues deeper into the second quarter, as bullish food service demand tones have seldom been positive since the onset of COVID-19's effect on the nation, this time last year. Production is ongoing at a brisk clip, as demand has strengthened. Export demand reports are notably rising, but some contacts relay a continued push to produce loads for domestic end users (salted butter with an 80 percent fat content as opposed to unsalted with an 82 percent fat content). Regional inventories saw a slight shift down on the NASS Dairy Products report month to month. Butter market tones have steadied since last week's unexpected surge following the "new crop" rule on the CME. Most contacts relayed a similar sentiment regarding the $.1650 bump last Monday. They expected an upward pressure, but most estimated south of $.10.

Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0075 - +0.0500

Cream is abundant in the West, but it has had no problem finding a home. For several weeks, butter makers have ramped up production to meet spring holiday cooking and baking demands. Some retailers feel comfortable with current price levels and are placing heavy butter orders in advance of planned holiday promotions. That said, as cash market prices increase, industry contacts expect buyer interest to cool over the next few weeks. Food service demand is beginning to pull a little harder as dine-in restrictions continue to loosen. However, a number of restaurants have chosen to stay closed until social and public health uncertainties are resolved. Butter makers and food service buyers are having difficulty accurately forecasting butter needs. Butter makers are getting more inquiries from international buyers, and some have opted to make 82% butter. Sales of butter and anhydrous milkfat into export channels and domestic ice cream production are pulling more heavily at cream supplies. Butter inventories are still heavy, but industry contacts are hopeful that they can reduce butter stocks over the next few months.

WEST

Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0200 - +0.0750

Secondary Sourced Information:

CME CLOSING PRICE

The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday closed at $1.7100, compared to the weekly average price of $1.6815 from last week.

Butter Production - States and United States: January 2020 and 2021

Monthly Production (1000 pounds) Percent Change from

JAN DEC JAN JAN DEC

Region 2020 2020 2021 2020 2020 United States 193,422 206,370 206,895 7.0 0.3 Atlantic 22,882 18,869 19,365 -15.4 2.6 Central 78,481 82,935 80,262 2.3 -3.2 West 92,059 104,566 107,268 16.5 2.6 California 60,357 62,074 65,111 7.9 4.9

CONTINUED ON PAGE 2A

CONTINUED FROM PAGE 2

2021 U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT EXPORTS (USDA-FAS)

Exports - Destination Country % Change From 1 Year Ago + 79 1 Canada 2.2 + 7 2 Egypt 1.2 … 3 Bahrain 0.8 +15,052 4 Mexico 0.5 - 23 5 South Korea 0.4 +43

2020 Exports

(Million Lb.)

TOTAL, JAN 7.1

2021 U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT IMPORTS (USDA-FAS)

(Imports for Consumption)

2020 Imports % Change From (Million Lb.) 1 Year Ago

January Imports Total Butter, Fats, Milk (H.S. Code 0405) 5.5 - 40 Butter Quota (H.S. Code 405101000) 0.8 - 39 Over Quota (H.S. Code 405102000) 2.1 … AMF Quota (H.S. Code 405901020) 0.4 + 2 Over Quota (H.S. Code 405902020) 0.1 - 95 Other Milk Fat 2.1 - 31