Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF MARCH 29 - APRIL 2, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 13 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (4/2) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.8450. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.8194 (+0.0994). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5125 and 40# blocks at $1.7750. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4888 (+0.0408) and blocks, $1.7519 (+0.0389). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1900. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1825 (+0.0265). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.6600. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.6444 (+0.0229). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Demand notes are mostly consistent throughout the country. Food service sales have noticeably picked up as COVID-19 restrictions ease for restaurants. Western contacts say retail sales have slowed a bit, but exports are hearty. Milk availability remains loose. Spot milk prices in the Midwest were $5 to $4 under Class III. For a comparison, last year's spot milk prices during week 13 were $4 under to $2 over Class. Cheese inventory levels are varied from plant to plant, but production is picking up in light of the food service demand increases. Demand upticks have led some contacts to suggest cheese market tones are steady, with bullish potential. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability and butter production schedules vary from region to region. Butter inventories are up year-over-year, and the butter market tone is stable. Retail orders, bolstered by spring holiday cooking and baking, are surpassing expectations. Food service butter demand continues to grow nationwide. Export interest is steady, but some contacts are questioning if higher butter prices could start tarnishing the luster U.S. butter has had recently in international markets. FLUID MILK: Springtime is here and market participants throughout the nation are noting peak levels of milk are fast approaching, particularly in the Western region. Class I sales are somewhat stabilizing with many school districts wrapping up spring breaks. Cheesemakers are paying from $5 to $4 under Class III for spot milk in the Midwest, although spot milk trading was quieter this week. Cream is slowly tightening in the Midwest and Eastern region, although somewhat plentiful in the West. Butter producers are bidding a bit higher and receiving fewer cream offers as ice cream plants are revving up production rates. Condensed skim demand has begun to improve, as well. Some industry contacts relay condensed skim volumes are in balance and meeting current needs. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.28-1.40 in the East, 1.23-1.34 in the Midwest, and 1.05- 1.28 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices are mixed. Domestic and international demands are reportedly stable. The low/medium heat NDM market tone has somewhat settled. High heat NDM prices are mixed. Some buyers are purchasing on a wider price range. Market conditions are unsettled. Dry buttermilk prices are fairly steady. Some market participants are purchasing dry buttermilk for their immediate needs. The market tone is sturdy for dry buttermilk. The price range slightly narrowed in the dry whole milk market this week. The dry whole milk market tone is balanced for the near term. Dry whey prices are steady to higher. Both domestic and international demands are strong. The dry whey market tone is firm. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are steady to higher. The demand for higher protein blends is solid. Lactose prices are mostly steady. Trading activities are fairly moderate. The lactose market holds a stable tone. Prices for acid and rennet casein are steady to a bit lower. Casein markets are generally steady. INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: A report from the European Commission this week projects continuing strength in dairy prices during 2021. The report projects 1 percent growth in EU milk production during 2021. Much of the growth is expected to come from higher per cow yields. Cheese plants are hard at work filling orders. Strong retail demand is coupled with higher than expected food service demand for cheese. N.C. 0.0100 Central High Heat 1.2300 1.3800 West 0.9900 1.1300 1.0800 1.1000 WPC 34% Change -0.0500 0.0200 Change -0.0100 N.C. N.C. N.C. Central/West 1.0000 1.2300 1.0500 1.1300 West Low/Med. Heat 1.1100 1.2125 1.1450 1.1825 WHEY Change 0.0200 0.0100 N.C. 0.0400 Change N.C. -0.0275 -0.0050 -0.0175 Central 0.5600 0.6300 0.5900 0.6200 CASEIN West High Heat 1.2800 1.3550 Change N.C. N.C. 0.0100 N.C. Rennet 3.6500 3.7500 Change -0.0150 N.C. West 0.5550 0.6400 0.5850 0.6225 Change -0.0200 N.C. DRY WHOLE MILK Change 0.0100 N.C. 0.0050 0.0125 Acid 4.1500 4.3000 National 1.6200 1.7500 Northeast 0.5500 0.6400 Change -0.0100 N.C. Change 0.0200 N.C. Change 0.0050 0.0300 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.5000 0.5700 Change 0.0300 -0.0100 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR MARCH 22 - APRIL 2, 2021 PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Commodity Range Commodity Range SMP WHOLE MILK POWDER BUTTER W. Europe 2900 3000 W. Europe 3750 3900 W. Europe 4725 5025 Change 25 -50 Change 75 -50 Change 150 -50 Oceania 3350 3475 Oceania 3975 4050 Oceania 5650 5800 Change -25 50 Change -75 -300 Change 50 -50 S. America 3200 3400 S. America 3600 4000 BUTTEROIL Change -50 N.C. Change 25 N.C. W. Europe 4750 5950 WHEY Change -75 100 W. Europe 1175 1300 CHEDDAR CHEESE Change 25 25 Oceania 4300 4500 Change N.C. N.C. WEEK OF MARCH 29 - APRIL 2, 2021 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 88, REPORT 13 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1 The Suez Canal blockage has stalled some export deliveries. This is because cheese on ships is sitting at sea. It is also because delays have slowed ships reaching ports to load cheese for delivery. The opening of the canal is welcome news. EASTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: January 2021 SMP exports from Belarus, 7,100 MT, decreased 18.2 percent from January 2020, according to CLAL data made available to USDA. The main export destinations January 2021, quantities, and percent change from January 2020, were Russia, 3,361 MT, -18.03percent; China, 1,045 MT, +161 percent; and Ukraine, 797 MT, +96.38 percent. OCEANIA DAIRY MARKET OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: Australia is drying out from recent once in 100 years floods driven by extremely heavy and sustained rain. The government of Australia had declared natural disasters in parts of New South Wales. Some dairy farms experienced extremely distressing losses, including cows being washed away, helpless, bellowing in fear as flood waters swept them along. Veterinarians have been extremely busy tending to some cows that survived, often treating for hypothermia, pneumonia, cuts and abscesses. Losses are yet to be fully calculated. NEW ZEALAND: February 2021 New Zealand milksolids reported by DCANZ and CLAL, 172,916 million kg, are up 3.0 percent from February 2020 milksolids, 167,874 million kg., according to DCANZ and CLAL data made available to USDA. February 2021 milk production, 1,932 million MT, is up 3.0 percent from February 2020, 1,875 million MT. SOUTH AMERICAN OVERVIEW: In Argentina, soybean and corn harvesting is underway. Recent rainfall led to some healthy corn and soybean yields and pasture growth. Dryer weather is anticipated for comfortable harvesting conditions. Manufacturers are currently receiving lower milk loads for dryers. The current holidays bring a slowdown in dairy ingredients on various spot markets. Whole milk powder and skim milk powder market conditions are stable for the near term. In addition, butterfat interests remain are stable from ice cream/ frozen dessert plants. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): The total number of conventional dairy ads increased this week by 7 percent to 84,620; total organic ads fell by 1 percent to 3,387. The most advertised dairy product was conventional 48-64-ounceice cream, with an average price of $3.17 up 36 cents over last week. The most advertised organic product this week was gallon-sizedmilk. The average price was $5.11. FEBRUARY AGRICULTURAL PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): The All Milk price received by farmers was $17.10 in February, down $1.80 from February 2020. The alfalfa hay price was $175.00 in February, up $7.00 from February 2020. The corn price was $4.75 in February, up $0.97 from February 2020. The soybean price was $12.70 in February, up $4.10 from February 2020. The milk-feedprice ratio was 1.78 in February, down 0.57 from February 2020. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of February 2021 was down 2 to 85.1. Compared to February 2020, the index was down 8.9 (-9.5percent). The index of prices paid by farmers for commodities and services, interest, taxes, and wage rates in February 2021 was up 1.4 points to 114.5. Compared with February 2020, the index was up 3.9 points (3.5 percent). FEBRUARY DAIRY PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): Butter production was 186 million pounds, 1.3 percent below February 2020, and 11.5 percent below January 2021. American type cheese production totaled 425 million pounds, 1.6 percent above February 2020, but 10.3 percent below January 2021. Total cheese output (excluding cottage cheese) was 1.04 billion pounds, 1.1 percent above February 2020, but 8.1 percent below January 2021. Nonfat dry milk production, for human food, totaled 186 million pounds, 17.1 percent above February 2020, but 5.9 percent below January 2021. Dry whey production, for human food, was 76 million pounds, 1.2 percent above February 2020, but 8.4 percent below January 2021. Ice cream, regular hard production, totaled 55.0 million gallons, 4.7 percent above February 2020, but 3.5 percent below January 2021. MARCH FINAL CLASS PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (FMMO): The following are the March 2021 class prices under the Federal milk order pricing system and changes from the previous month: Class II: $15.07 ($+1.07), Class III: $16.15 ($+0.40), and Class IV: $14.18 ($+0.99). Under the Federal milk order pricing system, the butterfat price for March 2021 is $1.7176 per pound. Thus, the Class II butterfat price is $1.7246 per pound. The protein and other solids prices for March 2021 are $2.6954 and $0.3652 per pound, respectively. These component prices set the Class III skim milk price at $10.51 per cwt. The March 2021 Class IV skim milk price is $8.46, which is derived from the nonfat solids price of $0.9396 per pound. The product price averages for March 2021 are: butter $1.5898, nonfat dry milk $1.1169, cheese $1.5981, and dry whey $0.5537. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, MARCH 29 - APRIL 2, 2021 -2- VOLUME 88, REPORT 13 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY MAR 29 MAR 30 MAR 31 APR 1 APR 2 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.4800 $1.4800 $1.4825 $1.5125 No Trading :: (+0.0500) :: $1.4888 (+0.0175) (N.C.) (+0.0025) (+0.0300) :: :: (+0.0408) 40 POUND BLOCKS $1.7475 $1.7475 $1.7375 $1.7750 No Trading :: (+0.0550) :: $1.7519 (+0.0275) (N.C.) (-0.0100) (+0.0375) :: :: (+0.0389) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.1750 $1.1800 $1.1850 $1.1900 No Trading :: (+0.0200) :: $1.1825 (+0.0050) (+0.0050) (+0.0050) (+0.0050) :: :: (+0.0265) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.7925 $1.8225 $1.8175 $1.8450 No Trading :: (+0.0700) :: $1.8194 (+0.0175) (+0.0300) (-0.0050) (+0.0275) :: :: (+0.0994) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.6275 $0.6300 $0.6600 $0.6600 No Trading :: (+0.0325) :: $0.6444 (N.C.) (+0.0025) (+0.0300) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0229) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST Butter makers are working through slightly increased butter production schedules in the East region. This holiday week, cream supplies have loosened a bit. Additional cream supplies are clearing to some butter plants. Market participants report buyers have slowed cream trading activity for spring holiday products. Retail sales continue to display healthy numbers, as consumers' butter demands have been strong for at home cooking. Foodservice sales are slightly improving throughout the East region. On various market exchanges, butter prices are slightly increasing. Bulk butter prices range 3 - 8 cents over the CME, with various time frames and averages used. The butter market tone is stable. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0300 - +0.0800 Secondary Sourced Information: This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance to sell for 408,958 pounds (186 metric tons) of butter. CENTRAL On the last trading day of February, butter market prices were in the $1.40s. As food service demand continues its upswing, according to butter producers, the push into the $1.80s at the end of March is not surprising. Retail orders have continued to outdo expectations, but food service customers refilling pipelines have definitely given the market tones some life. That being said, contacts are questioning the longevity as butter prices pushing higher could offset some of the recent international luster. Cream availability remains somewhat tight this week. Butter plant managers say the heavy availability of much of the pandemic era has dissipated. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0100 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: WEST With milk output increasing and robust spring holiday butter churning wrapped up, cream supply has loosened a little in the West this week. Production for domestic butter markets has slowed down slightly now that holiday retail orders are fulfilled. Some butter makers are producing additional 82% unsalted butter to keep up with steady export interest. Butter inventories are up year-over-year. Much of the butter on hand is already on contract, and butter makers expect to work through the stock over the next few months. Industry contacts hold varying opinions on how responsive consumers will be to retail holiday promotions; changes in grocery shopping habits and in-home gatherings pose challenges to accurate forecasting. However, as spring weather returns and vaccination rates increase, consumers are venturing out more, and food service demand is burgeoning. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0100 - +0.0750 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: Secondary Sourced Information: CME CLOSING PRICE The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday closed at $1.8175, compared to the weekly average price of $1.7200 from last week. EXPORT ASSISTANCE This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance to sell 408,958 pounds (186 metric tons) of butter. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 8.757 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat) and 3.649 million pounds of anhydrous milkfat in export markets. When combined with other dairy products, the program has assisted members with sales of 534.9 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, MARCH 29 - APRIL 2, 2021 -3- VOLUME 88, REPORT 13 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Foodservice demands in the East region are improving. Numerous restaurants are opening outdoor seating and accommodating all service options. Warmer temperatures and spring holidays have revved up consumers' cheese demands. Retail cheese sales are solid. Market participants report specialty aged cheese interests are good from several customers. In addition, grocers are advertising cheese products for outdoor grilling. In the Northeast, milk supplies are readily available for Class III processing. Cheese production schedules are fairly strong this week. Inventory levels are available for spot/contract agreements. On the CME Group, cheddar cheese block prices are ranging around the $1.70s and barrel cheese prices are ranging around the $1.40s currently. For the end of March, cheese markets have stabilized. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.1675-2.4550 Muenster 2.1550-2.5050 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.5475-2.0275 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.2175-3.5400 Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.0425-2.2425 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.7950-2.2850 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0300-2.3050 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5500-1.8050 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.0250-3.4550 FOREIGN TYPE Italian cheesemakers have begun 2021 by achieving among the larger percentage cheese production increases in Western Europe. Demand has been brisk. Sources in Italy believe that a COVID impact has been more eating at home and consumers willing to purchase more expensive specialty cheese for home dining as an alternative to going out to eat. More Pecorino Romano P.D.O. (protected designation of origin) cheese is being made in Italy to keep up with brisk demand according to CLAL data made available to USDA. The current Italian cheese making season began in October 2020. This season through February 2021, production of Pecorino Romano is up nearly 20 percent from the previous season through February. MIDWEST Cheesemakers continue to say milk is available. At report time, spot milk prices are similar to those of last week. Some cheese plant manager contacts report using internally sourced milk, which has also been available as regional dairy farmers are seeing increases in day to day production. Cheese demand has remained steady on the retail side, but notably, food service orders have picked up. Barrel producers report steadily busy customer activity has kept loads moving out the doors. Some cheese contacts report hearing of potential carnivals/ fairs, but this year's spring/summer events could be eleventh hour decisions due to the pandemic. Cheese market tones are holding somewhat steady, although some contacts view them more bullishly than not. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 2.3525-3.4200 Brick 5 pounds 2.0825-2.5075 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8050-2.2050 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0575-2.2625 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 1.8825-2.8275 Muenster 5 pounds 2.0825-2.5075 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5325-1.8925 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 2.7325-2.8500 WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : 2.6400-5.2300 : 2.1750-3.6625* : : Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 : 2.6825-3.4000* Parmesan : -0- : 3.5625-5.6525* Romano : -0- : 3.3650-5.5200* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.2525-3.5775 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 03/29/2021 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 62584 80437 03/01/2021 : 59466 : 84063 CHANGE : 3118 : -3626 % CHANGE : 5 : -4 WEST Western retail cheese demand has been slightly lower this week, while demand for cheese for food service continues to increase. Demand for cheese for export is strong. There is plenty of milk available for cheese production as plants are running at or near capacity. Inventories are mixed as some inventories grow, while others are committed to the surging food service sales. Plenty of cheddar style cheese is available for purchase, though much is currently contracted. Hard Italian cheese demand is currently stable. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, MARCH 29 - APRIL 2, 2021 -4- VOLUME 88, REPORT 13 FLUID MILK AND CREAM EAST Northeast milk supplies are plentiful in the region. Some market participants are anticipating the spring flush will be sooner than expected. Class I sales are fairly steady. Some manufacturers are receiving heavier milk supplies for increased production schedules. Specialty dairy product production schedules have ramped up seasonally. Foodservice sales are improving. Restaurants are opening additional seating outside. Retail sales are strong for cheese, butter and milk products in numerous retail outlets. Mid-Atlantic milk output is level. Class I sales are stable. Some balancing operations are at capacity this week. Milk loads are traveling to neighboring regions for manufacturers' immediate milk demands. Southeast milk production is slightly up. Some schools' milk pipelines are slightly lower this week, as schools are shut down for spring break. In parts of the Southeast, milk managers have been managing through some power outages and transportation delays from massive flooding. In Florida, milk production is fairly balanced with bottling/ manufacturing demands. Market participants report Class I sales are mostly stable. Some schools are closed for spring break. Market participants report retail milk demands are strong. Cream supplies have loosened a bit in the East region. Several buyers have slowed purchasing cream supplies this week. There are some operations closed a few days this week for the holiday. Some butter plants are working on active production schedules. Condensed skim markets have steadily improved. There has been an uptick for condensed skim supplies in manufacturing. Ice cream operations have ramped up production schedules for the spring and upcoming seasons. Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Condensed Skim 0.80 - 1.05 Price Range - Class II; $/LB Solids: Price Range - Class III; $/LB Solids: 0.90 - 1.10 Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.2800 - 1.4000 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.2016 - 2.4080 MIDWEST Milk yields are growing week to week and year to year. Some farmer contacts relay January to February numbers for 2021 milk yields outpaced 2020's numbers by double-digit percentages, and 2020 was a record year for that timeframe. That said, some of the same farmers relay component levels being lower, possibly due to the overall output boost. Class I demand has begun to slowly pick up, as those school districts throughout the region that have not remained on virtual-learning programs return from spring break. Food service demand on the Class I side, in general, has edged up this week. Contacts suggest some return to strength in the oil field sector in the southern portion of the region has created some employment hurdles for milk/dairy truckers. Cheesemakers reported similarly available spot milk prices to last week, although buying remains somewhat slower in general. A number of cheesemakers reported limited calls from milk suppliers, but also limited interest, as they are using internal supplies. Cream availability continued its slightly tightening trajectory this week. With more production uses in Classes outside of butter production, the cream pool is shallower in recent weeks. Still, butter producers are able to secure loads in the low/mid 1.20s, but they say they are not as amply available as a month ago. A number of butter plants suggest the upcoming holiday will have little effect on additional days off, therefore, cream prices are expected to hold somewhat steady week to week. As springtime weather looms this weekend and following week in the upper Midwest, contacts there say there is an expectation of some farmers returning to the fields near term. Winter wheat farmers in the southern portion of the region say precipitation in recent weeks has helped them out, but more is needed. Currently, though, winter wheat expectations are generally positive, particularly following the brutal and unprecedented winter storms of mid-February. Price Range - Class III Milk; $/CWT; Spot Basis: -5.00 - -4.00 Trade Activity: Slow Midwestern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.2300 - 1.3400 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.1844 - 2.3048 Multiples Range - Class II: 1.2700 - 1.3400 WEST Industry contacts in California anticipate reaching peak flush in a few weeks. Milk production is flat year over year but following seasonal patterns. Spot load sales are very limited; it is difficult for milk sale outlets to find available capacity. Class I and Class II demand are steady. Daytime temperatures are climbing in Arizona, but the nights are still cool. Cows are comfortable, and milk production is nearing peak. Class I demand is high, and bottling and other dairy manufacturing operations are maintaining balance. Class I orders in New Mexico are returning to normal following spring breaks. Production is steady, and balancing plants are active. Milk output in the Pacific Northwest is increasing but well-balanced. Class I demand is strong overall but shows slight variation across the region as different states cycle through spring break. Spring temperatures, ideal for cow comfort, are returning to the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. There are some concerns about higher feed costs, but contacts suggest current water supplies are in good shape ahead of the spring planting season. In addition, farmers have good amounts of quality forage to maintain strong milk production until the new hay crop comes in. Contacts say some milk is being transported out of the region to help with balancing, and output is expected to continue to grow. Condensed skim annual contract sales are steady, and spot loads are meeting local demand as it arises. With spring holiday retail butter orders in the rearview mirror, cream supplies have loosened a little in the West. Butter production has slowed slightly, and churns are attracting less cream than in recent weeks. Ice cream makers would prefer lower than current cream prices but want to stay ahead of seasonal demand, especially if pandemic issues fade early in the summer. Cream multiples inched up a few points on the top of the range this week. Western U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.0500 - 1.2800 Multiples Range - All Classes: CONTINUED ON PAGE 4A This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

