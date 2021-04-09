Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 04/09/2021 | 02:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF APRIL 5 - 9, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 14 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (4/9) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.8800. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.8420 (+0.0226). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6925 and 40# blocks at $1.8300. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5835 (+0.0947) and blocks, $1.7995 (+0.0476). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.2050. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1930(+0.0105). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.6300. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.6500 (+0.0056). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Spring flush levels of milk continue to meet cheese vats throughout the country. Interestingly, spot milk prices increased on the top end according to Midwestern cheese producers. The spot milk range was $5 to $1.50 under Class. During week 14 of 2020, spot milk prices ranged from $5 to $4 under. Cheese plant managers say demand upticks, particularly from the food service sector, are a factor in the increased milk prices. Demand tones from all regions are similar: steady from retail customers to steady/busier on the food service side, as more areas ease COVID-19 related dining/public gathering restrictions. Barrel manufacturers in the Midwest say April/ May customer interest has kept inventories balanced to lighter. Cheese market tones are following demand trends: steadily bullish. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability is fairly stable, although there are pockets of tightening supply across the country. Butter operations are seasonally active despite increased cream volumes funneling into production of ice cream, dips, and whips. Bolstered by strong restaurant sales, food service butter demand continues to grow. Retail sales vary across regions. Butter market tones have trended bullishly since the new crop butter rule began on March 1. Across the country, bulk prices are ranging from 1.0 to 8.0 cents above the market this week. FLUID MILK: Across the U.S., milk supplies are readily available. Throughout the East region, milk production varies from steadily building toward the peak in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to beyond the peak in Florida. Central and West milk production shows similar variations. Industry contacts have noted early signs of flush in some states. Class I demand is steady to strong as educational institutions are refilling pipelines post-spring break. Some Class II/balancing operations are receiving heavy volumes of milk. Texas production of the resin needed to make gallon jugs was interrupted by the storms in February, and sourcing the resin is posing some challenges for bottling operations. It is difficult to ascertain the impact this may have on moving milk into retail. Additionally, mechanical issues at Midwestern butter plants and hauling delays in the Southwest were reported this week. Cream supply is tightening in the Central and East. Western cream remains plentiful, and some is being transported out of the region. Condensed skim markets are stable, and some operations are working through steady contract sales. Cream multiples are 1.28 - 1.40 in the East, 1.22-1.34 in the Midwest, and 1.05-1.28 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) price ranges are higher in the West and steady in the Central and East. The mostly series for all regions narrowed as the lower end of the series increased. Domestic and international demands are being satisfied for the near term. The market tone is steady to bullish. Central and East high heat prices are stable this week; the West range widened at the top and the bottom. Market conditions vary across regions. Dry buttermilk prices are steady to higher. Trading activities are unchanged, and market tones are steady. There are some shipping and container issues in the West region. Dry whole milk trading was active this week, and the top and bottom of the price range both inched up. Domestic markets and prices have felt upward pressure from international bullishness. Dry whey prices increased. Market participants report both international and domestic demand is strong. The market tone is firm. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are higher. Demand is hearty; inventories vary, but overall, supplies are a little tight. Lactose prices are higher. Manufacturers report that inventories are largely committed, but significant container and shipping challenges persist. Demand for lactose is mixed but has strengthened for standardization. Prices for acid casein and rennet casein are steady. ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: The deadline to meet the certifications and standards for organic imports into Mexico is June 26, 2021. In April, there will be a seminar for information and certification process. Federal Milk Market Order 1, in New England, reports utilization of types of organic milk by pool plants during February 2021. In the organic feed grade corn market, spot trading activities are fairly moderate. The demand for organic feed corn is solid in forward contracting for old and new crop. Organic feed soybean trading activities are moderate with strong buying interests. Forward contracting is active for organic feed and food grade soybeans. There are healthy demands for organic soybean meal. In addition, interests for organic feed wheat are reportedly good. Trading activities and market trends are lighter on all other organic grains at this time. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ouncecontainers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $3.22, up $0.05 from last week. There are no ads for organic 48 to 64-ounceice cream. Conventional 8 oz. cream cheese has an average price of $1.72, down $0.02 from last week. Organic 8 oz. cream cheese has an average price of $2.50, resulting in a $0.78 organic price premium. TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 National Retail Report - Dairy Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 Dairy Market News Contacts Cheese Markets 3 Organic Dairy Market News 8 Fluid Milk and Cream 4 Market News Information by Phone 9 Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 Dairy Graphs G1 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR APRIL 5 - 9, 2021 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.1400 1.2200 1.1600 1.1800 Central/East 1.0900 1.1625 Central/West 0.4000 0.6000 0.4100 0.4900 Change N.C. N.C. 0.0100 N.C. Change N.C. N.C. Change 0.0500 0.0500 0.0100 N.C. Central High Heat 1.2300 1.3800 West 1.0000 1.1300 1.0800 1.1100 WPC 34% Change N.C. N.C. Change 0.0100 N.C. N.C. 0.0100 Central/West 1.0450 1.2700 1.0500 1.1375 West Low/Med. Heat 1.1200 1.2175 1.1500 1.1825 WHEY Change 0.0450 0.0400 N.C. 0.0075 Change 0.0100 0.0050 0.0050 N.C. Central 0.5700 0.6300 0.6000 0.6200 CASEIN West High Heat 1.2700 1.3650 Change 0.0100 N.C. 0.0100 N.C. Rennet 3.6500 3.7500 Change -0.0100 0.0100 West 0.5800 0.6600 0.6000 0.6300 Change N.C. N.C. DRY WHOLE MILK Change 0.0250 0.0200 0.0150 0.0075 Acid 4.1500 4.3000 National 1.6700 1.7600 Northeast 0.5900 0.6450 Change N.C. N.C. Change 0.0500 0.0100 Change 0.0400 0.0050 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.5000 0.5700 Change N.C. N.C. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, APRIL 5 - 9, 2021 -2- VOLUME 88, REPORT 14 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY APR 5 APR 6 APR 7 APR 8 APR 9 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.5300 $1.5300 $1.5800 $1.5850 $1.6925 :: (+0.1800) :: $1.5835 (+0.0175) (N.C.) (+0.0500) (+0.0050) (+0.1075) :: :: (+0.0947) 40 POUND BLOCKS $1.7750 $1.7850 $1.8000 $1.8075 $1.8300 :: (+0.0550) :: $1.7995 (N.C.) (+0.0100) (+0.0150) (+0.0075) (+0.0225) :: :: (+0.0476) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.1800 $1.1825 $1.1925 $1.2050 $1.2050 :: (+0.0150) :: $1.1930 (-0.0100) (+0.0025) (+0.0100) (+0.0125) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0105) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.8375 $1.8325 $1.8150 $1.8450 $1.8800 :: (+0.0350) :: $1.8420 (-0.0075) (-0.0050) (-0.0175) (+0.0300) (+0.0350) :: :: (+0.0226) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.6600 $0.6600 $0.6600 $0.6400 $0.6300 :: (-0.0300) :: $0.6500 (N.C.) (N.C.) (N.C.) (-0.0200) (-0.0100) :: :: (+0.0056) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST Foodservice demands for butter continue to gain traction from historical levels in the East region. Restaurants are ordering additional butter supplies for their current needs. Retail sales continue to thrive for several operations. Consumer demands are at high levels for butter supplies for at home cooking. Butter production is fairly stable. Some butter plants are working through strong milk/cream supplies. Cream availability is fairly steady, with tightened supply in some areas. Ice cream and cream cheese operations are pulling a solid supply of cream at this time. Butter markets are fairly steady. Bulk butter prices range 3 - 8 cents over the CME, with various time frames and averages used. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0300 - +0.0800 CENTRAL Butter producers say the culmination of spring holidays has not moved the needle regarding general week to week activities. Cream multiples are similar to previous weeks. Cream is still tighter than it was throughout a majority of Q1. Still, though, butter makers report there are cream multiples in the low/mid 1.20s, but they are becoming more limited. Butter plant managers say food service sales have maintained strength for three to four consecutive weeks. Retail sales are on a steady seasonal decline. With considerable production downticks noted in the NASS Dairy Products report (February), butter market tones received an additional shot in the arm. Since the onset of the new crop butter rule on March 1st, market tones have been in mostly bullish territory. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0100 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: WEST Cream is ample in the West, and some of it is moving out of the region and into eastern markets. Ice cream, dips, and whips are pulling some fat away from churns, but butter production is active, and inventories remain stable. Food service demand continues to flourish; restaurant sales are especially strong. Retailers are refilling cooler shelves after consumers took advantage of spring holiday promotions to stock home refrigerators with butter. Some buyers are interested in bulk butter, but cautiously so, as no one can predict when re-opening momentum will plateau. Healthy export interest persists. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0100 - +0.0750 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: Secondary Sourced Information: CME CLOSING PRICE The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday closed at $1.8150, compared to the weekly average price of $1.8194 from last week. CME GROUP MONTHLY AVERAGES The CME Group March 2021 monthly average price for Grade AA butter, $1.7153, is up from the February monthly average price of $1.3859, but down from the monthly average of a year ago, $1.7235. DAIRY PRODUCTS REPORT - BUTTER SUMMARY Released April 1, 2021, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Butter Production - States and United States: February 2020 and 2021 Monthly Production (1000 pounds) Percent Change from Region FEB JAN FEB FEB JAN 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 United States 188,035 209,630 185,620 -1.3 -11.5 Atlantic 19,013 19,224 18,120 -4.7 -5.7 Central 73,271 83,138 73,800 0.7 -11.2 West 95,751 107,268 93,700 -2.1 -12.6 California 57,624 65,111 57,003 -1.1 -12.5 Butter Production - Cumulative Production January - February Cumulative Production Percent Change Report Month 2020 (1000 pounds) from 2021 2020 FEB 381,457 395,250 3.6 DAIRY MARKET NEWS, APRIL 5 - 9, 2021 -3- VOLUME 88, REPORT 14 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST FOREIGN TYPE Springtime weather conditions are warming up the East region. Milk volumes are hearty as output continues to slightly increase off farms. Cheese operations are receiving healthy milk supplies for strong production schedules. Cheddar cheese plants are working through stable milk supplies. In addition, mozzarella and provolone processors are running on full operating schedules. Manufacturers' inventory levels are stable. Foodservice demands are slightly improving. Restaurants are opening additional outdoor seating. Retail cheese sales are reportedly stable. Retailers are promoting a variety of cheese products for outdoor grilling. Cheese markets are stable currently. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.2075-2.4950 Muenster 2.1950-2.5450 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.5875-2.0675 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.2525-3.5750 MIDWEST Both block and barrel cheese producers reported strengthening food service demand. Some barrel producers say April/May interests have kept them from pushing loads onto the spot market. Some cheddar and jack cheese makers report similar buyer interest. Cheese production is also steady to ticking higher in plants throughout the Midwest. Spot milk availability varies throughout the region. Some prices above the previous few weeks were reported this week, but some $5 under Class spot loads are lingering. A number of contacts suggest growing food service demand across the dairy commodity spectrum has kept general milk availability a little tighter. Cheese market tones are steady to slightly bullish. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 2.3925-3.4600 Brick 5 pounds 2.1225-2.5475 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8450-2.2450 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0975-2.3025 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 1.9225-2.8675 Muenster 5 pounds 2.1225-2.5475 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5725-1.9325 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 2.7675-2.8850 Western European cheese export sales for later in April and into May will face sellers who expect firming prices. Cheese stocks remain a bit tight. Buyers who want to source from Germany and France will find that sellers have already booked many orders, stocks are low, and higher prices for new deals will be enforced. Resellers are increasingly present in making cheese export sales. Buyers have recently observed that some resellers seem better able to book new orders than manufacturers. Slower current cheese sales from Germany to Italy related to COVID restrictions have made slightly more cheese available for export elsewhere. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : 2.6400-5.2300 : 2.2150-3.7025* : : Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 : 2.7225-3.4400* Parmesan : -0- : 3.6025-5.6925* Romano : -0- : 3.4050-5.5600* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.2875-3.6125* Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 04/05/2021 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 62538 79231 04/01/2021 : 62556 : 79714 CHANGE : -18 : -483 % CHANGE : 0 : -1 Secondary Sourced Information: The CME Group March 2021 monthly average price for barrels was $1.4811, compared to $1.4442 a month ago; blocks' average price was $1.7362, up from $1.5821 a month ago. WEST In the West, demand for retail cheese has held steady this week. Demand for cheese for food service is trending upwards with some contacts reporting that buyers are purchasing further out to hedge against price increases. As more children are returning to full-timein-person schooling, demand for dairy has been increasing. Plenty of milk isCONTINUED ON PAGE 3A available and cheese producers are running at or near capacity. Cheese inventories are mixed. There is some availability for spot purchasers, while some cheese is committed to near-term contract fulfillment. Contacts report that they can find cheese when necessary, but that specific varieties are harder to come by. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.0825-2.2825 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8350-2.3250 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0700-2.3450 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5900-1.8450 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.0600-3.4900 DAIRY MARKET NEWS, APRIL 5 - 9, 2021 -3A- VOLUME 88, REPORT 14 CHEESE MARKETS CONTINUED FROM PAGE 3 Dairy Products Report - Cheese Summary Released on: April 1, 2021 by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, Cheese Production - United States: February 2020 and 2021 Total Cheese 1 Monthly Production (1000 pounds) Percent Change from FEB JAN FEB FEB JAN Region 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 United States 1,031,672 1,135,567 1,043,188 1.1 -8.1 Atlantic 119,376 132,703 128,367 7.5 -3.3 Central 482,191 534,548 495,472 2.8 -7.3 West 430,105 468,316 419,349 -2.5 -10.5 American Monthly Production (1000 pounds) Percent Change from FEB JAN FEB FEB JAN Cheese 2 Region 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 United States 418,605 474,315 425,392 1.6 -10.3 Atlantic 26,957 31,303 27,380 1.6 -12.5 Central 212,689 245,240 224,711 5.7 -8.4 West 178,959 197,772 173,301 -3.2 -12.4 Italian Cheese Monthly Production (1000 pounds) Percent Change from FEB JAN FEB FEB JAN Region 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 United States 448,190 481,029 444,311 -0.9 -7.6 Atlantic 56,208 60,006 56,952 1.3 -5.1 Central 184,200 195,688 184,861 0.4 -5.5 West 207,782 225,335 202,498 -2.5 -10.1 Cheese Production - Cumulative Production January - February Cumulative Production Percent Change (1000 pounds) from Cheese Type 2020 2021 2020 Total Cheese 1 2,142,187 2,178,755 1.7 American 856,056 899,707 5.1 Cheese 2 Italian Cheese 933,588 925,340 -0.9 1/ Excludes cottage cheese. 2/ Includes cheddar, colby, washed curd, stirred curd, Monterey and jack. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, APRIL 5 - 9, 2021 -4- VOLUME 88, REPORT 14 FLUID MILK AND CREAM EAST Spring is sprung in the East region and milk markets are showcasing stable tones. Northeast milk supplies are hearty. Market participants are noting early signs for the spring flush this season. At this time, bottling demands are level. Class II/balancing operations are receiving stable to higher milk volumes currently. In addition, cheese plants are working on full production schedules. Foodservice sales are improving throughout the East region. Mid-Atlantic milk output is shifting up. Milk is fairly balanced in the area. Milk loads are traveling to neighboring regions for manufacturers' immediate needs. In the Southeast, milk production continues to increase off farms. Class I sales are reportedly strong. Educational institutions are refilling milk pipelines, as numerous schools have been off for spring break. Some milk loads are clearing to Class III manufacturers in the Southeast. Milk volumes in Florida remain fairly balanced with bottling/manufacturing demands. Class I orders are fairly stable. Market participants report consumer demands are high for cheese, butter and milk products in numerous grocery stores/retail outlets in the state. Cream markets are displaying a stable tone. Ice cream and cream cheese operations are pulling a heavy supply of cream. Some butter operations are revving output rates back up to higher levels. Condensed skim markets are currently stable. Some operations are working through a steady amount of contract demands. The DMN March average for Northeast Class II cream was $2.0956, compared to $1.5804 a month ago. The DMN March monthly average for Northeast Class II condensed skim was $0.5663, compared to $ 0.5000 a month ago. Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Condensed Skim 0.80 - 1.05 Price Range - Class II; $/LB Solids: Price Range - Class III; $/LB Solids: 0.90 - 1.10 Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.2800 - 1.4000 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.3288 - 2.5472 MIDWEST affect cream supplies late week, but for the most part, cream is following a gradually tightening trajectory. Increasing feed costs are a growing concern among dairy farmer contacts throughout the region. Export demand, similar to that of some dairy powder markets, is keeping the supply portion of the supply/demand ratio in check. The DMN monthly average of the range price series for Upper Midwest Class II cream during March was $2.0759, compared to $1.6328 in February. Price Range - Class III Milk; $/CWT; Spot Basis: -5.00 - -1.50 Trade Activity: Moderate Midwestern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.2200 - 1.3400 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.3106 - 2.4380 Multiples Range - Class II: 1.2700 - 1.3400 WEST California milk production is nearing peak. Output is abundant but following seasonal patterns. Class I demand is level. Available drying capacity is limited, hampering spot load sales. Arizona is approaching peak flush. Class I demand remains high. Some processors are taking loads of milk from neighboring states. High volumes of milk are well- balanced through bottling operations and other dairy manufacturers. Milk output in New Mexico is steady, and balancing plants are taking heavy volumes. There have been some recent minor hauling delays due to limited truck availability. Bottling is steady. Component levels are high, and milk production in the Pacific Northwest is strong. Overbase programs are trying to control the ample supply. Class I demand is stable. Sourcing the resin needed for gallon jugs is posing some difficulty; Texas production of the resin was disrupted by the winter storms in February. The impact this may have on moving milk into retail is currently unknown. Milk output in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado is strong. Cow comfort is optimal, and milk production is expected to keep increasing. Some condensed skim spot loads are available to meet local demand, and contract sales remain steady. Western cream is abundant and flowing eastward out of the region. Butter production is still active, but increasing seasonal production of dips, whips, and ice cream is pulling some fat away from churns. Cream multiples for all classes are steady. Spring flush is either coming posthaste or already upon Central region dairy farmers. Warmer weather has pervaded much of the upper Midwest and lower portion of the region. Cow comfort levels have elevated, particularly following the late winter blast. There has been a strong response from dairy farms following winter storms in mid- February, which hampered farms throughout the region, but most notably set back Texas farmers and dairy processing operations, in the state's panhandle and beyond. Class I sales reports showed a post- spring break bump. After three weeks of slower sales, bottling facilities in all parts of the region added to their intakes this week. As food service demand is growing across the dairy spectrum, some cheesemakers reported paying a bit more for spot milk this week. Spot milk prices ranged from $5 to $1.50 under Class III. Spot milk prices during week 14 in 2020 were between $5 and $4 under Class. Cheesemakers in certain areas are still finding deals, but the further east in the region, the tighter the milk supply. Cream availability is similar to previous weeks. Butter makers are still finding the occasional spot load at multiples in the low/mid 1.20s, but they also say they are limited. Typical post-holiday patterns of excessive cream and dipping prices were not reported this week, in most cases. There were some mechanical issues reported at butter plants, which could Western U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.0500 - 1.2800 Multiples Range - All Classes: This is an excerpt of the original content. 