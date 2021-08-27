|
Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
WEEK OF AUGUST 23 - 27, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 34
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (8/27)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7075. The weekly average for Grade AA is $ 1.7010 (+0.0190).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4025 and 40# blocks at $1.7500. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4660 (-0.0270) and blocks, $1.7520 (+0.0015).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.2925. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.2755 (+0.0210).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.5000. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.5120 (-0.0130).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Spot milk availability has tightened up for Midwestern cheesemakers, but supplies are steadier for Eastern and Western Class III producers. Spot milk prices are $.50 to $1.00 over Class III. Last year, in the height of pandemic uncertainties, spot milk reached $5 under Class III during week 34, but current prices are more comparable to 2019, when prices ranged from Class to $1.50 over Class. Trucker shortages continue to hector cheesemakers, and their milk suppliers, nationwide. Western cheese market actors, though, face extra issues with all of the freight/export related hurdles at Pacific ports. They relay turning to alternative methods, for instance rail cars, to clear some warehouse space. Cheese inventories in the other regions are mostly steady week over week. Demand notes are mostly steady, as well. Market tones remain in question, as the block-over-barrel price gap on the CME remains a bearish roadblock.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is tightening. Some Central butter plant managers relay a little more Western cream availability this week, but other contacts say truck shortages are hampering the movement of cream supplies and delaying deliveries. Butter production is mixed, with some declines in manufacturing rates reported in the East. Some butter makers are offsetting decreased butter production with an increase in micro-fixing efforts. Inventories are healthy. Retail demand is level to growing. Food service orders are steady to stronger. Despite COVID-related concerns, restaurant business remains busy. Bulk butter overages range from 1.0 to 8.0 cents above market this week.
FLUID MILK: Across much of the United States, heat and humidity are chipping away at farm milk production in the midst of the dog days of summer. While milk production is seasonally declining, Class I sales have increased as schools begin to reopen and the pipeline for school milk bottling refills. Midwestern contacts note that some cheesemakers are selling milk back into bottling, something that has not happened for several years. Reported spot milk prices are $.50 to $1 over Class III. Cream supplies are tightening, while condensed skim milk supplies are paralleling the seasonal dip in milk and cream
supplies. Cream multiples for all Classes are 1.31-1.39 in the East; 1.25-1.40 in the Midwest; and 1.14-1.27 in the West.
DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk prices are mixed with the price range expanding in Central/East and West regions. Nonfat dry milk supplies are available. High heat nonfat dry milk prices are steady to lower. Dry buttermilk prices and dry whole milk prices are steady to slightly higher on quiet trading. Dry whey prices are lower in the Central and West regions and steady to lower in the East. Demand is steady in domestic and international markets, but buyers and sellers are trying to find acceptable price points. Animal feed whey prices slipped on the bottom of the range on limited trading. The bottom of the price range for whey protein concentrate 34% moved lower, while the top held fast. The feed market is not clearing out much excess WPC 34% currently. The lactose price range is unchanged, but spot market prices are slipping. Domestic interest for acid and rennet casein remains stable, as do prices.
ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) reports estimated US sales of total organic milk products for June 2021 were 228 million pounds, down -3.7percent from June 2020 and down -0.9percent year-to-date.Organic whole milk sales for June 2021, 104 million pounds, were up compared to a year earlier, 2.1 percent, but down -0.3percent year-to-date from 2020. This survey period, organic dairy retail advertisements increased 42 percent. Organic milk, half gallon containers, saw the volume grow 65 percent in retail store ads across the country. However, the market noted a decline in the average price, down 10 percent from last week. The difference between the half gallon conventional milk price, $1.82, and the half gallon organic milk price, $3.79, is an organic premium of $1.97. The price spread between organic and conventional milk, half gallon package, declined $0.35 from the last retail survey.
NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, total conventional dairy advertisements are up 17 percent, and total organic dairy ads increased 42 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64- ounce containers is the most advertised dairy product this week. The weighted average advertised price is $2.83, down six cents from last week. Total conventional cheese ads increased 26 percent this week, while organic cheese is not advertised. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounceshred cheese, the most
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance
|
1
|
Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein
|
6
|
July Market Summary and Utilization
|
11
|
Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets
|
2
|
U.S Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures
|
7
|
August Retail Milk Prices
|
12
|
Cheese Markets
|
3
|
Organic Dairy Market News
|
8
|
Dairy Graphs
|
G1
|
Fluid Milk and Cream
|
4
|
July Monthly Cold Storage
|
9
|
National Retail Report - Dairy
|
|
Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk
|
5
|
May Mailbox Milk Prices
|
10
|
Dairy Market News Contacts
|
|
WEEK OF AUGUST 23 - 27, 2021
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 34
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
|
Conventional 8-ounce cheese blocks have a weighted average advertised price of $2.35, 22 cents lower than last week. Conventional yogurt advertisements decreased three percent, but organic yogurt ads increased 22 percent. Conventional milk ads increased 167 percent, and organic milk was featured in 32 percent more advertisements than last week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.82, down $0.09 from last week. For organic half gallons, the national weighted average advertised price is $3.79, 44 cents lower than last week. This results in an organic price premium of $1.97.
JULY COLD STORAGE (NASS): Total natural cheese stocks in refrigerated warehouses on July 31, 2021, 1.449 billion pounds, were up 1 percent from the previous month and up 4 percent from July 31, 2020. Butter stocks, 397 million pounds, were down 4 percent from last month but up 7 percent from a year ago.
MAY MAILBOX MILK PRICES (FMMO): In May 2021, mailbox milk prices for selected reporting areas in Federal milk orders averaged $18.02 per cwt, up $0.79 from the April 2021 average and up $5.12 per cwt from the May 2020 average. The component tests of producer milk in May 2021 were: butterfat, 3.90%; protein, 3.18%; and other solids, 5.78%.
JULY MARKET SUMMARY AND UTILIZATION (FMMO): During July, 12.3 billion pounds of milk were received from Federally pooled producers. This volume of milk is 22.2 percent higher than the July 2020 volume. Regulated handlers pooled 3.3 billion pounds of producer milk as Class I products, down 6.8 percent when compared to the previous year. The all-marketaverage Class utilization percentages were: Class I = 27%, Class II = 13%, Class III = 33%, and Class IV = 27%. The weighted average statistical uniform price was $17.46 per cwt, $0.56 lower than last month but $0.18 higher than last year.
AUGUST RETAIL MILK PRICES (FMMO): U.S. simple average prices are: $3.71 per gallon for conventional whole milk, $3.67 per gallon for conventional reduced fat 2% milk, $4.15 per half gallon organic whole milk, and $4.15 per half gallon organic reduced fat 2% milk.
NOTICE: USDA ANNOUNCES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF
THE DAIRY DONATION PROGRAM
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program (DDP). The DDP, established by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste. Under the DDP, eligible dairy organizations will partner with non-profit feeding organizations that distribute food to individuals and families in need. Those partnerships may apply for and receive reimbursements to cover some expenses related to eligible dairy product donations. Information about the program can be accessed at this site: https:// www.ams.usda.gov/press-release/usda-establishes-dairy-donation-program-part-continuing-usda-pandemic-assistance
COMMODITY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
$1.4850
|
$1.4850
|
$1.4875
|
$1.4700
|
$1.4025
|
::
|
(-0.0750)
|
::
|
$1.4660
|
|
(+0.0075)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0025)
|
(-0.0175)
|
(-0.0675)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0270)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
$1.7450
|
$1.7550
|
$1.7600
|
$1.7500
|
$1.7500
|
::
|
(+0.0575)
|
::
|
$1.7520
|
|
(+0.0525)
|
(+0.0100)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(-0.0100)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0015)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
$1.2600
|
$1.2700
|
$1.2700
|
$1.2850
|
$1.2925
|
::
|
(+0.0425)
|
::
|
$1.2755
|
|
(+0.0100)
|
(+0.0100)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0150)
|
(+0.0075)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0210)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
$1.6800
|
$1.7150
|
$1.7025
|
$1.7000
|
$1.7075
|
::
|
(+0.0450)
|
::
|
$1.7010
|
|
(+0.0175)
|
(+0.0350)
|
(-0.0125)
|
(-0.0025)
|
(+0.0075)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0190)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
$0.5200
|
$0.5200
|
$0.5150
|
$0.5050
|
$0.5000
|
::
|
(-0.0300)
|
::
|
$0.5120
|
|
(-0.0100)
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0050)
|
(-0.0100)
|
(-0.0050)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0130)
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
Reports suggest butter plants in the East are posting declines in the butter manufacturing rate. Customer needs are being met as plants offset drops in butter production around micro-fixing activities. School milk bottling demand continues to develop and impact milk receipt volumes, lending to the tightening of cream supplies and higher multiples. Cream multiples currently range 1.37-1.42. The July butterfat average in the Northeast was
3.84 for receipts. Truck shortages are an issue as some buyers/sellers report delivery delays. Butter demand is stable in wholesale and retail markets. The bulk butter price is 3-8 cents over the CME market, with various time frames and averages used.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0300 - +0.0800
CENTRAL
Butter producers relay food service demand has picked up despite the COVID-19 Delta variation concerns. Restaurant business is reportedly surging. Cream multiples at this part of the week are similar to last week, but butter plant managers report there is a little more available from the Western region this week. They note the Labor Day holiday may be playing some part in a little more cream access. Butter inventories are in somewhat good shape for the potential upticks in fall demand upcoming, according to contacts. Butter market tones are exhibiting more bulls than bears, but there remains a general sense of longer-term uncertainty.
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0100 - +0.0500
remain uneasy about the impact the Delta variant, and the restrictions it has induced, may have on domestic demand. Despite these concerns, food service demand remains level. Retail sales are steady and showing some quiet growth. This week, bulk overages range from 2.5 to 7.5 cents over the CME market butter price.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0250 - +0.0750
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
Secondary Sourced Information:
COLD STORAGE - BUTTER SUMMARY
Released August 23, 2021, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|
Stocks in all Warehouses (1,000 pounds)
|
7/31/21
|
as a percent of
|
Butter Stocks
|
7/31/20
|
6/30/21
|
7/31/21
|
7/31/20
|
6/30/21
|
371,467
|
414,654
|
397,423
|
107
|
96
WEST
Cream is tighter in the West this week as farm level milk production continues to decrease. Butter production schedules are mixed throughout the region. Inventories are well-stocked. While much of the butter in coolers is committed, quantities are available for spot and contract needs. However, some plant managers note that while demand is higher for unsalted butter, salted butter is more readily available. Some stakeholders
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 23 - 27, 2021
|
-3-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 34
|
|
CHEESE MARKETS
|
|
NORTHEAST
|
|
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
|
|
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
In the Northeast, cheese makers are working through stable milk supplies for the near term. Milk output is dropping seasonally in the area, creating a little less milk availability. Cheddar cheese plants continue pushing through strong production schedules. Also, mozza- rella and provolone manufacturers are receiving a healthy milk supply for scheduled operating rates and customers' immediate orders. Cheese inventory levels are currently stable to balanced for some operations. On the CME Group, cheese blocks are trading in the mid $1.70s, and cheese barrels continue to close around the upper $1.40s. Market participants note cheese sales in retail outlets are mostly around expected numbers. Cheese sales in the foodservice sector continue to display firm market tones.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
2.2025-2.4900
|
Muenster
|
2.1900-2.5400
|
Process American 5 pound Sliced
|
1.5975-2.0775
|
Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts
|
3.5850-5.9075
MIDWEST
Midwestern cheesemakers are reporting spot milk availability has tightened considerably in recent weeks. The spot milk discounts of early August are no more. In fact, cheesemakers are selling their milk back into bottling, according to a number of cheese plant contacts. Cheese sales are mixed in the region. Retail cheddar producers, along with pizza restaurant cheesemakers, say they are turning down or- ders. All that said, some cheese plant managers reported a few more spots becoming available recently. Staffing shortages continue to be a prominent issue according to multiple contacts. The relatively large price gap between blocks and barrels remains an inhibitor to bullishness on cheese markets.
WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 10 pound Cuts
|
2.0775-2.2775
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.8300-2.3200
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.0650-2.3400
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.6000-1.8550
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
3.3925-3.8225
FOREIGN TYPE
Overall, European cheese prices are relatively stable. While seasonal declines in milk output and lower components have stymied some cheese production, cheese supplies are adequate to fill contractual needs. However, manufacturers are finding it more difficult to fill added volumes on short notice. Retail demand is building as Europe- ans return from summer holidays, and food service demand is stable. Manufacturers are still finding shipping logistics to be challenging and detrimental to meeting developing export opportunities.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)
|
VARIETY
|
:
|
NEW YORK
|
:
|
DOMESTIC
|
:
|
IMPORTED
|
Blue
|
:
|
2.6400-5.2300
|
:
|
2.2100-3.6975*
|
:
|
:
|
Gorgonzola
|
:
|
3.6900-5.7400
|
:
|
2.7175-3.4350*
|
Parmesan
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.5975-5.6875*
|
Romano
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.4000-5.5550*
|
Sardo Romano (Argentina)
|
:
|
2.8500-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Reggianito (Argentina)
|
:
|
3.2900-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Jarlsberg
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
-0-
|
Swiss
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.6200-3.9450
|
Swiss (Finland)
|
:
|
2.6700-2.9300
|
:
|
-0-
* = Price change.
COLD STORAGE
WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS
|
Blue 5 pounds
|
2.3875-3.4550
|
Brick 5 pounds
|
2.1175-2.5425
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.8400-2.2400
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.0925-2.2975
|
Mozzarella 5-6 pounds
|
1.9175-2.8625
|
Muenster 5 pounds
|
2.1175-2.5425
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.5825-1.9425
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
3.1000-3.2175
WEST
In the West, cheese sales have held steady across both retail and food service markets this week. International demand is strong; contacts report that purchasers in Asian markets are a strong driver of current export demand. A shortage of truck drivers and limited availability of shipping supplies are, reportedly, causing warehouse inventories to build up in the region. Export loads are also facing delays due to port congestion. Some contacts are looking towards alternative freight methods, such as the use of rail cars, to deliver loads and increase available warehouse space. Prices for both cheese barrels and blocks fell, on the CME, following last week's report on Wednesday, before recovering through the first part of this week. Inventories of both cheese barrels and blocks are available to meet spot purchasers' current needs. While milk production has declined, seasonally, cheese- makers have enough supplies to run busy schedules. Cheese production is mixed, as some plant managers report that labor shortages are causing them to run reduced schedules.
|
08/23/2021
|
:
|
BUTTER
|
:
|
CHEESE
|
:
|
74835
|
84596
|
08/01/2021
|
:
|
74093
|
:
|
86010
|
CHANGE
|
:
|
742
|
:
|
-1414
|
% CHANGE
|
:
|
1
|
:
|
-2
Secondary Sourced Information:
This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance on contracts to sell 1.51 million pounds (684 metric tons) of American-type cheese and 77,000 pounds (35 metric tons) of cream cheese. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 33.7 million pounds of American-type cheeses and 9 million pounds of cream cheese in export markets. When combined with butter, AMF, cream cheese and whole milk powder, the program has assisted members with sales of 923 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 23 - 27, 2021
|
-3A-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 34
CHEESE MARKETS
Cold Storage - Cheese Summary
Released 8/23/2021
by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board,
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|
|
Stocks in all Warehouses (1,000
|
7/31/21
|
|
|
as a percent of
|
Natural Cheese
|
|
pounds)
|
|
7/31/20
|
6/30/21
|
7/31/21
|
7/31/20
|
6/30/21
|
Total natural cheese
|
1,391,66
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
1,435,083
|
1,449,403
|
104
|
101
|
|
American, total
|
785,521
|
809,582
|
818,188
|
104
|
101
|
New England
|
71,601
|
71,750
|
73,368
|
102
|
102
|
Middle Atlantic
|
70,125
|
76,618
|
75,618
|
108
|
99
|
East North Central
|
317,994
|
340,044
|
347,090
|
109
|
102
|
West North Central
|
132,979
|
123,247
|
126,657
|
95
|
103
|
South Atlantic
|
109
|
134
|
134
|
123
|
100
|
East South Central
|
10,838
|
18,107
|
17,938
|
166
|
99
|
West South Central
|
6,750
|
8,470
|
6,705
|
99
|
79
|
Mountain
|
50,262
|
55,214
|
53,876
|
107
|
98
|
Pacific
|
124,863
|
115,998
|
116,802
|
94
|
101
|
Swiss, total
|
20,537
|
22,623
|
22,733
|
111
|
100
|
Other, total
|
585,606
|
602,878
|
608,482
|
104
|
101
|
New England
|
738
|
885
|
608
|
82
|
69
|
Middle Atlantic
|
18,565
|
24,161
|
22,395
|
121
|
93
|
East North Central
|
362,550
|
373,392
|
368,680
|
102
|
99
|
West North Central
|
50,559
|
40,233
|
45,317
|
90
|
113
|
South Atlantic
|
43,500
|
38,982
|
38,775
|
89
|
99
|
East South Central
|
36,008
|
32,270
|
32,878
|
91
|
102
|
West South Central
|
5,049
|
3,762
|
3,875
|
77
|
103
|
Mountain
|
3,818
|
3,740
|
3,348
|
88
|
90
|
Pacific
|
64,819
|
85,453
|
92,606
|
143
|
108
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
