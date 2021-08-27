Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (8/27)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7075. The weekly average for Grade AA is $ 1.7010 (+0.0190).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4025 and 40# blocks at $1.7500. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4660 (-0.0270) and blocks, $1.7520 (+0.0015).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.2925. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.2755 (+0.0210).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.5000. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.5120 (-0.0130).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Spot milk availability has tightened up for Midwestern cheesemakers, but supplies are steadier for Eastern and Western Class III producers. Spot milk prices are $.50 to $1.00 over Class III. Last year, in the height of pandemic uncertainties, spot milk reached $5 under Class III during week 34, but current prices are more comparable to 2019, when prices ranged from Class to $1.50 over Class. Trucker shortages continue to hector cheesemakers, and their milk suppliers, nationwide. Western cheese market actors, though, face extra issues with all of the freight/export related hurdles at Pacific ports. They relay turning to alternative methods, for instance rail cars, to clear some warehouse space. Cheese inventories in the other regions are mostly steady week over week. Demand notes are mostly steady, as well. Market tones remain in question, as the block-over-barrel price gap on the CME remains a bearish roadblock.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is tightening. Some Central butter plant managers relay a little more Western cream availability this week, but other contacts say truck shortages are hampering the movement of cream supplies and delaying deliveries. Butter production is mixed, with some declines in manufacturing rates reported in the East. Some butter makers are offsetting decreased butter production with an increase in micro-fixing efforts. Inventories are healthy. Retail demand is level to growing. Food service orders are steady to stronger. Despite COVID-related concerns, restaurant business remains busy. Bulk butter overages range from 1.0 to 8.0 cents above market this week.

FLUID MILK: Across much of the United States, heat and humidity are chipping away at farm milk production in the midst of the dog days of summer. While milk production is seasonally declining, Class I sales have increased as schools begin to reopen and the pipeline for school milk bottling refills. Midwestern contacts note that some cheesemakers are selling milk back into bottling, something that has not happened for several years. Reported spot milk prices are $.50 to $1 over Class III. Cream supplies are tightening, while condensed skim milk supplies are paralleling the seasonal dip in milk and cream