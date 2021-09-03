Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 09/03/2021 | 02:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 35 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (9/3) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7975. The weekly average for Grade AA is $ 1.7675 (+0.0665). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.3925 and 40# blocks at $1.7350. The weekly average for barrels is $1.3825 (-0.0835) and blocks, $1.7170 (-0.0350). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.3400. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.3240 (+0.0485). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.4850. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.4900 (-0.0220). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Seasonal milk availability declines are being reported across the country. In spite of the three-day weekend ahead, spot prices in the Midwest are still solely reported at overages, from $.25 to $1.00 over Class. Last year, with a drastic virtual learning curveball thrown at the industry, prices were still at $5 under Class during week 35, with myriads of fewer milk loads moving into bottling for schools. Contacts view this year, at least so far, as a more traditional/comparable year than 2020, generally. National cheese demand ranges from steady to busy. Western producers say cheese loads are available. Midwestern cheesemakers report tighter pizza cheese/mozzarella supplies. Production has been active, but lighter milk and staffing shortages have deterred full-strength production schedules. Cheese markets lack stability. Contacts say as long as the block price remains so far above the barrel price, markets will remain in limbo. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability has begun to shift lower week-over-week. Some butter producers report micro-fixing/ churning are meeting current needs. Logistically, plant staffing shortages are putting a pinch on overall production nationwide. Retail sales have yet to pick up, but food service sales are viewed as healthy despite Delta variant concerns. Butter market participants view current market tones with more bullishness than not. Bulk butter overages range from .01 to .08 cents above market this week. FLUID MILK: Off the farm milk production in much of the United States is following distinctive seasonal declines. Hurricane Ida could potentially impact milk output in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with expectations of the storm hitting there this week. Mechanical issues prevented milk intakes for one Idaho plant, giving way to the sale of spot milk at Class III pricing this week. Meanwhile, cheese producers in the Central region do not expect the upcoming three-day holiday weekend to create a glut in milk availability. Milk suppliers continue to report a lack in drivers. Cream markets are feeling the impact of school re-opening as milk divert to bottling. Spot trading is fairly quiet this week as offers lessen. Ice cream season is winding down and available supplies are flowing to other cream-based manufacturers. Cream multiples for all Classes are 1.31-1.40 in the East; 1.25-1.38 in the Midwest; and 1.14-1.27 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices soared higher, with active interest south of the border and in Asian markets. Similarly, high heat NDM prices are supported by tight/firm markets. Interest is growing seasonally. Dry buttermilk prices are steady to higher in the West, but largely higher in the rest of the country. Production is expected to spike over the extended holiday weekend. Dry whole milk prices moved higher on slow trading activity. Supplies are moderate. Dry whey indicators point to weakness in the markets, as prices shifted somewhat lower. Delays in trucking are causing inventory build at a few plants. Production has remained generally steady. The price for whey protein concentrate 34% is steady to higher. Buyer interest is limited mixed. Processors are opting to make WPC 80%, WPI or other higher whey protein concentrations in lieu of WPC 34%. Some lactose prices moved lower due to some quick ship loads, but other lactose prices are steady. Spot market demand is lackluster. Supplies are growing. Rennet casein prices dipped this week in a quiet market. CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 August Final Class Prices by Order 13 Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 Dairy Graphs G1 Cheese Markets 3 International Dairy Market News 8 National Retail Report - Dairy Fluid Milk and Cream 4 August DMN Monthly Averages 9 Dairy Market News Contacts Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 July Agricultural Price Highlights 12 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.2550 1.3500 1.2800 1.3100 Central/East 1.2150 1.3000 Central/West 0.3400 0.5600 0.4000 0.5000 Change 0.0550 0.0600 0.0550 0.0450 Change 0.0150 0.0225 Change -0.0200 N.C. N.C. N.C. Central High Heat 1.3900 1.5500 West 1.2000 1.2800 1.2100 1.2450 WPC 34% Change 0.0425 0.1500 Change N.C. 0.0100 N.C. N.C. Central/West 1.0200 1.3300 1.0800 1.2250 West Low/Med. Heat 1.2250 1.3675 1.2600 1.2900 WHEY Change N.C. N.C. N.C. 0.0100 Change 0.0250 0.0600 0.0250 0.0250 Central 0.4400 0.5500 0.4700 0.5200 CASEIN West High Heat 1.3600 1.5025 Change N.C. N.C. -0.0050 N.C. Rennet 4.6000 4.8500 Change 0.0175 0.0600 West 0.4625 0.6150 0.5250 0.5800 Change -0.1400-0.1000 DRY WHOLE MILK Change -0.0125 -0.0075 N.C. N.C. Acid 4.7000 4.9000 National 1.8200 1.8500 Northeast 0.5000 0.5850 Change 0.1000 -0.0500 Change 0.0200 N.C. Change -0.0200 -0.0075 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.3800 0.4400 Change N.C. N.C. DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Commodity Range Commodity Range SMP WHOLE MILK POWDER BUTTER W. Europe 2900 3100 W. Europe 3625 3950 W. Europe 4625 4850 Change 50 75 Change 25 125 Change 125 N.C. Oceania 3000 3125 Oceania 3500 3725 Oceania 4600 4850 Change N.C. -25 Change -25 N.C. Change N.C. N.C. S. America 2800 3050 S. America 3275 3575 BUTTEROIL Change N.C. 25 Change N.C. N.C. W. Europe 5800 5925 WHEY Change 1000 -25 W. Europe 1100 1325 CHEDDAR CHEESE Change 25 25 Oceania 4025 4300 Change N.C. N.C. WEEK OF AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 88, REPORT 35 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1 INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Milk deliveries across Europe continue their seasonal decline. Besides the natural wind down of the milk sea- son, industry contacts say that high feed costs are placing financial pressures on farmers. In the first half of the year, dairy farmers have culled cows at a higher rate than in 2020. In addition, contacts suggest farmers are retiring without the next generation taking over the farm. EASTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Milk deliveries in Eastern Europe are slowing seasonally. Industry sources suggest that although less milk is making its way to processors, dairy product manufacturing is well balanced with demand. Eastern European cheese sales are stable. OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: At several months into the new milk production season, Australian dairy farmers are still optimistic for a strong year. So far, milk volumes are meeting expectations. Much of Australia started the 2021-2022 milk production season with adequate rainfall and good pasture conditions. In addition, meteorologists are forecasting above average rainfall and warm temperatures for the next few months. Dairy farmers have plenty of forages on hand and feed costs have been under control. Like much of the world, shipping delays and port congestion have hampered some dairy export opportuni- ties. Some shipping companies are omitting the ports of Brisbane, Syd- ney and Melbourne from their shipping schedules due to port congestion and the need for schedule recovery. The news is unsettling as Oce- ania begins peak milk and dairy production seasons. NEW ZEALAND: The emerging New Zealand milk production season is starting off strong. Much of the calving is wrapping up on the North Island, and the South Island is only a few weeks behind. Preliminary milk volumes are on target. Pasture growth rates are at normal lev- els, aided by plentiful rains through the winter months. Weather forecasts predict a drier and warmer spring. Dairy farmers expect this will aid in good pasture growth, assuming that adequate soil moisture can be maintained. Parts of New Zealand remain under a level 4 lockdown due to Delta variant COVID-19 cases. The Auckland and Northland regions of the country will remain under the heaviest restrictions as the rest of the country moves to level 3 protocols. As essential workers, dairy farmers and food processing workers may travel between the regions with proper documentation but are required to maintain social distancing and other safety measures. Industry contacts do not expect much disruption to processing or farming operations, but the travel restrictions have made finding skilled workers more difficult, especially if those workers came from international workforces. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): The most advertised dairy product this week is conventional ice cream in 48 to 64-ouncecontainers. The weighted average advertised price is $3.08, up 25 cents from the previous period. Organic ice cream advertisements appeared on the survey, after taking last week off, with a weighted average advertised price is $8.03. Total conventional dairy advertisements fell by 2 percent, while total organic dairy ads decreased by 40 percent. The number of ads for milk decreased across both conventional and organic categories. Conventional milk ads were down 73 percent, while organic milk ads declined by 55 percent. Conventional half gallon sized milk, the most advertised conventional milk item, had a weighted average price that was 42 cents higher than the previous period, at $2.24. Organic half gallon milk was, similarly, the most advertised organic milk product this week. This product had a weighted average price of $4.22, an increase of 43 cents from last week. The organic premium for half gallon milk was $1.98, in this week's survey. JULY AGRICULTURAL PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): The All Milk price received by farmers was $17.90 in July, down $2.70 from July 2020. Milk Cows price was $1,380 in July, up $70.00 from July 2020. Alfalfa hay price was $201.00 in July, up $29.00 from July 2020. Corn price was $6.12 in July, up $2.91 from July 2020. Soybean price was $14.10 in July, up $5.60 from July 2020. The milk-feedprice ratio was 1.55 in July, down 1.17 from July 2020. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of July 2021 was down 2.4 to 89.1. Compared to July 2020, the index was down 13.4 points (13.1 percent). The index of prices paid by farmers for commodities and services, interest, taxes, and wage rates in July 2021 was up 0.9 to 116. Compared with July 2020, the index was up 7.6 points (7.0 per- cent). AUGUST FINAL CLASS PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (FMMO): The following are the August 2021 class prices under the Federal milk order pricing system and changes from the previous month: Class II: $16.51 ($-0.32),Class III: $15.95 ($-0.54),and Class IV: $15.92 ($- 0.08). Under the Federal milk order pricing system, the butterfat price for August 2021 is $1.8508 per pound. Thus, the Class II butterfat price is $1.8578 per pound. The protein and other solids prices for August 2021 are $2.4582 and $0.3735 per pound, respectively. These component prices set the Class III skim milk price at $9.82 per cwt. The August 2021 Class IV skim milk price is $9.78, which is derived from the nonfat solids price of $1.0872 per pound. The product price averages for August 2021 are: butter $1.6998, nonfat dry milk $1.2660, cheese $1.5680, and dry whey $0.5617. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 -2- VOLUME 88, REPORT 35 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY AUG 30 AUG 31 SEP 1 SEP 2 SEP 3 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.3650 $1.3800 $1.3800 $1.3950 $1.3925 :: (-0.0100) :: $1.3825 (-0.0375) (+0.0150) (N.C.) (+0.0150) (-0.0025) :: :: (-0.0835) 40 POUND BLOCKS $1.7100 $1.7100 $1.7100 $1.7200 $1.7350 :: (-0.0150) :: $1.7170 (-0.0400) (N.C.) (N.C.) (+0.0100) (+0.0150) :: :: (-0.0350) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.3025 $1.3200 $1.3325 $1.3250 $1.3400 :: (+0.0475) :: $1.3240 (+0.0100) (+0.0175) (+0.0125) (-0.0075) (+0.0150) :: :: (+0.0485) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.7150 $1.7650 $1.7650 $1.7950 $1.7975 :: (+0.0900) :: $1.7675 (+0.0075) (+0.0500) (N.C.) (+0.0300) (+0.0025) :: :: (+0.0665) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.4975 $0.4975 $0.4850 $0.4850 $0.4850 :: (-0.0150) :: $0.4900 (-0.0025) (N.C.) (-0.0125) (N.C.) (N.C.) :: :: (-0.0220) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST Production in the East butter market is unchanged from the previous week. Some manufacturing sources link tighter week-over-week cream availability to ongoing pulls on milk intakes from school openings. Manufacturers' stocks are sufficient as micro-fixing covers their immediate and near-term butter needs. Meanwhile, truck shipping issues continue to complicate matters. Steady to higher multiples support gains in spot butter prices. Bulk butter overages in the East are 4-8 cents above the CME, with various time frames and averages used. Foodservice demand is stronger stemming from quick-service and fast-casual segments return to growth, over 2019, this quarter. Retail butter sales are somewhat sluggish. This week, store ads show the overall average one pound butter price fell, while also tracking lower in Northeast and Southeast retail butter outlets. The undertone conveys a steadily firming market. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0400 - +0.0800 CENTRAL Butter production remains busy, in spite of lighter seasonal cream supplies. Butter plant managers' reports of staffing shortages are growing. Plant managers report schedules would be more routine if it were not for thinly stretched workforces. Cream multiples are a little steeper week to week, and some producers are bidding for 4th quarter cream supplies. Butter sales remain somewhat steady. Retail sales have yet to lift, but fall demand upticks are expected near-term. Early on in the week, butter market tones are bullish. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0100 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: WEST Cream availability continues to taper in the West. Contacts note staffing issues and delivery delays are interrupting production at some plants; cream would be tighter if facilities were able to operate full steam ahead. Other contacts, however, report unhindered churning schedules and receipt of steady cream supplies to maintain typical seasonal butter production. Inventories are available for spot and contract sales. Retail sales are stable, and contacts say some grocers are increasing orders heading into fall and the holiday season. Despite lingering concerns about the Delta variant, food service demand is steady to growing, with the restaurant sector reported to be particularly busy. Bulk overages range from 2.5 to 7.5 cents over the CME market butter price. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0250 - +0.0750 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: Secondary Sourced Information: EXPORT ASSISTANCE This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance to sell 610,000 pounds (277 metric tons) of butter. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 12.7 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat) and 5.1 million pounds of AMF in export markets. When combined with other dairy products, the program has assisted members with sales of 945.1 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 -3- VOLUME 88, REPORT 35 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST FOREIGN TYPE Cheese markets are holding a stable undertone. In the Northeast, cheese operations are working through a steady to lower milk supply. Milk production is seasonally dropping off farms, and Class I demands continue to grow in the region. Cheddar, mozzarella and pro- volone cheese makers are operating on steady to lower production schedules. Cheese inventory levels remain mostly balanced. Market participants relay cheese inventories are in-line with current de- mands. Cheese sales in the foodservice sector continue to display stronger numbers. Retail cheese sales are stable. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.2050-2.4925 Muenster 2.1925-2.5425 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.5700-2.0500 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.5850-5.9075 MIDWEST Midwestern cheesemakers are reporting similar tones to last week. Production schedules are busy, but staffing shortages are adding stress to a growing number of producers. Spot milk prices, at report time, are similar to last week's despite the upcoming holiday week- end. Regional cheese sales are healthy. Pizza cheese producers continue to turn down orders. They relay mozzarella inventories are tightening. Curd and barrel sales are steady week to week. Despite CME market price fluctuations, regional cheese market movements are more bullish than bearish. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 2.3900-3.4575 Brick 5 pounds 2.1200-2.5450 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8425-2.2425 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0950-2.3000 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 1.9200-2.8650 Muenster 5 pounds 2.1200-2.5450 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5550-1.9150 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.1000-3.2175 WEST Demand for cheese is holding steady across both retail and food service markets this week. Stakeholders are concerned with how the current surge of COVID-19 cases may affect demand for cheese, particularly with food service. Contacts report strong demand for cheese from international purchasers. However, ongoing port congestion is causing delays to loads intended for export. Domestic loads are also facing delays due to a shortage of truck drivers and limited available shipping supplies. Market prices have lowered in the past week. Inventories of both barrels and blocks are available for spot purchasing. Cheese production is mixed. Milk supplies are available, despite a seasonal decline in production. Some plant managers are, reportedly, running reduced schedules due to a labor shortage in the region. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.0800-2.2800 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8325-2.3225 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0675-2.3425 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5725-1.8275 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.3925-3.8225 European cheese demand has picked up as summer holidays come to a close and schools reopen. Prices are relatively stable, but some contacts anticipate an upwards movement of prices due to increased buyer activity and seasonal milk declines. Manufacturers are reporting that cheese holdings have a younger age structure, and that stock volumes have become tighter over the last few weeks. Cheese supplies are available to meet contract demand, but extra loads can be more difficult to obtain. Container scarcity is still hindering export fulfillment and delays in shipments are common. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : : : 2.6400-5.2300 :2.2125-3.7000* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 :2.7200-3.4375* Parmesan : -0- : 3.6000-5.6900* Romano : -0- : 3.4025-5.5575* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : -0- : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.6200-3.9450 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 08/30/2021 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 68482 85029 08/01/2021 : 74093 : 86010 CHANGE : -5611 : -981 % CHANGE : -8 : -1 Secondary Sourced Information: This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance on contracts to sell 408,000 pounds (185 metric tons) of American-type cheese and 77,000 pounds (35 metric tons) of cream cheese. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 34.1 million pounds of American-type cheeses and 9.1 million pounds of cream cheese in export markets. When combined with butter, AMF, cream cheese and whole milk powder, the program has assisted members with sales of 945.1 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 -4- VOLUME 88, REPORT 35 FLUID MILK AND CREAM EAST WEST In the Northeast, milk production is seasonally dropping off farms. Class I sales continue to increase. Bottlers are refilling schools' milk pipelines back up for the start to the school year. Class III sales are stable for the near term. Mid-Atlantic milk output is dropping. Class I sales are up. Milk markets are fairly tight at this time. Hurricane Ida is anticipated to reach the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this week. There are reports of potential torrential rainfall and power outages. Contacts report South and Southeastern states' damages/recovery from Hurricane Ida is extremely early to predict. For additional information, access this site: https://www.farmers.gov/protection- recovery/disaster-tool#step-1. Southeast milk production has dropped. Milk managers report available milk supplies are fairly tight in some areas. Class I sales are strong, as many operations are adding extra loads onto their regular milk orders. There are no available milk loads for manufacturing. USDA offers a disaster tool for farmers and ranchers. Milk production in Florida is slightly lower. Class I sales continue to be strong. Cream markets are displaying a firming undertone. Suppliers are beginning to offer cream at increasing prices. A few butter operations are working through internal cream volumes. Condensed skim supplies are slightly tightening in the region. Condensed skim markets are stable for the near term. Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Condensed Skim 0.90 - 1.15 Price Range - Class II; $/LB Solids: Price Range - Class III; $/LB Solids: 0.85 - 1.10 Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.3100 - 1.4000 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.2283 - 2. 3814 MIDWEST Farm milk output is dipping week to week, as there has been a clear and notable increase in Class I demand. Contacts say this year has been more comparable to 2019 and prior, as opposed to last year's anomaly due to COVID-19 related school schedules/in-person attendance. Milk suppliers continue to report a dearth in haulers. They say the driver shortage is not expected to remedy itself anytime soon, particularly with COVID-19 resurgences. Cheese producers relay the upcoming three-day weekend is not creating a glut in milk availability. In fact, spot milk prices shifted only slightly lower from last week. Comparably, last year's prices were $5 under Class to $1 over Class, while in 2019, prices ranged from $.50 under to $1.25 over Class. Cheesemakers say they are utilizing more nonfat dry milk to fortify, as well. Cream availability is similar. Cream trading activity was somewhat quiet. Butter producers are working on securing Q4 contractual requirements. Cream cheese producers are also steadily clearing cream loads. However, last week's higher multiples (around 1.40) were not reported again this week. Although parts of the northern part of the region have received beneficial precipitation, there remains a swath of the Northern Plains in a drought, despite some recent rainfall. Farm level milk production is declining in California. Contacts report some limited spot load availability. Bottling sales are higher. Demand is steady for Class II and Class III milk. Milk is tighter in Arizona. Output is down month to month. Class I demand is elevated, and handlers have been pulling hard at available milk supplies to keep the school pipeline full and to support grocery store gallon promotions. Milk production in New Mexico has dropped. Class I and II orders are down slightly. Balancing plants are running well and have the capacity to process additional milk, if necessary. Contacts say holdover numbers are manageable. Pacific Northwest milk output is decreasing. Driver shortages are, reportedly, causing some delayed deliveries. School milk orders are driving higher Class I demand. Class II and III sales are steady. Milk output in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado remains similar to last week. Mechanical issues in Idaho, however, enabled some spot sales at Class III pricing this week. Spot milk would not have been available, otherwise, as capacity would have been available to handle milk intakes. Bottling sales are strong. Class II and Class III orders are flat. Condensed skim contracts are steady. Cream availability continues to decline, but contacts relay receiving volumes that are adequately meeting current manufacturing needs. Ice cream season is winding down, allowing cream supplies to flow into other cream-based manufacturing. Additionally, plant managers say cream supplies would be tighter, but staffing shortages are keeping some production lines from running at capacity. Cream multiples are unchanged from last week. Western U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.1400 - 1.2700 Multiples Range - All Classes: Secondary Sourced Information: PACIFIC NORTHWEST MARKET ORDER Milk delivered to the Pacific Northwest Order 124 totaled 745.4 million pounds in July 2021. Class I utilization was 128.8 million pounds and accounted for 17.28 percent of producer milk. The uniform price at test was $18.24, down $0.46 from June 2021, and $0.53 below the same month a year ago. ARIZONA MARKET ORDER Milk delivered to the Arizona Order 131 totaled 397.1 million pounds in July 2021. Class I utilization was 112.1 million pounds and accounted for about 28.2 percent of producer milk. The uniform price at test was $17.70, down $0.51 from June 2021, but $1.39 above the same month a year ago. Price Range - Class III Milk; $/CWT; Spot Basis: 0.25 - 1.00 Trade Activity: Moderate Midwestern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.2500 - 1.3800 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.2453 - 2.3474 Multiples Range - Class II: 1.3200 - 1.3800 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

