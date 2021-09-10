Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (9/10)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7850. The weekly average for Grade AA is $ 1.7869 (+0.0194).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4775 and 40# blocks at $1.7900. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4669 (+0.0844) and blocks, $1.7625 (+0.0455).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.3575. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.3550 (+0.0310).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.5300. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.5200 (+0.0300).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese plant managers report staffing shortages during a seasonally stronger demand season are creating some sleepless nights. Unfortunately, some do not foresee a near-term solution to the staffing issues. Cheese sales are steady to stronger for the most part. School orders have provided strength from the food service sector, and pizza cheese demand is keeping those producers busy. Block inventories are reported as tighter than barrels on the spot market. Milk availability loosened slightly during the holiday weekend, but overall milk availability has tautened in the late summer. Spot milk prices were reported from $1.00 under to $.75 over Class. The large block-over-barrel price gap remains a thorn in the side of resolute market tones, but most price movements this week have been bullish.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream continues to tighten, and availability was reportedly less than typical Labor Day holiday weekend surplus levels. Butter churning schedules vary, but plant staff shortages and trucking issues continue to impact production. Additionally, some cream rejections due to heat were noted in the Midwest. Butter inventories are stable to growing as some plant managers are building stock ahead of the holidays. Retail sales are steady. Food service orders are, so far, unhindered by the Delta variant. Bulk butter overages range from 0.01 to 0.08 cents above market this week.

FLUID MILK: U.S. milk production is steady to lower. Milk output is following seasonal patterns and trailing off in some regions. In parts of other regions, predominantly along the southern edge of the country, milk handlers note that milk output may be leveling off as the seasonal low point nears. Class I sales are steady to lower as the school milk pipeline gets refilled. Spot milk loads in the Midwest were more available, due to lighter demand from school milk and in part to the Labor Day weekend holiday. Reported spot milk prices ranged from $1 under to $.75 over Class III. Eastern condensed skim markets are firming. Cream supplies are balanced in the East and slightly more available in the Central and parts of the West. Lighter demand over the