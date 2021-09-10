|
Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 6 - 10, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 36
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (9/10)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7850. The weekly average for Grade AA is $ 1.7869 (+0.0194).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4775 and 40# blocks at $1.7900. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4669 (+0.0844) and blocks, $1.7625 (+0.0455).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.3575. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.3550 (+0.0310).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.5300. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.5200 (+0.0300).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese plant managers report staffing shortages during a seasonally stronger demand season are creating some sleepless nights. Unfortunately, some do not foresee a near-term solution to the staffing issues. Cheese sales are steady to stronger for the most part. School orders have provided strength from the food service sector, and pizza cheese demand is keeping those producers busy. Block inventories are reported as tighter than barrels on the spot market. Milk availability loosened slightly during the holiday weekend, but overall milk availability has tautened in the late summer. Spot milk prices were reported from $1.00 under to $.75 over Class. The large block-over-barrel price gap remains a thorn in the side of resolute market tones, but most price movements this week have been bullish.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream continues to tighten, and availability was reportedly less than typical Labor Day holiday weekend surplus levels. Butter churning schedules vary, but plant staff shortages and trucking issues continue to impact production. Additionally, some cream rejections due to heat were noted in the Midwest. Butter inventories are stable to growing as some plant managers are building stock ahead of the holidays. Retail sales are steady. Food service orders are, so far, unhindered by the Delta variant. Bulk butter overages range from 0.01 to 0.08 cents above market this week.
FLUID MILK: U.S. milk production is steady to lower. Milk output is following seasonal patterns and trailing off in some regions. In parts of other regions, predominantly along the southern edge of the country, milk handlers note that milk output may be leveling off as the seasonal low point nears. Class I sales are steady to lower as the school milk pipeline gets refilled. Spot milk loads in the Midwest were more available, due to lighter demand from school milk and in part to the Labor Day weekend holiday. Reported spot milk prices ranged from $1 under to $.75 over Class III. Eastern condensed skim markets are firming. Cream supplies are balanced in the East and slightly more available in the Central and parts of the West. Lighter demand over the
holiday weekend and slowing ice cream production are contributing to the increase in cream access. Cream multiples for all Classes are 1.30-
1.40 in the East; 1.27-1.38 in the Midwest; and 1.18-1.30 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Prices for low/medium heat nonfat dry milk
moved higher this week. Lower overall seasonal milk output and stronger pulls to Class I are contributing factors. High heat nonfat dry milk prices also moved higher. Dry buttermilk prices are mixed, being steady to slightly lower in the Central and East, but higher in the West. Dry whole milk prices are unchanged. Prices for dry whey are steady in the East, steady to lower in the Central region and lower in the West. Market tones for dry whey are not assured one way of the other. Animal feed whey prices are steady to lower. The price range for whey protein concentrate 34% is steady but aside from a few favored brands, market demand is lackluster. The price range for lactose is unchanged, but buyer interest is light. Shipping challenges are having a big effect on market conditions. Rennet casein prices moved higher, and acid casein prices are steady to higher.
ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: According to Federal Milk Market Order 1, July 2021, organic whole milk utilization totaled
11.6 million pounds, declining from 13.3 million pounds the previous year. The utilization of organic reduced fat milk in July this year, 14.0 million pounds, increased from 13.4 million pounds a year earlier. A national organic dairy cooperator's September 2021 pay price, per cwt., is $29.24. The August 2021 simple average price for organic whole milk, half gallon containers at surveyed supermarkets in twenty- nine U.S. cities is $4.15, up 3 cents from last month. Organic dairy retail ad numbers climbed 54 percent this week. The average price for 1-pound organic butter, $5.79, is up 45 cents over the previous survey period. The difference between the half gallon conventional milk price, $2.64, and the half gallon organic milk price, $4.17, is an organic premium of $1.53. The price spread between organic and conventional milk, half gallon package, declined $0.45 from the last retail survey.
NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ouncecontainers of ice cream. The national weighted average price is $3.08, unchanged from last week. The most advertised cheese item, conventional 8-ounceshred cheese, has a weighted average advertised price of $2.56, up $0.37 from last week. Conventional cheese ads decreased 31 percent. Conventional yogurt ads are up 4 percent. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.64, up $0.40 from last week. Conventional milk ads increased 17 percent this week, and organic milk advertisements jumped 60 percent.
CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance
|
1
|
Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk
|
5
|
July Dairy Products
|
9
|
Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets
|
2
|
Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein
|
6
|
August Producer Price Index
|
10
|
Cheese Markets
|
3
|
U.S Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures
|
7
|
Dairy Graphs
|
G1
|
Fluid Milk and Cream
|
4
|
Organic Dairy Market News
|
8
|
National Retail Report - Dairy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Market News Contacts
|
|
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 6 - 10, 2021
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 36
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
|
CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1
JULY DAIRY PRODUCTS (NASS): Butter production was 152 million pounds, 0.8 percent below July 2020, and 5.4 percent below June 2021. American type cheese production totaled 464 million pounds, 2.3 percent above July 2020, and 2.3 percent above June 2021. Total cheese output (excluding cottage cheese) was 1.15 billion pounds,
3.5 percent above July 2020, and 2.4 percent above June 2021. Nonfat dry milk production, for human food, totaled 157 million pounds, 5.3 percent below July 2020, and 15.9 percent below June 2021. Dry whey production, for human food, was 76.0 million pounds, 6.2 percent below July 2020, but 8.4 percent above June 2021. Ice cream, regular hard production, totaled 65.5 million gallons, 11.0 percent below July 2020, and 2.3 percent below June 2021.
AUGUST PRODUCER PRICE INDEX (BLS): The August PPI for all food is 228.9, up 13.6 percent from 2020. The dairy products index is 209.4, up 0.9 percent from a year ago. The following are the August year to year percentage changes for selected products: fresh whole milk, -4.1;cheese, -5.1;and butter, +9.5.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 6 - 10, 2021
|
-2-
|
|
|
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 36
|
COMMODITY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
|
SEP 6
|
SEP 7
|
SEP 8
|
SEP 9
|
SEP 10
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
AVERAGE
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
No Trading
|
$1.4300
|
$1.4700
|
$1.4900
|
$1.4775
|
::
|
(+0.0850)
|
::
|
$1.4669
|
|
|
(+0.0375)
|
(+0.0400)
|
(+0.0200)
|
(-0.0125)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0844)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
No Trading
|
$1.7350
|
$1.7525
|
$1.7725
|
$1.7900
|
::
|
(+0.0550)
|
::
|
$1.7625
|
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0175)
|
(+0.0200)
|
(+0.0175)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0455)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
No Trading
|
$1.3600
|
$1.3575
|
$1.3450
|
$1.3575
|
::
|
(+0.0175)
|
::
|
$1.3550
|
|
|
(+0.0200)
|
(-0.0025)
|
(-0.0125)
|
(+0.0125)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0310)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
No Trading
|
$1.7875
|
$1.7850
|
$1.7900
|
$1.7850
|
::
|
(-0.0125)
|
::
|
$1.7869
|
|
|
(-0.0100)
|
(-0.0025)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(-0.0050)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0194)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
No Trading
|
$0.5050
|
$0.5175
|
$0.5275
|
$0.5300
|
::
|
(+0.0450)
|
::
|
$0.5200
|
|
|
(+0.0200)
|
(+0.0125)
|
(+0.0100)
|
(+0.0025)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0300)
Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at
WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY
NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
According to some butter market representatives, surplus cream was not at the typical Labor Day Holiday levels, which curbed the usual thrust in butter output over the period. Stocks are stable. In the early week, regional spot cream is exchanging with high 1.30s multiples. Hurricane Ida had little to no effect on most butter operations, but plant productivity continues to be put to the test from trucking and labor issues. The developing print demand is proportional to the trend in school openings under Covid conditions. Retail interest is unchanged. Wholesale bulk butter overages in the East are 4-8 cents above the CME, with various time frames and averages used. The market undertone is steady.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0400 - +0.0800
WEST
Coming off of the long holiday weekend, contacts say cream is slightly more available than last week. Widespread driver shortages, though, remain a hindrance to hauling. Butter production varies throughout the West. While some plant managers are operating churns at capacity to grow inventories ahead of the holiday season, others are running reduced production schedules. Salted butter is available for spot and contract sales, but some market participants note that unsalted inventories are tighter. Food service demand is steady and has yet to be dampened by the Delta variant. Retail orders are unchanged. This week, bulk overages range from 2.5 to 7.5 cents over the CME market butter price.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0250 - +0.0750
CENTRAL
Butter makers report cream is continuing to tighten up week to week, and spot trading was lighter. Seasonal drawdowns have begun to take place due to heat/humidity. That said, because churns were not as active this holiday weekend, there was still some availability for butter makers. Outside of the holiday weekend, some plant managers say cream is out of their fiscal reach. Butter plant managers continue to report employee shortage concerns. Additionally, truck drivers are short and cream hauling issues continue to be reported, particularly more cream rejections were reported due to heat over the holiday weekend. Butter market tones are awaiting direction. As the stronger demand season looms, some contacts foresee strengthening prices/tones upcoming
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0100 - +0.0500
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
CONTINUED ON PAGE 2A
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 6 - 10, 2021
|
-2A-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 36
CONTINUED FROM PAGE 2
Secondary Sourced Information:
DAIRY PRODUCTS REPORT - BUTTER SUMMARY
Released September 3, 2021, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Butter Production - States and United States: July 2020 and 2021
|
|
Monthly Production (1000 pounds)
|
Percent Change from
|
Region
|
JUL
|
JUN
|
JUL
|
|
JUL
|
JUN
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
United States
|
152,947
|
160,335
|
151,661
|
|
-0.8
|
-5.4
|
Atlantic
|
12,518
|
12,399
|
10,404
|
-16.9
|
-16.1
|
Butter Production - Cumulative Production January - July
|
|
|
|
Cumulative Production
|
Percent Change
|
|
Report Month
|
2020
|
(1000 pounds)
|
from
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
JUL
|
1,301,348
|
1,275,595
|
-2.0
|
|
|
U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT EXPORTS (USDA-FAS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 Exports
|
% Change From
|
|
|
|
|
(Million Lb)
|
1 Year Ago
|
TOTAL, JULY
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
+
|
84
|
TOTAL, JAN-JUL
|
|
|
69.5
|
|
+
|
119
|
Exports - Destination Country
|
|
19.6
|
|
+
|
102
|
1
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Bahrain
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
+
|
1963
|
3
|
Saudi Arabia
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
+
|
24
|
4
|
Egypt
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
+ 350,026
|
5
|
South Korea
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
+
|
35
CME MONTHLY AVERAGE PRICE
The CME Group August 2021 monthly average price for Graded AA butter, $1.6815, declined from the July average of $1.6912.
GLOBAL DAIRY TRADE AUCTION (GDT)
Tuesday's auction saw butter movement based on all contract pricing, up 3.7 from the previous event.
U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT IMPORTS (USDA-FAS)(Imports for Consumption)
|
|
2021 Imports
|
% Change From
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
July Imports
|
12.6
|
-
|
9
|
|
Total Butter, Fats, Milk (H.S. Code 0405)
|
|
Butter
|
1.2
|
+
|
6
|
|
Quota (H.S. Code 405101000)
|
|
Over Quota (H.S. Code 405102000)
|
7.0
|
+
|
9
|
|
AMF
|
0.6
|
- 45
|
|
Quota (H.S. Code 405901020)
|
|
Over Quota (H.S. Code 405902020)
|
0.5
|
- 45
|
|
Other Milk Fat
|
3.4
|
- 23
|
|
2021 Imports
|
% Change From
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
TOTAL, JAN-JUL
|
71.3
|
-
|
17
|
Imports - Country of Origin
|
41.8
|
-
|
3
|
1
|
Ireland
|
2
|
India
|
10.0
|
-
|
37
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
7.9
|
+183
|
4
|
France
|
3.0
|
+ 13
|
5
|
United Kingdom
|
2.2
|
+101
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 6 - 10, 2021
|
-3-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 36
|
|
CHEESE MARKETS
|
|
NORTHEAST
|
|
FOREIGN TYPE
The Northeast cheese markets are currently stable. Regional milk supplies have been slightly mixed, although cheese makers are mostly receiving a steady supply of milk for their immediate needs. Ched- dar, mozzarella and provolone cheese makers are operating on fairly active production schedules for the near term. Cheese inventory levels continue to be available for customers' contract and spot agreements at this time. Cheese sales are healthy in the foodservice sector. Schools are back in session throughout the East region and restaurants are also operating through an array of service options. Retail cheese sales are reportedly stable/level.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
2.1700-2.4575
|
Muenster
|
2.1575-2.5075
|
Process American 5 pound Sliced
|
1.4875-1.9675
|
Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts
|
3.3850-5.7075
MIDWEST
Cheese producers report similar tones week to week. Midwestern cheesemakers say demand remains uncompromised regarding the continued COVID-19 resurgences. Pizza cheese, curds, and cut-and- wrap/retail varieties are all moving well. Production hiccups are regularly reported throughout the region. Employee shortages have plant managers working with fewer during a strong demand season. Some contacts do not foresee a short-term remedy for the current employment situation. Spot milk prices are similar to last week following the holiday weekend. Contacts say milk availability has begun to balance out after the initial school demand rush for bottled milk. Cheese market tones, despite the large block-to-barrel price gap, are moving somewhat bullishly early this week.
WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Blue 5 pounds
|
2.3550-3.4225
|
Brick 5 pounds
|
2.0850-2.5100
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.8075-2.2075
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.0600-2.2650
|
Mozzarella 5-6 pounds
|
1.8850-2.8300
|
Muenster 5 pounds
|
2.0850-2.5100
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.4725-1.8325
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
2.9000-3.0175
WEST
In the West, cheese sales have remained steady across both retail and food service markets. International demand for cheese is strong; contacts report notable purchasing for export to Asian markets. A shortage of truck drivers and limited available shipping supplies are causing delays to loads in the region. Loads intended for export are facing further delays due to port congestion. While cheese barrels and blocks are both available for spot purchasing, inventories of blocks are, reportedly, tighter than barrels. Milk availability has declined seasonally, though cheese producers are able to obtain sufficient supplies to run busy schedules.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 10 pound Cuts
|
2.0450-2.2450
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.7975-2.2875
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.0325-2.3075
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.4900-1.7450
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
3.1925-3.6225
Availability of European cheeses has tightened as late summer demand has picked up and seasonal milk supply has trailed off. Industry sources relay that food service, ingredient and retail cheese demand are each steady to higher. Contacts attribute the increased orders to schools reopening, a return of workers from summer holidays and some relaxing of COVID restrictions. European cheese production is held back by seasonally lower milk supplies. As a result, inventories for some types of cheese are tighter. European cheese exports have turned from more typical vacation locations to traditionally non-holiday markets. However, buyers are still cautious as Delta variant COVID cases and freight costs increase, and the scarcity of shipping equipment makes transporting cheese more difficult.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)
|
VARIETY
|
:
|
NEW YORK
|
:
|
DOMESTIC
|
:
|
IMPORTED
|
Blue
|
:
|
2.6400-5.2300
|
:
|
2.1775-3.6650*
|
:
|
:
|
Gorgonzola
|
:
|
3.6900-5.7400
|
:
|
2.6850-3.4025*
|
Parmesan
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.5650-5.6550*
|
Romano
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.3675-5.5225*
|
Sardo Romano (Argentina)
|
:
|
2.8500-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Reggianito (Argentina)
|
:
|
3.2900-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Jarlsberg
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
-0-
|
Swiss
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.4200-3.7450*
|
Swiss (Finland)
|
:
|
2.6700-2.9300
|
:
|
-0-
COLD STORAGE
WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS
|
09/06/2021
|
:
|
BUTTER
|
:
|
CHEESE
|
:
|
67600
|
85096
|
09/01/2021
|
:
|
68130
|
:
|
85055
|
CHANGE
|
:
|
-530
|
:
|
41
|
% CHANGE
|
:
|
-1
|
:
|
0
Secondary Sourced Information:
U.S. CHEESE AND CURD IMPORTS (USDA-FAS)
(Imports for Consumption)
|
July Imports
|
2021 Imports
|
% Change From
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
TOTAL Cheese and Curd (H.S. Code 0406)
|
36.3
|
+ 28
|
Cheese, Except Fresh (H.S. Code 040690)
|
32.2
|
+ 34
|
Fresh Cheese (H.S. Code 040610)
|
1.8
|
- 22
|
Cheese, Processed (H.S. Code 040630)
|
1.3
|
- 1
|
Cheese, Blue-Veined (H.S. Code 040640)
|
0.9
|
+ 97
|
|
|
2021 Imports
|
% Change From
|
TOTAL, JAN-JUL
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
224.6
|
+ 18
|
Imports - Country of Origin
|
45.5
|
+ 28
|
1
|
Italy
|
2
|
France
|
23.0
|
+ 6
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
19.5
|
+ 8
|
4
|
Ireland
|
11.7
|
+ 62
|
5
|
Switzerland
|
10.9
|
- 3
CONTINUED ON PAGE 3A
