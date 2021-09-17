Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 09/17/2021 | 02:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 13 - 17, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 37 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (9/17) FLUID MILK: Farm milk production is mixed in the United BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7900. The weekly average for States. Cooler nights/mornings have prompted some contacts in the Grade AA is $1.8075 (+0.0206). Midwest and Pacific Northwest to report rebounds in milk output. CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5100 and 40# blocks at $1.7925. The Most other areas are reporting flat to slight declines week to week, weekly average for barrels is $1.4890 (+0.0221) and blocks, $1.7995 during summer's last full week. Class I pipelines are replenished, but (+0.0370). sales remain stronger than last year, when schools were not nearly as NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.3500. The weekly active due to pandemic related school schedules. Class II sales are average for Grade A is $1.3395 (-0.0155). steady in the West, and Class II and III processors suggest milk is DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.5350. The weekly tighter due to bottling pulls. Cheese producers in the Midwest paid average for dry whey is $0.5300 (+0.0100). $.50 to $1 over Class, as prices increased following the Monday CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Spot milk prices in the Midwest holiday of last week. Condensed skim trading was steady. Cream tightened, as the Labor Day holiday weekend is fully in the rearview supplies are less available in the East and West. Cream availability was mirror regarding extra spot milk availability. Spot milk prices in the mixed in the Midwest. Midwest were $.50 to $1 over Class III. Last year during week 37, DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices were $4 under to Class, and two years ago prices were $.50 prices increased in all regions. Cheesemakers are using more NDM to under to $1.75 over Class. Cheese demand tones are slightly weaker in fortify, and domestic demand has picked up generally. High heat NDM the East and West, while some Midwestern producers say they are markets are firm. Buttermilk powder prices are steady to higher, as booked for the rest of 2021. Inventories are mixed regionally, but well. As condensed buttermilk moves into ice cream production, dry barrels are more available than block loads. Cheese market tones are buttermilk processors say they are conserving loads for contractual uncertain. The large CME price gap between block prices and barrel obligations, as supplies are generally tight. Dry whole milk prices held prices remains relatively large. steady on limited production/inventories. International whole milk BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream supplies are tight. Butter powder markets are steady to bullish, and contacts view domestic dry production varies but is trending downward as planned downtime, whole milk markets similarly. Dry whey markets are unsettled, with difficulties finding cream early in the week, and staffing shortages prices steady in the Central region, steady to lower in the Northeast and have reportedly impacted plant operating capacities. Inventories are the price range narrowing in the West. Higher protein markets, such as ample, and butter stocks are available for near term commitments. WPC 80% and whey protein isolates, are viewed as very bullish/firm. Retail sales are steady to growing. Food service orders are somewhat Therefore, more condensed whey is moving into those avenues. Whey mixed; contacts report that butter demand is strengthening in some protein concentrate 34% prices are steady, as inventories of distribution channels, weakening in others, and unchanged in the rest. interchangeable loads are readily accessible. Lactose prices are also This week across the country, bulk butter overages range from 0.01 to unchanging, while producers prep for Q4 contracting. Casein prices 0.08 cents above market. were mostly steady, but acid casein prices moved slightly higher on continuingly bullish market tones. CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 August 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) 12 Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 Dairy Graphs G1 Cheese Markets 3 International Dairy Market News 8 National Retail Report - Dairy Fluid Milk and Cream 4 September Supply and Demand Estimates 9 Dairy Market News Contacts Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 July 2021 Milk Sales 11 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 13 - 17, 2021 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.3000 1.3900 1.3300 1.3600 Central/East 1.2150 1.3000 Central/West 0.3400 0.5600 0.4000 0.4800 Change 0.0200 0.0300 0.0300 0.0100 Change N.C. 0.0025 Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Central High Heat 1.4200 1.5400 West 1.2400 1.2950 1.2500 1.2700 WPC 34% Change N.C. -0.0100 Change 0.0200 N.C. 0.0200 0.0200 Central/West 1.0200 1.3300 1.0700 1.2175 West Low/Med. Heat 1.3050 1.4075 1.3300 1.3550 WHEY Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Change 0.0275 0.0200 0.0300 0.0150 Central 0.4400 0.5425 0.4800 0.5200 CASEIN West High Heat 1.4450 1.5425 Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Rennet 4.7000 4.9000 Change 0.0300 0.0100 West 0.4700 0.6000 0.5200 0.5600 Change N.C. N.C. DRY WHOLE MILK Change 0.0300 -0.0125 0.0100 N.C. Acid 4.7000 5.1100 National 1.8200 1.8500 Northeast 0.5000 0.5700 Change N.C. 0.0300 Change N.C. N.C. Change N.C. -0.0150 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.3800 0.4200 Change N.C. N.C. DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 6 - 17, 2021 Range PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Commodity Range Commodity Range SMP WHOLE MILK POWDER BUTTER W. Europe 2950 3250 W. Europe 3750 3975 W. Europe 4750 4975 Change 50 150 Change 125 25 Change 125 125 Oceania 3050 3300 Oceania 3500 3775 Oceania 4750 5000 Change 50 175 Change N.C. 50 Change 150 150 S. America 2750 3150 S. America 3275 3575 BUTTEROIL Change -50 100 Change N.C. N.C. W. Europe 5600 6075 WHEY Change -200 150 W. Europe 1100 1325 CHEDDAR CHEESE 4300 4350 Change N.C. N.C. Oceania Change 275 50 WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 13 - 17, 2021 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 88, REPORT 37 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1 INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Industry contacts in Europe report milk output is seasonally declining. After recovering in parts of Europe in July, summer heat and humidity has pressed milk volumes lower later in the summer. Contacts suggest milk deliveries are shrinking week to week and are below levels from last year. Cream and skim milk concentrate supplies are also tight. Prices for raw milk and cream have risen through the last couple months. In many cases, milk handlers are moving milk into cheese production at the expense of fluid milk, butter and milk powder production. EASTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Like much of Europe, milk production in Eastern Europe is also in seasonal decline. Contacts report milk output is decreasing in a typical pattern. Manufacturers are reshuffling milk supplies to fill cheese production needs above other processing channels. OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: July milk production in Australia was weaker than expected to start off the 2021-2022milk season. However, industry sources suggest plentiful rain, good soil moisture levels and good pasture growth may help support an increase Australian milk output for the upcoming months. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicts above average rainfall for September to No- vember in some of the main dairy regions of Australia, promoting strong pasture growth and milk yields. In addition, lower interest rates, solid milk prices and stable dairy product demand may help farm profitability and boost farmer confidence. Current Australian raw milk prices are roughly AU $7.50/kg MS, up significantly from 2017 and 2018. However, farm exits and lower herd numbers could limit the growth of Australia dairy production. OCEANIA OVERVIEW: NEW ZEALAND: In a reversal of for- tunes, prices for all commodities offered on the latest GDT event moved higher. Processors had been signaling tighter supplies for dairy products for several weeks, but buyers were slow to respond until now. As a result of the GDT event results, several industry analysts raised their milk price forecasts. They cite the firming market prices, subdued supplies and an uptick in demand as fuel for the upward moving forecasts. How- ever, some other analysts urge caution. Increases in Chinese dairy production and growing dairy product inventories in China could weigh on dairy markets. Current New Zealand milk price forecasts range from NZ $7.80 to $8.30 per kg MS. SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: Farm milk production is improving in areas of the main dairy basins in South America. In Argenti- na and Uruguay, temperatures are creating more comfortable conditions for dairy herds. Market participants report Brazil has been very dry this winter season. UHT processing continues to work through strong production schedules. Whole milk powder and skim milk powder markets are holding stable undertones. Some ice cream, confectionary and holiday product operations are starting to make negotiations for Q4/seasonal demands. In Uruguay, dairy products/the dairy industry may be benefiting from a potential free trade agreement with China. Currency rates remain a factor in some market participants' positions in international markets. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64 oz containers returned as the most advertised dairy item across the country, but ads declined 17 percent from the previous peri- od. Total advertisements for conventional dairy grew 11 percent, but total organic ad numbers showed a 25 percent decline. Retailers returned to promoting two organic dairy commodities this week, Greek yogurt 4-6ounce and 8 ounce block cheese. SEPTEMBER SUPPLY AND DEMAND ESTIMATES (USDA, WAOB): Milk production forecasts for 2021 and 2022 are reduced from last month on smaller dairy cow numbers and lower milk per cow. For 2021, the fat basis import forecast is unchanged from the previous month, while the fat basis export forecast is raised on strong sales of cheese and butter and milk fat. The skim-solidsbasis import forecast for 2021 is unchanged from last month, but the export forecast is raised on firm global demand for skim milk powder (SMP), cheese, and whey. JULY 2021 MILK SALES: Total Fluid Products Sales 3.5 billion pounds of packaged fluid milk products were shipped by milk handlers in July 2021. This was 6.3 percent lower than a year earlier. Estimated sales of total conventional fluid milk products decreased 6.2 percent from July 2020 and estimated sales of total organic fluid milk products decreased 9.0 percent from a year earlier. AUGUST CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (BLS): The August CPI for all food is 279.1, up 3.7 percent from 2020. The dairy products index is 230.1, down 0.5 percent from a year ago. The following are the August, year to year percentage changes for selected products: fresh whole milk is +2.9; cheese, -2.4;and butter, -0.6. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 13 - 17, 2021 -2- VOLUME 88, REPORT 37 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY SEP 13 SEP 14 SEP 15 SEP 16 SEP 17 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.4625 $1.4875 $1.4925 $1.4925 $1.5100 :: (+0.0325) :: $1.4890 (-0.0150) (+0.0250) (+0.0050) (N.C.) (+0.0175) :: :: (+0.0221) 40 POUND BLOCKS $1.8150 $1.8000 $1.7950 $1.7950 $1.7925 :: (+0.0025) :: $1.7995 (+0.0250) (-0.0150) (-0.0050) (N.C.) (-0.0025) :: :: (+0.0370) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.3550 $1.3325 $1.3300 $1.3300 $1.3500 :: (-0.0075) :: $1.3395 (-0.0025) (-0.0225) (-0.0025) (N.C.) (+0.0200) :: :: (-0.0155) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.8025 $1.8275 $1.8275 $1.7900 $1.7900 :: (+0.0050) :: $1.8075 (+0.0175) (+0.0250) (N.C.) (-0.0375) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0206) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.5300 $0.5250 $0.5250 $0.5350 $0.5350 :: (+0.0050) :: $0.5300 (N.C.) (-0.0050) (N.C.) (+0.0100) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0100) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST With the fall baking season looming, East butter manufacturers emphasized the difficulty finding cream this week, as churn volumes declined significantly. The slowdown in production is also tacked to coordinated downtime at some butter operations. Nonetheless, butter inventories are at a favorable level for near term commitments. In the East spot market, the humble availability of cream prompted higher multiples, ranging 1.45-1.50 delivered. The East bulk butter overage ranges 2-8 cents above the CME, with various time frames and averages used. Butter demand in the food service sector is unchanged in some distribution channels, while languishing in others. Retail demand remains slightly better than the early summer lows experienced by some manufacturers. Prices for 1-pound conventional butter declined in Northeast and Southeast surveyed retail stores, compared to the previous week. Retail store ads for conventional 1 pound butter weakened 3 percent in the Northeast and sank 64 percent in the Southeast. Changing indicators hint at a firming trend in the butter market. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0200 - +0.0800 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: WEST Cream is tighter in the West. Butter production schedules are mixed from plant to plant. Inventories are ample, and butter is available for spot and contract needs. Food service orders are steady overall, but some contacts note that demand is beginning to falter in areas with COVID-related temporary school closures or where increasing case numbers and/or stringent public health precautions may be contributing to lower dine-in numbers at restaurants. Retail sales are fairly level, although some grocers are placing larger orders in anticipation of strong customer demand for holiday cooking and baking later this year. Western bulk overages are ranging from 2.5 to 7.5 cents over the CME market butter price this week. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0250 - +0.0750 CENTRAL More butter producers report the impacts of staffing shortages week over week. Early on, there were some hiccups, but now producers are providing notable percentage decreases regarding inventories versus than when fully staffed. Cream multiples/markets are mixed. In general, prices were steeper. That said, some mid to later week cream deals are a bargain. Food service sales remain healthy, while retail demand is beginning to pick up. Fall demand increases are expected to affect retail sales in a more matter-of-fact way this year than last. Still, butter market tones are noted as steady to slightly bullish. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0100 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 13 - 17, 2021 -3- VOLUME 88, REPORT 37 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheese markets are clearing within a narrow price channel in early trading this week. Northeast milk supplies are slightly less available, although regional cheese operations are receiving a stable amount of milk for their immediate needs. Cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese makers are working through strong production schedules. Regional cheese inventory levels are steady. Some market participants relay supply chain challenges are creating additional challenges in the foodservice sector. Some restaurants are ordering lower cheese supplies currently. Industry contacts note cheese demands in retail markets are reportedly good. On the CME Group, cheese block prices are ranging in the $1.80s and cheese barrels are around the $1.40s. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.2150-2.5025 Muenster 2.2025-2.5525 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.5725-2.0525 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.3850-5.7075 MIDWEST Cheesemakers say operations remain strained by employee and trucker shortages. More plant managers say workers are getting all the overtime they are willing to take. They say hiring bonuses and incentives are not filling the void, at least not yet. Spot milk is slightly pricier this week, with the holiday weekend clearly in the rearview mirror. Some cheesemakers say there were no spot milk offers this week, and current spot prices are near or at $1.00 over Class III. Milk availability is expected to increase due to these factors: Class I pipelines nearing fulfillment, cooler weather, and expectedly hearty amounts of high quality forage to support milk production. Curd and barrel producers both say demand is fairly strong, particularly with fairs and outdoor events on an uptrend. Curds, particularly, are booked throughout Q4 in some cases. All cheese sales, though, are reportedly healthy in the region. Cheese market tones are uncertain. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.0900-2.2900 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8425-2.3325 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0775-2.3525 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5750-1.8300 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.1925-3.6225 FOREIGN TYPE European cheese production is not currently keeping up with de- mand. Industry sources relay that retail demand is good, food service demand is steady, and ingredient cheese sales are building. Market participants expect cheese demand to grow through the coming weeks, while milk output seasonally declines. The challenge for cheesemakers has been that milk supplies, and ultimately cheese production volumes, have been below expectations. As a result, Eu- ropean cheese inventories are declining. There is a young age profile for cheese in aging programs. And while there are adequate supplies of cheese to fill existing contracts, spot market inquiries are proving more difficult to fill. In addition, the shortage of containers and vessel space has delayed some export shipments. The tight supplies of European cheese have opened the door for cheese exports from other regions, with the caveat that those regions are able to acquire the shipping equipment needed to move the cheese. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : 2.6400-5.2300 : 2.2225-3.7100* : : Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 : 2.7300-3.4475* Parmesan : -0- : 3.6100-5.7000* Romano : -0- : 3.4125-5.5675* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : -0- : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.4200-3.7450 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. Blue 5 pounds 2.4000-3.4675 Brick 5 pounds 2.1300-2.5550 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8525-2.2525 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.1050-2.3100 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 1.9300-2.8750 Muenster 5 pounds 2.1300-2.5550 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5575-1.9175 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 2.9000-3.0175 WEST Retail cheese sales are holding steady, while demand for cheese in food service has slid lower this week. Contacts report that international demand for cheese is strong, particularly for export to Asian markets. Loads across the region are continuing to back up in ware- houses, as they face delays due to a shortage of truck drivers and limited available shipping supplies. CME Group market prices for barrels have increased by $0.0225 since last Wednesday, while block prices have gone up by $0.0425. Spot purchasers are finding less cheese available for purchase this week. Cheese barrels are, reported- ly, more available than blocks. Milk production has decreased, sea- sonally, though inventories remain high enough for cheese producers to run full schedules. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 09/13/2021 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 65074 85263 09/01/2021 : 68130 : 85055 CHANGE : -3056 : 208 % CHANGE : -4 : 0 DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 13 - 17, 2021 -4- VOLUME 88, REPORT 37 FLUID MILK AND CREAM EAST WEST Milk production in the Northeast is flat to slightly lower off farms. Market participants report milk is available for most processing needs. Class I sales are stable to higher this week. Several schools are filling milk orders for the beginning of the school year and grocery store demand related to recent storms is higher. Balancing operations are running on less robust production schedules at this time. Class III sales are currently stable. Mid-Atlantic milk availability is tight. Class I sales are up this week. Some neighboring areas are registering high demand for milk and are receiving local loads from the Mid-Atlantic region. Some market participants relay supply chain disruptions are creating additional challenges in milk markets/milk transportation. In the Southeast, milk output is slightly lower off farms. Milk availability continues to be tight in the Southeast. Class I sales are steady to lower. Several schools have refilled milk pipelines back up, although milk managers relay working through busy milk add-ons/ milk cuts this week. Milk production in Florida is nearing bottoming out. Milk supplies are fairly tight in the area. Market participants are receiving what they need for milk loads for the near term. Class I sales are steady. Cream markets are firming. Cream supplies are less available in the East region this week. Butter makers are running on lighter churning schedules. Condensed skim markets are trading within an unchanged price channel in the beginning of the trading week. Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Condensed Skim 0.90 - 1.15 Price Range - Class II; $/LB Solids: Price Range - Class III; $/LB Solids: 0.95 - 1.15 Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.3000 - 1.4500 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.3230 - 2.5910 Milk output is flat in California. Bottling orders are strong, and demand for Class II and Class III milk is steady. Contacts say milk supplies are in good balance with current dairy manufacturing needs. Milk production is decreasing in Arizona. Handlers report that milk is tight. Heavy volumes are flowing to bottling plants to satisfy strong Class I demand. Class II and Class III orders are steady. New Mexico milk supply is declining. Bottling demand is starting to taper off. Class II sales are lower. Balancing plants are running well and have some capacity to process additional volumes of milk. Contacts say holdover numbers are manageable. Cooler nights have enabled some rebound in cow productivity in the Pacific Northwest, but milk output has not recovered as much as handlers forecasted. With reduced supplies and steady Class I, Class II, and Class III sales, contacts say milk is tight. Farm level milk production is flat in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. Bottling and cheesemaking are active, and Class I and III demands are level. Condensed skim contracts are steady. Cream is tightening as milk output decreases seasonally, but plant managers report receiving adequate supplies to support manufacturing needs. However, production is reportedly limited at some cream-based plants due to staffing shortages; contacts say cream would be tighter if plants were able to run more active production schedules. Cream multiples shifted down this week. Western U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.1600 - 1.2600 Multiples Range - All Classes: MIDWEST Farm milk production is beginning to increase in the upper Midwest, where contacts say morning temperatures in the mid-40s are nearly optimal for cow comfort. There are strong expectations that corn silage will be abundant and higher in quality this fall, adding to potentially stronger fourth quarter output. Class I demand tones are up one week, down the next. However, with school districts going strong and in-person education maintaining momentum, Class I pulls are resolutely stronger than last year at this time. One indicator of stronger Class I draws is the Class III spot milk price. Last year's price range was $4 under Class to Class during week 37. This year's price range was $.50 to $1 over Class III. Some cheesemakers say after a slight increase in availability due to the holiday weekend two weeks ago, spot milk offers were mum this week. Cream availability was mixed this week. Early-week spot loads of cream generally come at a premium, but this week the drop from early to midweek cream multiples was notable. Generally, though, cream availability has tightened from just a few weeks ago. Some butter plant managers relay following the cream market is growingly involved. One week, cream is out of their fiscal reach, but the next it is widely available. Some note they can still finding cream spots at a value from the Western region, but the up/down is similar from Western sources, as well as local. Price Range - Class III Milk; $/CWT; Spot Basis: .50 - 1.00 Trade Activity: Slow Midwestern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.1800 - 1.3800 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.3587 - 2.4659 Multiples Range - Class II: 1.3200 - 1.3800 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

