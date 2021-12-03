|
Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
WEEK OF NOVEMBER 29 - DECEMBER 3, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 48
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (12/3)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.0025. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.9850 (-0.0050).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6025 and 40# blocks at $1.8575. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5880 (+0.0680) and blocks, $1.8575 (no change).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.5625. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.5560 (-0.0098).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.6975. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.6900 (-0.0100).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Some cheese market contacts relay that the Omicron variant has not yet deterred restaurant sales. Food service demand remains firm in the Northeast. Cheesemakers are working through still-available holiday milk surpluses, although staffing shortages remain at the forefront of plant management concerns. Western contacts say food service and retail demand are very healthy ahead of the end-of-year holiday season. They also say, though, that port congestion has worsened in recent weeks. The same year's end holiday demand is keeping cheese inventories in check. Cheese market tones are slowly improving, as the price gap between blocks and barrels slowly ebbs.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available in the Central and West regions; some contacts in the West report sending cream to other regions to support local production demand. In the East, strong demand for cream from Class II manufacturers is limiting availability for butter makers. Labor shortages in the Central and West regions are causing some butter makers to run below capacity. Butter inventories have declined in the East, in recent weeks, due to strong retail demand and limited production. Some purchasers in the region are hoping that lighter sales following the Thanksgiving holiday will cause prices to soften. In the West, stakeholders say that international demand is strong and that spot butter inventories are tight. Bulk butter inventories are tight in the Central region. Bulk butter overages range from 5 to 15 cents above market.
FLUID MILK: Farm level milk production is generally steady to increasing. Bottling sales are stable to higher, but end-of-year holiday breaks for educational institutions are expected to slow Class I demand soon. Some Southeastern handlers are bringing additional milk in from other regions to help meet manufacturing needs. Class II demand is softening in California, as some processors reportedly prepare for lighter year-end production schedules. Class III orders are strong from Midwestern cheesemakers, but milk spot loads remain available at a discount. Condensed skim markets have a stable undertone. Cream demand is steady to seasonally stronger. Availability is mixed. Cream-
based manufacturers, along with other dairy industry operations, continue to face challenges with staffing shortages, supply chain delays, and logistics issues. F.O.B. cream multiples for all classes are 1.35-1.48 in the East, 1.21-1.44 in the Midwest, and 1.15-1.38 in the West.
DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices are steady to higher. Production is stable despite operating challenges including labor shortages and transportation limitations. Demand is steady to lower. The Central and Eastern high heat NDM price range is unchanged, but prices in the West increased. High heat demand is quietly steady, and availability and production are limited. Dry buttermilk prices moved higher in all regions. Domestic and export demand are steady to higher and inventories are tight. The dry whole milk price range is holding firm. Inventories are snug as production is limited. Dry whey prices are up in all regions. Domestic and export interests are steady to stronger. Production is mixed. Inventories are tight. Whey protein concentrate (WPC) 34% prices are higher. Production is stable. End user demands are steady. The lactose price range is unchanged, but the top of the mostly range dropped. Production is active and inventories are heavy, although much of the supply is committed. Prices are steady to higher for acid casein and rennet casein.
ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: Federal Milk Market Order 1, in New England, reports utilization of types of organic milk by pool plants. During October 2021, organic whole milk utilization totaled 13.8 million pounds, up from 12.3 million pounds the previous year. Butterfat content, 3.29 percent, was unchanged from the previous year. The October 2021 utilization of organic reduced fat milk, 15.7 million pounds, showed an increase from 13.5 million pounds a year ago. The butterfat content for organic reduced fat milk, 1.39 percent, declined from 1.41 percent the previous year. The November 2021 in- store retail surveys of selected supermarkets in twenty-nineU.S. cities show the retail prices of organic whole milk in the half gallon container. The prices range from $3.14 in Denver, CO to $6.29 in Pittsburg, PA. The simple average price for November 2021 is $4.20, down a penny from the previous month.
NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): Total conventional dairy ads increased 11 percent from last week, and organic dairy ads are up 47percent. The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional ice cream in 48-64ounce containers. Conventional Greek yogurt in 4 to 6-ouncecontainers, the most advertised conventional yogurt item, has a weighted average advertised price of $1.04, up two
-CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A-
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance
|
|
1
|
Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein
|
|
|
6
|
November Final Class Prices by Order
|
|
|
12
|
Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets
|
|
2
|
U.S Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7
|
Dairy Graphs
|
|
|
|
G1
|
Cheese Markets
|
|
|
|
3
|
Organic Dairy Market News
|
|
|
|
8
|
National Retail Report - Dairy
|
|
|
|
Fluid Milk and Cream
|
|
|
|
4
|
DMN November Monthly Averages
|
|
|
9
|
Dairy Market News Contacts
|
|
|
|
|
Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk
|
|
5
|
October Agricultural Price Highlights
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR NOV 29 - DEC 3, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
|
NDM
|
|
|
|
|
BUTTERMILK
|
|
|
|
|
LACTOSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Low/Med. Heat
|
1.5100
|
1.6200
|
1.5250
|
1.5500
|
Central/East
|
1.3650
|
1.4400
|
|
|
Central/West
|
0.3300
|
0.5300
|
0.3600
|
0.4500
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
Change
|
0.0150
|
0.0125
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
-0.0150
|
|
Central High Heat
|
1.6500
|
1.8000
|
|
|
West
|
1.3400
|
1.4400
|
1.3500
|
1.3800
|
WPC 34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0200
|
0.0200
|
0.0100
|
0.0100
|
Central/West
|
1.1600
|
1.4325
|
1.2400
|
1.3150
|
|
West Low/Med. Heat
|
1.5150
|
1.6100
|
1.5500
|
1.5800
|
WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
Change 0.0100 0.0400 0.0200 0.0225
|
|
Change
|
0.0250
|
0.0100
|
0.0100
|
N.C.
|
Central
|
0.5700
|
0.7000
|
0.6375
|
0.6650
|
CASEIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
West High Heat
|
1.6550
|
1.7425
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0700
|
0.0100
|
0.0175
|
N.C.
|
Rennet
|
4.7400
|
4.9500
|
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0225
|
0.0025
|
|
|
West
|
0.5850
|
0.7000
|
0.6200
|
0.6700
|
Change
|
0.0200
|
0.0200
|
|
|
|
DRY WHOLE MILK
|
|
|
|
|
Change 0.0125 0.0075 0.0100 0.0100
|
Acid
|
4.9200
|
5.6700
|
|
|
|
National
|
1.8000
|
1.9400
|
|
|
Northeast
|
0.5800
|
0.6825
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0200
|
N.C.
|
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
0.0025
|
|
|
ANIMAL FEED WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central
|
0.5000
|
0.5200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0400
|
0.0100
|
|
|
WEEK OF NOVEMBER 29 - DECEMBER 3, 2021
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 48
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
|
-CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1-
cents from last week. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounce shred cheese, the most advertised cheese item, is $2.28, one cent higher than last week. Conventional half gallon milk ad numbers surged 256 percent from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional milk half gallons is $1.78, compared to $4.24 for organic milk half gallons, providing an organic price premium of $2.46.
OCTOBER AGRICULTURAL PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): The All Milk price received by farmers was $19.70 in October, down $0.30 from October 2020. Milk Cows price was $1,340 in October, no change from October 2020. Alfalfa hay price was $213.00 in October, up $44.00 from October 2020. Corn price was $5.02 in October, up $1.41 from October 2020. Soybean price was $11.90 in October, up $2.27 from October 2020. The milk-feedprice ratio was 1.87 in October, down 0.62 from October 2020. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of October 2021 was up 6.5 to 98.0. Compared to October 2020, the index was down 1.5 points (-1.5percent). The index of prices paid by farmers for commodities and services, interest, taxes, and wage rates in October 2021 was up 0.9 to 117.7. Compared with October 2020, the index was up 8.6 points (7.9 percent).
NOVEMBER FINAL CLASS PRICES BY ORDER (FMMO): The following are the November 2021 class prices under the Federal milk order pricing system and changes from the previous month: Class
-
$18.40 ($+1.32), Class III: $18.03 ($+0.20), and Class IV: $18.79 ($+1.75). Under the Federal milk order pricing system, the butterfat price for November 2021 is $2.1541 per pound. Thus, the Class II butterfat price is $2.1611 per pound. The protein and other solids prices for November 2021 are $2.7536 and $0.3949 per pound, respectively. These component prices set the Class III skim milk price at $10.87 per cwt. The November 2021 Class IV skim milk price is $11.66, which is derived from the nonfat solids price of $1.2960 per pound. The product price averages for November 2021 are: butter $1.9503, nonfat dry milk $1.4769, cheese $1.7588, and dry whey $0.5825.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, NOVEMBER 29 - DECEMBER 3, 2021
|
-2-
|
|
|
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 48
|
COMMODITY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
|
NOV 29
|
NOV 30
|
DEC 1
|
|
DEC 2
|
DEC 3
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
AVERAGE
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
$1.5350
|
$1.6000
|
$1.6000
|
|
$1.6025
|
$1.6025
|
::
|
(+0.0775)
|
::
|
$1.5880
|
|
(+0.0100)
|
(+0.0650)
|
(N.C.)
|
|
(+0.0025)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0680)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
$1.8575
|
$1.8575
|
$1.8575
|
|
$1.8575
|
$1.8575
|
::
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
$1.8575
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(N.C.)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
$1.5525
|
$1.5550
|
$1.5475
|
|
$1.5625
|
$1.5625
|
::
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
$1.5560
|
|
(-0.0100)
|
(+0.0025)
|
(-0.0075)
|
|
(+0.0150)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0098)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
$1.9900
|
$1.9700
|
$1.9800
|
|
$1.9825
|
$2.0025
|
::
|
(+0.0125)
|
::
|
$1.9850
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0200)
|
(+0.0100)
|
|
(+0.0025)
|
(+0.0200)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0050)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
$0.7000
|
$0.6875
|
$0.6800
|
|
$0.6850
|
$0.6975
|
::
|
(-0.0025)
|
::
|
$0.6900
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0125)
|
(-0.0075)
|
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0125)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0100)
Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at
WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY
NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
Robust cream demand from Class II manufacturers continues to contribute to the East region's moderated butter production. Cream multiples range 1.45-1.48, typical for East spot cream purchases. Butter supplies are not nearly as plentiful when compared to the beginning of the month because limited output and good seasonal demand has reduced manufacturers' inventories, although supplies are adequate for short term customer accounts. Meanwhile, retail buyers are assessing future holiday needs and hoping for some price weakness as they curtail purchases before having to restock. CME spot butter rose to $1.99/lb. before Thanksgiving but could not hold as prices retreated in the early part of this post-holiday week. Bulk butter sales are reported to be light. This week, sources reported that bulk butter transactions included overages ranging 5-8 above the CME Group with various time frames and averages used. The market undertone is stable.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0500 - +0.0800
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
WEST
Cream inventories are available to meet production demand in the West. Some contacts are, reportedly, sending loads of cream to other regions with less availability. Cream demand is strong. A shortage of truck drivers is causing delays to loads of cream and butter throughout the region. Demand for butter in both retail and food service markets is steady. International purchasers are looking to the U.S. for loads of butter to meet current market demands. Spot availability of butter is limited. Stakeholders say that unsalted butter inventories are currently tighter than salted. Butter producers are running busy schedules, though some production schedules are being limited by delays to production supplies and a shortage of labor. Bulk butter overages range from 3.0 to 15.0 cents over the CME market price.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0300 - +0.1500
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
CENTRAL
Butter churning resumed as more cream became available last week and the current week due to Class II/III producers taking holiday days off. Butter plant managers say they are locating cream in the low 1.20s, both regionally and from the Western states. Bulk butter remains tight, and contacts question if cream availability will remain as it currently is for long. A major factor holding back butter production, and reports continued similarly into this week, is a lack of employees to successfully run shifts. There have been some improvements, but the problem remains at the forefront of plant managers' dockets. Butter market tones are hovering steadily around the $2 mark.
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0600 - +0.1500
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, NOVEMBER 29 - DECEMBER 3, 2021 -3-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 48
|
CHEESE MARKETS
|
NORTHEAST
|
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
|
|
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
Milk output is inching up as winter temperatures drop, and steady supplies are flowing to Northeastern cheesemakers. Production is active for cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese. Regional inventories are sturdy, but plant managers are comfortable with current cheese levels as strong customer demand persists. Some market participants suggest that recent reports of the Omicron variant have not, so far, deterred restaurant patrons from dining out. Food service sales are firm. Retail cheese orders are stable following last week's holi- day. Through Tuesday of this week, barrel prices climbed higher on the CME Group while block prices are unchanged.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
2.3125-2.6000
|
Muenster
|
2.3000-2.6500
|
Process American 5 pound Sliced
|
1.6225-2.1025
|
Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts
|
3.2450-5.5675
MIDWEST
Some cheesemakers are catching up following the holiday week. Production schedules varied late last week, as some plants were closed for the holiday alone, while others were down for multiple days. Milk availability reports have not shifted too much from week to week at report time. Demand has already shifted in the northerly direction, though. Some producer contacts, for weeks ahead of the holiday, were mentioning slowdowns in orders, but some of those same producers say orders are rebounding. Cheese market tones are still uncertain, as the large block-to-barrel price gap remains around a quarter. Cheese availability varies within the region, but according to contacts it is mostly balanced in the Midwest.
WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Blue 5 pounds
|
2.4975-3.5650
|
Brick 5 pounds
|
2.2275-2.6525
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.9500-2.3500
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.2025-2.4075
|
Mozzarella 5-6 pounds
|
2.0275-2.9725
|
Muenster 5 pounds
|
2.2275-2.6525
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.6075-1.9675
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
2.7600-2.8775
WEST
In the West, demand for cheese is strong in both retail and food service markets. International purchasers are looking to the U.S. for cheese to meet current market demands. Contacts report notable purchasing of cheese for export to Asian markets. Port congestion is causing delays to loads; some contacts have reported an increase in delays in recent weeks. Cheese market prices are steady to higher. Since last Wednesday, cheese barrel prices have increased by $0.0750, on the CME, while cheese block prices are unchanged. Spot cheese inventories are tight; stakeholders say that this may persist as purchasers continue to buy in preparation for strong year-end holiday demand. Cheese producers are running busy schedules as milk continues to be available for production throughout the region.
|
Cheddar 10 pound Cuts
|
2.1875-2.3875
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.9400-2.4300
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
2.1750-2.4500
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.6250-1.8800
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
3.0525-3.4825
FOREIGN
Even as milk production in Western Europe struggles, cheese is preferred to butter and dairy powders as the outlet for Western European milk. The result is cheese production growth over last year. There is capacity to produce more cheese in Western Europe, even with cheese now being the preferred outlet. Milk availability continues to limit production of cheese. With seasonal milk production in Western Europe expected to begin increasing, the increased volumes are expected to flow into cheese over coming weeks. This should help boost cheese output. This is good news for United States cheese importers who have increased cheese imports from the EU this year. There is said to be no uncommitted Western European cheese available for export through the rest of 2021.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)
|
VARIETY
|
:
|
NEW YORK
|
:
|
DOMESTIC
|
:
|
IMPORTED
|
Blue
|
:
|
|
:
|
|
:
|
2.6400-5.2300 :2.3200-3.8075*
|
Gorgonzola
|
:
|
3.6900-5.7400 :2.8275-3.5450*
|
Parmesan
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.7075-5.7975*
|
Romano
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.5100-5.6650*
|
Sardo Romano (Argentina)
|
:
|
2.8500-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Reggianito (Argentina)
|
:
|
3.2900-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Jarlsberg
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
-0-
|
Swiss
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.2800-3.6050
|
Swiss (Finland)
|
:
|
2.6700-2.9300
|
:
|
-0-
* = Price change.
COLD STORAGE
WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS
|
11/29/2021
|
:
|
BUTTER
|
:
|
CHEESE
|
:
|
36067
|
77197
|
11/01/2021
|
:
|
48906
|
:
|
83293
|
CHANGE
|
:
|
-12839
|
:
|
-6096
|
% CHANGE
|
:
|
-26
|
:
|
-7
Secondary Sourced Information:
United States cheese imports January - September 2021 increased
17.0 percent YOY according to CLAL data made available to USDA. Leading Western European sources reflect increased demand. The primary sources are Italy, +27.29 percent; France, +3.59 percent; and Netherlands, +11.45 percent.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, NOVEMBER 29 - DECEMBER 3, 2021 -4-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 48
|
|
FLUID MILK AND CREAM
|
EAST
|
WEST
Northeastern farm level milk production is inching up. Bottling sales are higher as educational institutions resume classes after last week's holiday break. Cheesemaking schedules remain active, keeping Class
-
sales strong. Mid-Atlantic milk output is higher. Bottling sales are steady. Milk production off farms is higher across the Southeast. Bottling orders are up and absorbing most of the increase. Local milk supplies are limited for manufacturing needs. Milk is coming in from other regions as handlers work to fulfill dairy processing needs. Florida milk output is picking up as temperatures shift lower and cow comfort increases. Class I sales are steady, and some contacts expect healthy bottling demand will hold through the remainder of the year. Cream demand is strong throughout the East. Some market participants have noted that widespread logistical issues, including driver shortages and delivery delays, pose a greater hindrance to cream-based operations than tighter cream availability does at this point. Manufacturers are working through committed condensed skim agreements. Class II condensed skim prices shifted higher following last week's announcement of December's Advanced Prices.
|
Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Condensed Skim
|
1.51 - 1.56
|
Price Range - Class II; $/LB Solids:
|
Price Range - Class III; $/LB Solids:
|
0.95 - 1.40
|
Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Cream
|
1.3500 - 1.4800
|
Multiples Range - All Classes:
|
Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat:
|
2.6865 - 2.9452
MIDWEST
In California farm level milk production is steady. Class I demand is picking up as strong retail demand and educational demand are present in the state. Demand for Class II is softening as some processors are, reportedly, preparing for lighter year-end production schedules. Arizona milk production is increasing. Contacts who previously reported bringing milk from out of state say that local inventories are currently sufficient to meet production demand. Bottling demand is steady, while demand for Class II and III is strong. Milk is tight in New Mexico. Production has been steady to higher in recent weeks, though contacts report that production has declined year over year. Some contacts say that tighter availability for feed and increased prices have contributed to declining annual production. Steady demand is present for milk across Classes. Milk production in the Pacific Northwest is trending higher. While farm level output is on the incline, year to date output is still several percentage points below some handler forecasts. Sales of milk for bottling are flat. In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado, farm level milk production is steady to higher. Spot availability of milk in Idaho is, reportedly, increasing. Some contacts report purchasing spot loads at $3 under Class III. Class I demand is strong, seasonally. Contracted condensed skim is steady in the region. Demand for cream is strong in the West. Cream availability is mixed, as purchasers are looking for loads to meet strong year-end production demand. Cream multiples shifted 2 points lower this week.
|
Western U.S., F.O.B. Cream
|
1.1500 - 1.3800
|
Multiples Range - All Classes:
Midwest dairy farmers are beginning to report their October numbers and they say crop inventories and quality have bolstered milk output from January through October 2021. Milk yields and milk checks have been, at least in some cases, at least slightly stronger in 2021 than than in the past five years. Some suggest some similar factors regarding two things: milk-per-cow has increased, along with somatic cell counts. Milk moving into Class I has, for obvious reasons, shown major improvements year over year. Weekly Class I demand is steady to slightly down. School breaks for the end-of-year holidays will soon slow food service Class I sales. Class III demand is stronger, but prices remain in the same discounted range. Cream remains available for all purposes. Butter plant managers are taking advantage of holiday breaks at other plants to add to the recently slower churning rates. That said, butter makers in the region continue to report employee shortages putting a damper in production, and therefore output. Many areas from the southern Central to the high plains areas are facing very dry conditions, with little to no help in the immediate forecast. Still, winter wheat reports were stronger than expected from the south up to the largest producer of winter wheat, Kansas.
|
Price Range - Class III Milk; $/CWT; Spot Basis:
|
- 2.00 - .00
|
Trade Activity: Slow
|
|
Midwestern U.S., F.O.B. Cream
|
1.2100 - 1.4400
|
Multiples Range - All Classes:
|
Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat:
|
2.7860 - 2.8656
|
Multiples Range - Class II:
|
1.4000 - 1.4400
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
