Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (12/3)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.0025. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.9850 (-0.0050).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6025 and 40# blocks at $1.8575. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5880 (+0.0680) and blocks, $1.8575 (no change).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.5625. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.5560 (-0.0098).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.6975. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.6900 (-0.0100).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Some cheese market contacts relay that the Omicron variant has not yet deterred restaurant sales. Food service demand remains firm in the Northeast. Cheesemakers are working through still-available holiday milk surpluses, although staffing shortages remain at the forefront of plant management concerns. Western contacts say food service and retail demand are very healthy ahead of the end-of-year holiday season. They also say, though, that port congestion has worsened in recent weeks. The same year's end holiday demand is keeping cheese inventories in check. Cheese market tones are slowly improving, as the price gap between blocks and barrels slowly ebbs.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available in the Central and West regions; some contacts in the West report sending cream to other regions to support local production demand. In the East, strong demand for cream from Class II manufacturers is limiting availability for butter makers. Labor shortages in the Central and West regions are causing some butter makers to run below capacity. Butter inventories have declined in the East, in recent weeks, due to strong retail demand and limited production. Some purchasers in the region are hoping that lighter sales following the Thanksgiving holiday will cause prices to soften. In the West, stakeholders say that international demand is strong and that spot butter inventories are tight. Bulk butter inventories are tight in the Central region. Bulk butter overages range from 5 to 15 cents above market.

FLUID MILK: Farm level milk production is generally steady to increasing. Bottling sales are stable to higher, but end-of-year holiday breaks for educational institutions are expected to slow Class I demand soon. Some Southeastern handlers are bringing additional milk in from other regions to help meet manufacturing needs. Class II demand is softening in California, as some processors reportedly prepare for lighter year-end production schedules. Class III orders are strong from Midwestern cheesemakers, but milk spot loads remain available at a discount. Condensed skim markets have a stable undertone. Cream demand is steady to seasonally stronger. Availability is mixed. Cream-