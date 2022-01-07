Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

-CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1-

EASTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Poland continues to lead other Eastern European milk producing countries in dairy output. As with Western Europe, cheese production remains a priority. Internal demand for cheese has restricted availability for export markets.

OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: A wet spring in Austral- ia has helped with feed growth. More recent heavy rain has complicated harvesting feed. Higher costs for fertilizer cause some concern for prof- itability. Farm labor shortages persist. Cow milk yields are noted to be adversely affected by wet and cold weather. As the current milk season moves forward, seasonal production is considered less likely to increase over last season.

NEW ZEALAND: One of the larger New Zealand dairy processors has increased the milk pay price to what is categorized as a record level for that processor. Strong demand for milk is what is said to have resulted in the increased price. The current demand is also reflected in farm sale prices. The median price per hectare for New Zealand dairy farm sales has been reported to be rising.

SOUTH AMERICAN OVERVIEW: Dairy production on the continent was mixed throughout 2021, but one consistency is being reported from South to North: increasing logistical costs, with an emphasis on growing feed prices, are expected to impact on-the-farm milk production near term. Recent reports for end-of-year milk production point to growth in Argentina, while other large South American producing coun- tries, such as Brazil and Uruguay, continue to see declining output fig- ures. Undoubtedly, economic uncertainties across the region due to pandemic impacts at the retail/consumer level and currency devaluations have left the dairy sector in choppy waters moving into 2022.

NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): The total number of conventional dairy ads grew by 15 percent this week. Organic ad numbers increased 183 percent. During this 2022 January cold spell, frequent number one advertised item conventional ice cream in 48 - 64-ozcontainers yielded to conventional 4-6oz Greek yogurt as the most advertised dairy product. The weighted average advertised price for 4-6oz Greek yogurt, $.98, is up $.02 from last week. Ads for both organic and conventional half gallons of milk nearly quadrupled. Conventional half gallon milk has a national weighted average advertised price of $1.52. Organic half gallons have a national weighted average advertised price of $4.10, resulting in a $2.58 organic milk price premium.

NOVEMBER AGRICULTURAL PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): The All Milk price received by farmers was $20.80 in Novem- ber, down $0.30 from November 2020. The alfalfa hay price was $210.00 in November, up $46.00 from November 2020. The corn price was $5.27 in November, up $1.48 from November 2020. The soybean price was $12.20 in November, up $1.90 from November 2020. The milk-feedprice ratio was 1.94 in November, down 0.64 from November 2020. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of November 2021 was up 5.5 to 103.5. Compared to No- vember 2020, the index was down 1.5 (1.4%) percent. The index of prices paid by farmers for commodities and services, interest, taxes, and wage rates in November 2021 was up 0.8 point to 118.5. Compared with November 2020, the index was up 8.9 points (8.1 percent).

NOVEMBER DAIRY PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): Butter production was 156 million pounds, 9.6 percent below Novem- ber 2020, and 3.0 percent below October 2021. American type cheese production totaled 438 million pounds, 2.7 percent below November 2020, and 4.6 percent below October 2021. Total cheese output (excluding cottage cheese) was 1.12 billion pounds, 1.6 percent above November 2020, but 2.9 percent below October 2021. Nonfat dry milk production, for human food, totaled 132 million pounds, 15.0 percent below November 2020, but 7.3 percent above October 2021. Dry whey production, for human food, was 72.6 million pounds, 8.6 percent above November 2020, but 5.5 percent below October 2021. Ice cream, regular hard production, totaled 53.9 million gallons, 1.7 percent below No- vember 2020, and 3.2 percent below October 2021.