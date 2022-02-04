Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 02/04/2022 | 02:06pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 VOLUME 89, REPORT 5 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (2/04) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $2.5000. The weekly average for Grade AA is $2.4855 (-0.1280). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.8950 and 40# blocks at $1.9000. The weekly average for barrels is $1.8325 (+0.1200) and blocks, $1.8695 (+0.1085). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.8325. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.8160 (+0.0215). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.8575. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.8550 (+0.0330). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: The persistent narrative of supply chain limitations and labor shortages continues to burden cheese manufacturers across the United States this week, as an end in sight regarding these perplexities is unclear. What is clear is that cheese plants that are active are running fairly busy schedules, with balanced to available milk supplies. Spot milk prices in the Midwest ranged from $2 under Class to flat market. Compared to last year, spot milk prices during week five of 2021 were $8.50 to $5 under Class. Cheesemakers' relay retail demand is generally healthy. Food service demand is somewhat quieter, and recent winter storms affecting school districts and restaurants are not expected to aid in more purchasing. Contacts also contend that teetering market prices have not enticed customers to take on anything outside of their short-term needs. This week, though, market prices have exhibited some steadily bullish resiliency. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is readily available across the Central and West regions, which is helping to fuel active butter production. In the East, where heavy post-snowstorm bottling pulls are moderating milk flows to balancing operations, butter production is steady to lower. Across all regions, some manufacturers continue to face labor pool issues, supply chain issues, and transportation delays. Availability remains limited for bulk butter inventories. Food service demand is softening. Retail sales are steady to slower. Strong export interest is present. Across the country this week, bulk butter overages range from 7 to 15 cents above market. FLUID MILK: During a week of harsh winter weather and storms in many areas, Midwest milk production may resolve lower, with the rest of the country steady to higher. In the East and West regions plant staffing shortages have led to reduced production schedules. Driver shortages are also reported. Some milk produced in the West is being sent to Canada. Spot milk prices ranged from $2 under to Class III. Some cheese plant managers say bids of $3 under or lower were not being met any more. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.20-1.35 in the East, 1.20-1.30 in the Midwest, and 1.00-1.25 in the West. Transportation snags continue to plague condensed skim. There is condensed skim available in the Midwest pushing against transportation difficulties, including moving it to the west where there is buying interest. Cream availability is looser in the Midwest. Cream is steady elsewhere. DRY PRODUCTS: Central and East prices for low/medium heat nonfat dry milk showed strength. The West was steady at the top of the range, but the bottom moved lower. High heat NDM prices are steady. International SMP prices are cited as helping sustain U.S. NDM pricing. Domestic NDM production continues to struggle with labor and driver shortages. Dry buttermilk prices strengthened. Buying demand is bidding for somewhat tight supplies. Global buttermilk pricing is also helping pull U.S. buttermilk prices higher. Dry whole milk prices are higher. Production is focused on contracts. Spot sales are stymied by scarce supplies. Pricing for dry whey moved higher. Supplies are tight and that is generating price strength. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are higher. Supplies are tight. This is compounded by added demand for WPC 34% as a value substitute for other dairy proteins. Lactose pricing is steady to slightly lower at the bottom of the price range. Most U.S. production is staying in the U.S. due to export logistics challenges. Even so, inventories are staying steady. Acid and rennet casein prices increased. Constrained production and increased demand are driving pricing. -CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A- TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 Milk Cow Inventory Summary 15 Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 Final Class Prices by Order 16 Cheese Markets 3 International Dairy Market News 8 Dairy Graphs G1 Fluid Milk and Cream 4 DMN January Monthly Averages 9 National Retail Report - Dairy Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 December Agricultural Prices Highlights 12 Dairy Market News Contacts REVISED Measure of Growth in FMMO (1950-2020 ) 13 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 Range PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.7600 1.8800 1.7900 1.8300 Central/East 1.6500 1.7700 Central/West 0.3100 0.5300 0.3700 0.4400 Change 0.0400 N.C. 0.0300 0.0200 Change 0.1000 0.0200 Change -0.0100 N.C. N.C. N.C. Central High Heat 1.9200 2.0500 West 1.5200 1.7000 1.5400 1.6000 WPC 34% Change N.C. N.C. Change 0.0400 0.0800 0.0400 0.0500 Central/West 1.4400 1.6675 1.5050 1.5725 West Low/Med. Heat 1.7450 1.9250 1.7800 1.8200 WHEY Change 0.0700 0.0475 0.0650 0.0275 Change -0.0050 N.C. N.C. N.C. Central 0.7225 0.8450 0.7500 0.8000 CASEIN West High Heat 1.9250 2.0350 Change 0.0225 0.0150 0.0450 Rennet 4.8800 5.1000 Change N.C. N.C. West 0.7225 0.8225 0.7700 0.8100 Change 0.0100 0.0100 DRY WHOLE MILK Change 0.0225 0.0225 0.0300 0.0200 Acid 5.8800 5.9800 National 2.2000 2.4200 Northeast 0.7100 0.7925 Change 0.0200 0.0100 Change 0.2000 0.1600 Change 0.0200 0.0100 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.5800 0.6200 Change N.C. 0.0100 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR JANUARY 24 - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Commodity Range Commodity Range SMP WHOLE MILK POWDER BUTTER W. Europe 3925 4150 W. Europe 4975 5300 W. Europe 6500 7150 Change 50 100 Change 175 275 Change N.C. 200 Oceania 3950 4100 Oceania 4100 4325 Oceania 6150 6400 Change 50 100 Change 100 225 Change 300 200 S. America 3250 3650 S. America 3650 3750 BUTTEROIL Change N.C. N.C. Change 50 N.C. W. Europe 6500 8800 WHEY Change 100 175 W. Europe 1400 1525 CHEDDAR CHEESE 5400 5725 Change 75 25 Oceania Change -100 -25 WEEK OF JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 89, REPORT 5 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE -CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1- INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS (DMN): WESTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Seasonal milk output increases in the largest dairy producing country in Europe, Germany, are inching up slowly. The persistently stifled milk production from dairy farms reflects various underlying factors. Dairy cow numbers continue to decline, according to German sources. No single factor seems to be driving this re- duction. Slaughter cow prices firmed last year, which motivated some herd reductions. Also pushing this outcome was higher farm operating costs chipping away at net dairy farm earnings. Costs include feed, diesel fuel, fertilizer, energy, as well as environmental and social costs, such as environmental and animal welfare factors. EASTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Current conditions in Ukraine and surrounding countries has led to increased discussion about where or if dairy factors may be affected, if at all. In the larger context of all of Europe, Western Europe plays a relatively minor role. But within Eastern Europe, there is substantial cross border dairy trade. AUSTRALIA: Brushfire warnings in Western Australia are generating some concern. This contrasts with recent monsoon activity which brought flooding to other areas. Extremely heavy rain from cyclone Tiffany, which caused flooding, left parts of Western Australia, South Australia and Northern Territory road and rail lines cut off. NEW ZEALAND: The continuing strength in New Zealand WMP prices has resulted in some increases in seasonal milk price forecasts. A large New Zealand coop increased the forecast $0.50 to $8.70 - $9.50/ kgMS. Another New Zealand dairy organization shifted higher to $9.16- $9.42/kgMS. Either way, increasingly more economists are speaking about the potential for end of season milk prices setting a record if global milk supplies continue to tighten. SOUTH AMERICA: The near term outlook for milk production in Latin America is far from assured. The dryness associated with La Nina patterns is beginning to raise more concerns across the continent. Dairy farmers' yields have yet to be noticeably affected due to the dry, hot summer conditions. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): The total number of conventional dairy ads grew by 6 percent this week. Organic ad numbers decreased 8 percent. Even during the cold of February, conventional ice cream in 48 - 64-ozcontainers is the second most advertised product/ size. The weighted average advertised price, $3.17, is $0.05 lower than last week. Ads for conventional half gallons of milk increased 70 percent. Organic milk half gallon ads increased 22 percent. Conventional half gallon milk has a national weighted average advertised price of $1.58. Organic half gallons have a national weighted average advertised price of $4.22, resulting in a $2.64 organic milk price premium. DECEMBER AGRICULTURAL PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): The All Milk price received by farmers was $21.80 in Decem- ber, up $3.50 from December 2020. The alfalfa hay price was $213.00 in December, up $47.00 from December 2020. The corn price was $5.47 in December, up $1.50 from December 2020. The soybean price was $12.50 in December, up $1.90 from December 2020. The milk-feedprice ratio was 1.98 in December, down 0.19 from December 2020. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of Decem- ber 2021 was up 5 to 108.5. Compared to December 2020, the index was up 17.5 points (19.2 percent). The index of prices paid by farmers for commodities and services, interest, taxes, and wage rates in December 2021 was up 1.3 points to 120.7. Compared with December 2020, the index was up 10.5 points (9.5 percent). REVISED MEASURES OF GROWTH IN FEDERAL MILK MARKETING ORDERS 1950-2020 (FMMO): 2020 Highlights: Total Receipts of milk pooled under Federal Milk Marketing Orders totaled 137.8 billion pounds marketed by 24,906 dairy producers across all Fed- eral orders in 2020. Total receipts were 11.9 percent lower than 2019. Pooled producer numbers were 15.5 percent lower than 2019. The aver- age daily delivery of producer milk per pooled producer was 4.1 percent higher compared to 2019. In 2020, milk marketed through Federal orders accounted for 63 percent of all milk sold and 62 percent of fluid grade milk sold to U.S. plants and milk dealers. JANUARY 1 MILK COW INVENTORY SUMMARY (NASS): The number of milk cows in the United States as of January 1, 2022, totaled 9.38 million head, were down 1 percent from the previous year. Milk cow replacement heifers totaled 4.45 million head, down 3.4 percent from the previous year. The percentage of milk cow replacement heifers per 1,000 milk cows on January 1, 2022, was 47.5, down 1.3 percent from the previous year. Milk cow replacement heifers expected to calve during the year totaled 28.4 million head, down 3 percent from the previous year. FINAL CLASS PRICES BY ORDER (FMMO): The following are the January 2022 class prices under the Federal milk order pricing system and changes from the previous month: Class II: $22.83 ($+2.99), Class III: $20.38 ($+2.02), and Class IV: $23.09 ($+3.21).Under the Federal milk order pricing system, the butterfat price for January 2022 is $2.9567 per pound. Thus, the Class II butterfat price is $2.9637 per pound. The protein and other solids prices for January 2022 are $2.3563 and $0.5249 per pound, respectively. These component prices set the Class III skim milk price at $10.40 per cwt. The January 2022 Class IV skim milk price is $13.20, which is derived from the nonfat solids price of $1.4662 per pound. The product price averages for January 2022 are: butter $2.6130, nonfat dry milk $1.6488, cheese $1.8978, and dry whey $0.7087. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 -2- VOLUME 89, REPORT 5 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY JAN 31 FEB 1 FEB 2 FEB 3 FEB 4 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.7800 $1.7950 $1.8400 $1.8525 $1.8950 :: (+0.1525) :: $1.8325 (+0.0375) (+0.0150) (+0.0450) (+0.0125) (+0.0425) :: :: (+0.1200) 40 POUND BLOCKS $1.8300 $1.8575 $1.8800 $1.8800 $1.9000 :: (+0.1100) :: $1.8695 (+0.0400) (+0.0275) (+0.0225) (N.C.) (+0.0200) :: :: (+0.1085) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.8300 $1.8100 $1.7975 $1.8100 $1.8325 :: (+0.0275) :: $1.8160 (+0.0250) (-0.0200) (-0.0125) (+0.0125) (+0.0225) :: :: (+0.0215) BUTTER GRADE AA $2.5400 $2.4825 $2.4525 $2.4525 $2.5000 :: (-0.0400) :: $2.4855 (N.C.) (-0.0575) (-0.0300) (N.C.) (+0.0475) :: :: (-0.1280) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.8500 $0.8525 $0.8575 $0.8575 $0.8575 :: (+0.0175) :: $0.8550 (+0.0100) (+0.0025) (+0.0050) (N.C.) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0330) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST EAST: Butter production is steady to lower, hinging on milk volumes moving into balancing operations. Bottling pulls are still heavy in the Northeast following the winter snowstorm. Churn production, to improve butter supplies ahead of the upcoming holiday, is a concern for some manufacturers in the region as supply chain snarls continue. Overall, butter holdings are moderate to light in the region. Demand is somewhat mixed as the market environment prods some buyers to make additional purchases now, while others delay purchasing with cautious buying. Retail orders are good. Sales in the food service sector are down. Demand is variable in the export market. The market undertone is unsettled as buyers/sellers gauge inventory value and butter price. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0800 - + 0.1000 CENTRAL Cream is readily available, and a lot of it is moving into churns within the region. Butter plant managers suggest sales on both the retail and food service sides have slowed down in recent weeks. This slowdown is giving them the opportunity to build some spring holiday inventories, as churning is notably active right now. Cream multiples are down from last week, as low as 1.20 at report time. Despite a bullishly tight NASS Cold Storage report, butter market tones are undecided. Double digit leaps and falls in the latter half of January have buyers hesitant to make off-contract purchases. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.1100 - +0.1500 WEST In the West cream demand is unchanged, as inventories remain available in the region. Labor shortages are causing some processing facilities to run below capacity. Due to this, some stakeholders report that they are selling loads of cream at a discount from previous weeks. Strong demand for butter is present in both domestic and international markets. Spot inventories are tight, though contacts report that salted butter is easier to find than unsalted. Port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers continue to cause delays to deliveries of loads. Butter production is steady to lower. Labor shortages and delayed deliveries are causing butter makers to run reduced schedules. Bulk butter overages range from 7 to 13 cents over the CME market price. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0700 - +0.1300 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: Secondary Sourced Information: GLOBAL DAIRY TRADE AUCTION (GDT) Tuesday's auction saw butter advance 3.3 percent in the GDT Price Index, based on all contract pricing. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 -3- VOLUME 89, REPORT 5 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Northeastern cheesemaking schedules are busy, and Class III milk intakes at cheese plants are steady to higher. Some manufacturers are operating at, or close to, full capacity. However, operations are constrained at other facilities as plant managers face industry-wide challenges like staffing issues. Furthermore, some delays of production and/or packaging supplies, arising from ongoing supply chain issues and driver shortages, have reportedly been exacerbated by recent winter storms. Regional cheese inventories are abundant, and stocks are available to fulfill spot and contract needs. Retail sales remain hearty, but food service demand is steady to softening. Through Tuesday on the CME, prices pushed higher this week for both ched- dar blocks and barrels. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.2150-2.5025 Muenster 2.2025-2.5525 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.8125-2.2925 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.4550-5.7775 MIDWEST Cheesemakers in the region continue to say milk availability is generally balanced, but cheese plant downtime due to logistical/staffing shortages has kept discounts on hand this week. Prices, at report time, are ranging from Class to $2 under Class III. More cheese contacts are suggesting supplies are stalled in shipping, and plants are more prone to downtime, due to supply and worker shortness. Cheese demand remains slower than it was in the late fall, at least partially due to market price downward pressure. This week, howev- er, markets are experiencing some bullish market correction day to day. Cheese inventories have grown in availability, but they are not at concerning levels within the Central region. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 2.4000-3.4675 Brick 5 pounds 2.1300-2.5550 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8525-2.2525 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.1050-2.3100 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 1.9300-2.8750 Muenster 5 pounds 2.1300-2.5550 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.7975-2.1575 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 2.9700-3.0875 WEST In the West, steady demand for cheese is present in retail markets, while food service demand has declined. Some contacts report that many restaurants in the region continue to remain closed due to COVID concerns and labor shortages. International demand is strong, with contacts reporting notable demand for loads to export to both Mexico and Asian markets. Export loads of cheese continue to face delays due to port congestion; some stakeholders have suggested that they are looking for alternative transportation methods to reduce these delays. Further delays to loads are occurring due to a shortage of truck drivers in the region. Cheese block and barrel inventories are available to meet current market demands. Cheese production is steady, though some plant managers say that they are running below capacity due to labor shortages. Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.0900-2.2900 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8425-2.3325 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0775-2.3525 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.8150-2.0700 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.2625-3.6925 FOREIGN Continuing price strength for cheese manufactured in Western Eu- rope is no surprise. There was a slight increase in aging stocks primarily because manufacturers want to eke out an increase. Aged cheese has been sacrificed to meet demand for cheese with little age. There is going to be a renewed effort to rebuild aging stocks while addressing short term demand. New or infrequent buyers will be most affected in being passed over. Buying interest is strong from within the EU as well as from export customers. Many buyers are more focused on getting cheese than on price. Western European pricing, even with recently higher logistics costs, is not deterring buying interest. Most current production is going to existing custom- ers. That will remain the priority. Contracting is well underway into Q2 2022. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : : : 2.6400-5.2300 :2.0725-3.5600* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 :2.5800-3.2975* Parmesan : -0- : 3.4600-5.5500* Romano : -0- : 3.2625-5.4175* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : -0- : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.4900-3.8150 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- ∗ = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 01/31/2022 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 38663 91028 01/01/2022 : 32878 : 82899 CHANGE : 5785 : 8129 % CHANGE : 18 : 10 Secondary Sourced Information: This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance to sell 3.8 million pounds (1,719 metric tons) of American-type cheese. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives with contracts to sell 15 million pounds of American-type cheeses. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 4, 2022 -4- VOLUME 89, REPORT 5 FLUID MILK AND CREAM EAST WEST Northeast milk output is level. Class I and Class III orders are higher while Class II demand is steady. Although the state board recommendation is still pending final approval, recent reports indicate some New York farmers are concerned about phasing in a 40-hour overtime threshold for agricultural workers by 2032. Last week's Nor'easter brought heavy snow accumulation and road closures to some areas along the Eastern Seaboard, complicating existing transportation snags. With Winter Storm Landon in the forecast for this week, some contacts note that changes in milk production are not currently anticipated but they allow that flows could be impacted by inclement weather. Mid-Atlantic milk output is steady. Bottling sales are level to higher. Staffing shortages are noted on dairy farms and at processing facilities. Southeastern farm level milk production is steady. Most local milk supplies are being absorbed by very strong bottling demand ahead of upcoming winter storms. Limited to no milk is available for manufacturing. Despite some unseasonably cool temperatures, Florida milk production is pretty steady. Bottling sales are level to increasing. Cream demand is fairly level throughout the East, but availability is said to be somewhat mixed. Some contacts suggest, however, that this may be less of a cream supply issue than a transportation issue. Butter output is level to lower. Ice cream production is increasingly active. Condensed skim availability is loosening but it is not exempt from hauling issues; sourcing trucks and drivers to transport condensed skim is said to be challenging. Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Condensed Skim 1.67 - 1.72 Price Range - Class II; $/LB Solids: Price Range - Class III; $/LB Solids: 1.34 - 1.39 Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.2000 - 1.3500 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 3.1362 - 3.5282 MIDWEST Milk production in California is steady to higher. Transportation delays and staffing shortages have caused some processing facilities to run reduced schedules in recent weeks. Demand is unchanged across Classes. In Arizona, milk production is trending higher. Milk supplies are available for producers to run busy schedules. Some bottling operations are running below capacity due to staffing shortages and unplanned down time. Loads of milk intended for these bottling operations are, reportedly, being diverted to balancing plants. Class I demand is steady to lower. In New Mexico, milk production is steady. Some processors report that loads of milk are being delayed by a shortage of truck drivers and staffing shortages. Demand is steady for Class I, while Class II demand is declining. Farm level milk production is steady to higher in the Pacific Northwest. Contacts report that milk is available. Some producers in the region say that they are sending loads of milk into Canada to help with local demand. Labor shortages in the area are, reportedly, causing some plant managers to reduce production schedules. Demand is steady across all Classes. In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado, milk production is steady. Producers say that milk is available, as some production facilities are running below capacity. In Idaho, some contacts report buying loads of milk at a discount to Class IV in recent weeks. Demand for Class I and Class II is steady. Condensed skim contracts are unchanged in the West. Some contacts say that there is interest in loads of condensed milk from purchasers in the Midwest, but that they are having difficulty finding available drivers to move loads. Demand for cream is steady. Some processing facilities in the region are running below capacity, due to labor shortages. Due to this, contacts report that they are selling loads of cream at a discount from previous weeks. Western cream multiples moved lower on both ends of the range this week. Western U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.0000 - 1.2500 Multiples Range - All Classes: Numerous winter storms over the past two weeks have impacted milk production off the farm, but the outcomes of inclement weather have yet to be tallied and vary across the region. Still, projections are expected to decrease some near term on the whole. South Central milk output figures, until storms hit earlier this week, were moving higher. Some states are implementing measures to shorten the time it takes for drivers to get to test for commercial drivers' licenses, to help ensure schools receive milk for their student bodies. Bottling orders are mixed throughout the region, but have levelled off some since early/mid-January. Condensed skim is available, but as with fluid milk, transporting it is growing in difficulty. Cheesemakers say milk is not short, as more cheese plants are offering an extra day off or even shifting employees to alternate plants if possible, to meet customer needs. 