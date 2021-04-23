|
Dairy Market Report – April 2021
Dairy Market
Dairy Management Inc.
Volume 24 | No . 4
April 2021
Domestic dairy-product use is increasing with signs that the country is making Overview another run at moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic, with growing ranks of
the vaccinated, gradual recovery of food service and staged resumption of in-person schooling raising milk-price forecasts for later this year. But these positive developments are in a race with new virus variants and premature relaxation of behavioral measures to protect against transmission. Internationally, U.S. dairy exports surged in February, while dairy imports have dropped to multi-year lows as a percentage of domestic milk solids production.
Still, milk prices remain well below a year ago, and payments under the Dairy Margin Coverage Program remain signiﬁcant. Rising demand isn't keeping pace with milk production, and stocks of major dairy products are rising, making higher prices more the product of hope for brighter days than of market fundamentals, making effective risk management crucial.
Commercial Use of Dairy Products
Domestic commercial use was positive, on a leap-year adjusted basis, for most of the major dairy products and for milk in all products during December 2020-February 2021. Increased use was particularly notable for butter, yogurt and American-type cheese. Year-over-year growth in total consumption of milk in all products, total solids basis milk equivalent, has exceeded domestic consumption growth for most months during the pandemic, as export gains have outpaced increases in domestic use. Total consumption
growth temporarily slipped below domestic growth November-January, when export shipments were held up by a container shortage and U.S. port congestion, but switched back again in February. Fluid milk sales were higher than a year earlier in December and just slightly ahead in February, but a drop of almost 5 percent in January brought consumption down by just over one percent for the 3-month period. Domestic consumption growth may begin to outpace total consumption growth more consistently during the next few months.
Domestic Commercial Use
Dec 2020-Feb 2021
Dec 2019-Feb 2020
2020- 2021
Percent
Change
Change*
(million pounds)
Total Fluid Milk Products
11,469
11,728
-259
-1.1%
Yogurt
1,127
1,055
72
8.0%
Butter
490
444
46
11.5%
American-type Cheese
1,279
1,245
34
3.9%
All Other Cheese
1,830
1,862
-31
-0.6%
Total Cheese
3,109
3,107
2
1.2%
Dry Skim Milk
175
127
48
39.4%
All Products (milk equiv., milkfat basis)
51,858
51,341
517
2.1%
All Products (milk equiv., skim solids basis)
44,159
44,336
-177
0.7%
All Products (milk equiv., total solids basis)
46,566
46,507
59
1.2%
*adjusted for leap year
U.S. Dairy Trade
U.S. dairy exports during December 2020 through February 2021 were mixed for many of the main product categories, including cheese and dry ingredients, but were stronger for milkfat products. These mixed changes balanced out to leave total exports as a percent of U.S. milk solids production unchanged from a year earlier. However, individual months are more volatile than the year-over-year figure. December was 14.5 percent, January was 14.0 percent, but February shot up to 16.9 percent on significantly stronger exports that month of milk powders, whey products, butter and cheese.
U.S. dairy imports fell from a year earlier for the major product categories during December 2020 through February 2021. As a percentage of U.S. milk solids production, imports have been dropping fairly steadily from 4.0 percent in July 2019 to 2.5 percent this February, the lowest level by this measure since May, 2014.
Milk Production
As was widely expected, January U.S. milk production growth was revised up from 1.6 percent to 2.4 percent. Preliminary February production rose by 2.0 percent from a year earlier on a leap year-adjusted basis. For individual states, January production was revised down by more than 2.0 percentage points for Georgia and Florida. It was revised up by more than 2.0 percentage points for California and Kansas. January U.S. growth in average milk production per cow was also revised up, from 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent year-over-year. Preliminary February production per cow was 1.2 percent higher than a year earlier. Milk solids production rose a full percentage point faster than liquid milk production during December 2020-February 2021, according to USDA data.
U.S. Dairy Exports
Dec 2020-Feb 2021
Dec 2019-Feb 2020
2020- 2021
Percent
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.1%
15.1%
0.0%
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*adjusted for leap year
Dairy Products
The disparity between rates of growth for American-type and Italian-type cheese was particularly extreme during the December 2020 through February 2021 period. However, the resurgence of food service consumption should narrow this gap in the near future. The particularly strong growth of butter production is consistent with dry skim milk product production growth during the period.
Dairy Product Inventories
Cold storage stocks of butter and cheese and manufacturers' stocks of dry skim milk and dry whey continue to rise from
the pandemic-month low points they all attained during the second half of 2020. But when measured by days of total commercial use in stock, all except butter have been relatively stable and in line with long-term trends. Only butter stocks are clearly approaching the high levels, by all measures, that they attained during the initial surge of the pandemic during the spring of 2020.
Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices
Monthly survey prices of the key dairy products that establish federal order class prices were mostly stable from February
continued on page 4
Milk and Dairy Products Production
Dec 2020-Feb 2021
Dec 2019-Feb 2020
2020- 2021
Percent
Change
Change*
Milk Production
Cows (1,000 head)
9,451
9,363
|
|
|
|
|
1.3%
Total Milk (million pounds)
55,806
55,172
|
|
|
|
|
3.3%
Dairy Products Production
|
Cheese
|
|
|
|
5.0%
Cheddar
986
952
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
Mozzarella
1,096
1,119
|
|
|
|
|
2.5%
Butter
602
565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.4%
Skim Milk Powder
107
143
|
|
|
|
|
2.0%
Whey Protein Concentrate
126
121
|
|
*adjusted for leap year
Dairy Product Inventories
Feb 2021
Jan 2021
Feb 2020
2020- 2021
Change
|
|
|
|
17%
American Cheese
816
809
|
|
|
|
|
6%
Dry Skim Milk
356
314
|
|
|
|
|
-6%
Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices from page 3
to March except for butter and dry whey, which improved significantly in March. Despite butter's recent growing production and stock situation, buyers seemed to focus more on strong retail sales and recent reports of increased food-service use. Class I prices dropped in March, while Class
-
and Class IV prices rose by a dollar per hundredweight or more. This was considerably more than Class III prices improved at the same time but still left Class III prices well above them.
Retail prices for the major dairy products were mostly lower in March from the month before.
Milk and Feed Prices
The February margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage program dropped $0.92/cwt below January's to $6.22/cwt. Of this drop, $0.40/cwt was due to a lower milk price, $17.10/cwt, while the other $0.52/cwt was generated by a higher feed cost calculation, almost all due to a higher price for corn, slightly offset by a lower soybean meal price.
continued on page 5
Dairy Product and Federal Order Prices
Mar 2021
Feb 2021
Mar 2020
2020-2021
Change
NDPSR Dairy Product Prices
|
Butter
$1.590
$1.359
$1.755
-$0.165
Cheddar Cheese
$1.598
$1.595
$1.709
-$0.111
40-Pound Blocks
$1.670
$1.687
$1.813
-$0.144
500-Pound Barrels
$1.502
$1.484
$1.576
-$0.074
Nonfat Dry Milk
$1.117
$1.116
$1.116
$0.001
Dry Whey
$0.554
$0.506
$0.375
$0.179
Federal Order Class Prices for Milk
|
Class I Mover
$15.20
$15.54
$17.46
-$2.26
Class II
$15.07
$14.00
$16.75
-$1.68
Class III
$16.15
$15.75
$16.25
-$0.10
Class IV
$14.18
$13.19
$14.87
-$0.69
Retail Dairy Product Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Producer Prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk and Feed Prices from page 4
The February payment for $9.50/cwt DMC program coverage is therefore $3.28/cwt. For the first two months this year, the program has generated payments of over $223 million.
Looking Ahead
In the April update to its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) forecasts, USDA raised its estimate of milk production for 2021 from 227.3 bil. lb. to 227.7 bil. lb.,
which would be 2.0 percent over 2020 production, primarily due to increased cow numbers. But it also raised the 2021 all milk price forecast, from $17.75 per cwt to $18.40 per cwt, due to "improving demand." At the same time, the dairy futures translated into a 2021 all-milk price forecast of about $19.40 per cwt. Futures futures also indicated that the February margin may be the lowest for the year, and that the margins going forward should rise above $9.50/cwt sometime around mid-year.
Peter Vitaliano
National Milk
Producers Federation
pvitaliano@nmpf.org
www.nmpf.org
Dairy Management Inc.™ and state, regional, and international organizations work together to drive demand for dairy products on behalf of America's dairy farmers, through the programs of the American Dairy Association®, the National Dairy Council®, and the U.S. Dairy Export Council ®.
The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) is a farm commodity organization representing most of the dairy marketing cooperatives serving the U.S.
|