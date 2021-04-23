Dairy Market Report – April 2021

Dairy Market Dairy Management Inc. R E P O R T Volume 24 | No . 4 April 2021 DMI | NMPF

Domestic dairy-product use is increasing with signs that the country is making Overview another run at moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic, with growing ranks of

the vaccinated, gradual recovery of food service and staged resumption of in-person schooling raising milk-price forecasts for later this year. But these positive developments are in a race with new virus variants and premature relaxation of behavioral measures to protect against transmission. Internationally, U.S. dairy exports surged in February, while dairy imports have dropped to multi-year lows as a percentage of domestic milk solids production.

Still, milk prices remain well below a year ago, and payments under the Dairy Margin Coverage Program remain signiﬁcant. Rising demand isn't keeping pace with milk production, and stocks of major dairy products are rising, making higher prices more the product of hope for brighter days than of market fundamentals, making effective risk management crucial.