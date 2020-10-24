Log in
Daiya Healthcare : Makes Big Waves in the Aloha State

10/24/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Daiya Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider group in Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, expanded operations to the Aloha State and has brought along a wave of significantly improved standards of medical care to the Garden Isle of Kaua’i. The group has brought clinicians specialized in Primary Care, Psychiatry, Palliative Care, and Pain Management to Hawai’i. These clinicians provide a higher level of care to the patients they serve in Kaua’i and throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

“Never before have post-acute and long-term care residents in Hawai’i had access to primary and specialty care like this,” says Brandi Hori-Moises, a Nursing Home Administrator at Regency Kaua’i Care Center. “We have been trying for years to get this level of service for our state’s most vulnerable population, and the pandemic has taught us how important it is to have high-level medical care in Skilled Nursing Facilities,” Brandi adds. Daiya Healthcare began providing services on the island of Kaua’i last month, and has already positively impacted the re-hospitalization rate for Regency Kaua’i Care Center. “We need them everywhere,” says Brandi. “I hope to see them on all of the neighbor islands.”

Daiya Healthcare expanded services to Hawai’i earlier this summer. “We are very fortunate to partner with Kaua’i Care Center and serve the treasured kupuna of Hawai’i,” says Daiya Healthcare’s Chief Strategy Officer, Michelle Thompson. The group is looking to greatly expand its program to provide similar services on The Big Island, Oahu, and Maui. “Our unique offering is a proven model of success, bringing significant value to our patients and facility partners,” commented Daiya Healthcare’s CEO, Bhupinder Walia. Dr. Walia adds, “We are excited to revolutionize medical care in skilled nursing facilities throughout the Hawaiian islands, as we have successfully done on the mainland.”

About Daiya Healthcare

Daiya Healthcare is a physician owned multi-specialty provider group offering unparalleled services in post-acute and long-term care centers. Based in Bellevue, Washington, Daiya Healthcare is the nation’s leader in post-acute and long-term care medicine. They currently serve in over 70 centers throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Hawai’i, New Mexico and California. Daiya Healthcare is based on a core value system of Integrity, Compassion, Diversity and Accountability, which is essential to providing an integrated care model to the communities and partners they serve. To learn more about Daiya Healthcare, please visit the company website at www.daiyahealthcare.com.

© Business Wire 2020

