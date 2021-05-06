Dale Sanders, Health Industry Veteran, Joins IMO as Chief Strategy Officer

Sanders to oversee the company’s evolution to leader of healthcare data enablement

Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO) a healthcare data enablement company and market leader in medical terminology services today announced Dale Sanders has joined the company’s leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. This hire marks another milestone in IMO’s evolution to become the health IT market leader of products that deliver critical data quality improvements and insights to improve patient care.

Built on its foundation in terminology, IMO delivers products that enable accurate documentation, precise population cohorting, optimized reimbursements, robust analytics, and improved care decisions to optimize patient outcomes. While the company’s products have historically benefited providers, new offerings that enhance data quality and integrity are poised to make a powerful impact in other areas of the industry like value-based care and life sciences.

“Data quality is the core of IMO’s mission and its products, and has been from day one,” said Dale Sanders, IMO, Chief Strategy Officer. “I’ve been involved in the analytic space of healthcare for almost 30 years now, so I’m deeply familiar with the industry’s data challenges. In this phase of my career, I want to shift upstream in the data lifecycle and improve the foundational issues of data quality so that we have better, faster analytics and AI, downstream. IMO is in a great position at the right time in history.”

Sanders has a 15-year history with IMO, as one of IMO’s first clients while he was CIO at Northwestern University Fienberg School of Medicine where he immediately saw the value of IMO’s terminology products to improve EHR workflow efficiencies. Northwestern also conducted studies that showed how physicians preferred IMO’s clinically friendly data terminology by a 3-to-1 margin, while also improving the value of data to analytics. Sanders led the development of Northwestern’s data warehouse. Prior to joining IMO, Sanders served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Health Catalyst and was in unique position to see the challenges with data quality at the national level.

“Dale’s experience is the perfect intersection between IMO’s foundation-terminology, and its evolution to lead data quality in health IT,” said Ann Barnes, IMO’s CEO. “When thinking about the type of talent we needed as we take on IMO’s next challenge of creating products that help address the data tsunami facing the industry, we wanted someone who already understood our value in the market, and Dale is that person.”

Two of the company’s current products IMO Precision Normalize and IMO Precision Sets were made for vertical integration of data quality. They leverage terminology at the front end and have the ability to normalize and standardize data, resulting in clean data from disparate sources that can be organized into patient cohorts and value sets. These products were created with the intention of supporting data warehouses, health information exchanges and any other entity that collects, curates, and leverages healthcare data.

“I’ve been discussing the need for data quality for a long time and given my relationships with IMO’s leadership for many years, joining the team at this time feels like a meaningful coincidence. Every time I tell the story, my heart feels great about it. I’ll do my best to make a positive impact at IMO and the industry in this new role,” said Sanders.

To learn more about IMO’s industry leading solutions, please visit IMO’s website.

About IMO

Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO) is a healthcare data enablement company. From clinical documentation at the point of care to complex approaches to population health management, IMO ensures clinical data integrity and quality—making patient information fit-for-purpose across the healthcare ecosystem. For almost three decades, IMO’s footprint in EHRs—across more than 4,500 US hospitals—powers our expert ability to capture and preserve clinical intent wherever and however data is used. Our primary clients span individual doctors and physician groups, hospitals and clinics, large integrated delivery networks, inpatient ORs and surgical centers, global electronic health record providers, health information exchanges, clinical data registries, payers, life sciences companies, and healthcare analytics vendors.

IMO is built on a culture that celebrates and practices diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our employees strive every day to make a meaningful impact in healthcare. IMO’s technology platform and evolving portfolio of products are grounded in our industry leading medical terminologies, which are clinically vetted and always current, capturing data at the highest level of specificity. IMO understands how data must then be transformed to efficiently extract the greatest value. In short, IMO is the catalyst that enables accurate documentation, precise population cohorting, optimized reimbursements, robust analytics, and better care decisions to optimize patient outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005971/en/