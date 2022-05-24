Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dalian coking coal, coke futures decline on expectation of higher supply

05/24/2022 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures dropped more than 3% on Tuesday, weighed down by expectation of higher supply and as demand from steel mills remained weak on thin profit margins.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the country would take targeted steps to support the economy, ensuring energy security and coal supplies.

Coking coal imports from Mongolia are also resuming at some borders, analysts with Galaxy Futures wrote in a note, highlighting strong expectation of a rise in supplies.

On the demand side, profits at steel firms are relatively low amid sluggish construction activities, weighing on the steelmaking ingredients, said Galaxy Futures.

The most-active September contract of metallurgical coal on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dived 3.8% to 2,524 yuan ($379.12) per tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

Coke prices fell 3.2% to 3,331 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse dipped 0.5% to 857 yuan per tonne after a near 7% surge on Monday.

Spot 62% iron ore, meanwhile, jumped $6.5 to $135 on Monday, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

Construction-used steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, slipped 1.9% to 4,549 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coils used in the manufacturing sector declined 2.2% to 4,666 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for June delivery, dropped 1.4% to 18,505 yuan per tonne. ($1 = 6.6575 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58aLNG MOMENTUM SWINGING BACK TO ASIA AS EUROPE DEMAND EASES : Russell
RE
12:57aSoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 billion in India debut
RE
12:49aSri Lanka increases fuel prices as it seeks to rein in crisis
RE
12:48aChina says it will take targeted steps to support the economy
RE
12:45aAnalyst APK-Inform boosts Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast
RE
12:44aRussian invasion of Ukraine is a global issue, says Biden
RE
12:39aRohingya refugee boat sinks off Myanmar, dozens dead or missing - media
RE
12:37aUkraine's Zelenskiy urges allies to pressure Moscow on prisoner swap
RE
12:30aAirbnb to shut domestic business in China from July 30
RE
12:29aDalian coking coal, coke futures decline on expectation of higher supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. appeals court rejects most of Florida social media law
2Dividend payouts hit first quarter record, but outlook rocky
3Stellantis, Samsung SDI to build new JV battery plant in Indiana -sourc..
4Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ):Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2022
5JD com : Releases 2021 ESG Report

HOT NEWS