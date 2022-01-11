Dalian coking coal, coke futures rise on restocking demand

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke
futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped on Wednesday,
boosted by restocking demand at steel mills as supply of the
materials is relatively tight ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.
"Demand for coke is relatively strong as utilisation rates
at mills recovered after Tangshan lifted smog alert," analysts
with Haitong Futures wrote in a note, adding that steelmakers
are piling up stocks amid concerns of logistics disruptions due
to unfavourable weather and the pandemic situation.
Affected by recent COVID-19 outbreak, transportation has
slowed while production at coal mines declined ahead of the
Spring Festival holidays, leading to relatively tight supply of
coking coal, according to the note.
The most actively traded coking coal futures on the Dalian
bourse gained 3% to 2,330 yuan ($366.02) per tonne as
of 0302 GMT. Coke prices increased 1.4% to 3,181 yuan.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange,
for May delivery, jumped 2.7% to 735 yuan per tonne. Spot prices
of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose
$1.5 to $129 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome
consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 1.9% to 4,615 yuan a tonne.
Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector,
leaped 1.6% to 4,740 yuan a tonne.
Shanghai stainless steel futures, for February
delivery, rose for the third straight session, up 2.5% to 18,025
yuan a tonne.
China's factory-gate prices rose 10.3% in December, slowing
from November and failed market expectation following government
measures to contain high raw material prices, data from the
statistics bureau showed.
($1 = 6.3657 yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)