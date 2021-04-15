Log in
Dalian coking coal futures jump as safety inspections raise supply concerns

04/15/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures surged more than 5% on Friday and were on course for a 6.7% weekly gain, on supply concerns as some major coal producing regions have ramped up safety inspections.

Authorities in provinces and region including Shanxi, Henan and Inner Mongolia have recently stepped up inspection at coal mines following several accidents in the past few months and ordered those with risks to halt production for rectification.

Meanwhile, data from China's National Statistics Bureau showed that overall coal production in March dipped 0.2% from the same month a year earlier to 340.76 million tonnes.

Coking coal inventories at 110 steel mills in China fell 1.5% this week from a week earlier, according to data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, soared 5.4% to 1,678 yuan ($256.94) a tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Coke prices on the Dalian bourse also gained, up 2.2% to 2,492 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures, for September delivery, increased 0.8% to 1,045 yuan per tonne.

Spot prices for 62% iron ore rose by $3 to $176.5 a tonne as of Thursday from the previous session, data from SteelHome consultancy showed.

The October contracts for Shanghai steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures edged lower, with rebar falling 0.4% to 5,105 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils slipping 0.5% to 5,388 yuan per tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.9% to 13,960 yuan a tonne.

China's crude steel output jumped to the highest in seven months to 94.02 million tonnes in March, fuelled by strong demand and decent profit margins despite environmental curbs in major steel producing areas.

($1 = 6.5308 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
