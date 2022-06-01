Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dalian iron ore futures hit six-week high ahead of long weekend

06/01/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures logged on Thursday their fifth session of gains to scale over six-week highs, as steel mills replenish inventories ahead of holidays and ramp up production with the virus-hit economy recovering gradually.

"Global (iron ore) shipments are relatively stable and the demand-side is improving," analysts with Galaxy Futures said.

Galaxy Futures noted that steelmakers would suffer bigger losses if production gets suspended, hence, they are still churning out products and restocking iron ore inventories ahead of the holidays.

Portside iron ore inventories in China fell to the lowest level in more than eight months in end-May, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. <SH-TOT-IRONINV>

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, jumped as much as 2.2% to 921 yuan ($137.40) a tonne, the highest since April 19.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse inched 0.2% higher to 2,742 yuan a tonne and coke prices rose 1% to 3,582 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were traded range-bound.

"End-consumption is the core to affect recent steel prices," SinoSteel Futures said in a note, adding that seasonal demand this year is worse in spring while rains and heat in summer could dent construction activities.

But China's decision to beef up measures to support its ailing economy and markets is expected to lift prices of industrial metals.

Construction-used rebar for October delivery stood at 4,694 yuan a tonne, flat from the previous session.

Hot-rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, edged up 0.1% to 4,803 yuan per tonne, and Shanghai stainless steel increased 0.6% to 18,425 yuan a tonne.

China's markets will be closed on June 3 for the Dragon Boat Festival.

($1 = 6.7030 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:31aIndonesia has issued palm oil export permits for nearly 180,000 t - official
RE
12:28aThailand expects 7-10 million foreign tourists this year - minister
RE
12:28aAustralia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes
RE
12:26aIndonesia's inflation inches up in May, stays within central bank target
RE
12:25aDelta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending
RE
12:10aRussians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets
RE
12:09aIndian shares edge lower, Hero MotoCorp top loser
RE
06/01Dalian iron ore futures hit six-week high ahead of long weekend
RE
06/01U.S. in talks with Spain, Canada about taking more refugees -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending
2Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
3Toyota Motor : and Woven Planet Have Developed a New Portable Hydrogen ..
4Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years
5Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief

HOT NEWS