Dalian iron ore futures hit six-week high ahead of long weekend

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures logged
on Thursday their fifth session of gains to scale over six-week
highs, as steel mills replenish inventories ahead of holidays
and ramp up production with the virus-hit economy recovering
gradually.
"Global (iron ore) shipments are relatively stable and the
demand-side is improving," analysts with Galaxy Futures said.
Galaxy Futures noted that steelmakers would suffer bigger
losses if production gets suspended, hence, they are still
churning out products and restocking iron ore inventories ahead
of the holidays.
Portside iron ore inventories in China fell to the lowest
level in more than eight months in end-May, data from SteelHome
consultancy showed. <SH-TOT-IRONINV>
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
, for September delivery, jumped as much as 2.2% to 921
yuan ($137.40) a tonne, the highest since April 19.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse inched
0.2% higher to 2,742 yuan a tonne and coke prices rose
1% to 3,582 yuan per tonne.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were traded
range-bound.
"End-consumption is the core to affect recent steel prices,"
SinoSteel Futures said in a note, adding that seasonal demand
this year is worse in spring while rains and heat in summer
could dent construction activities.
But China's decision to beef up measures to support its
ailing economy and markets is expected to lift prices of
industrial metals.
Construction-used rebar for October delivery stood
at 4,694 yuan a tonne, flat from the previous session.
Hot-rolled coils, used in cars and home
appliances, edged up 0.1% to 4,803 yuan per tonne, and Shanghai
stainless steel increased 0.6% to 18,425 yuan a tonne.
China's markets will be closed on June 3 for the Dragon Boat
Festival.
($1 = 6.7030 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)