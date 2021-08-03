Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dalian iron ore futures jump on strong demand hopes

08/03/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China bounced back to rise more than 3% on Tuesday after five straight sessions of declines, fuelled by speculations of relax in steel output controls.

"Affected by the notice of rectifying campaign-style carbon reduction efforts, market expects a slowdown in crude steel output cuts, and iron ore demand may rebound in stages," SinoSteel Futures said in a note.

Weekly iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil fell to 24.7 million tonnes as of Aug.1, down by 147,000 tonnes from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, increased 3.0% to 1,074 yuan ($166.13) per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> inched up $0.5 to $185.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange extended losses.

Construction used rebar, for October delivery, fell 3.6% to 5,299 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, dropped 3.9% to 5,663 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures declined 2.5% to 19,115 yuan a tonne.

Dalian coking coal edged 0.4% lower to 2,259 yuan per tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian bourse slipped 1.8% to 2,842 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4648 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aRIDING THE OIL PRICE REBOUND : Gulf states to accelerate asset sales
RE
01:00aChina regulator to probe auto chip distributors over price-gouging suspicions
RE
12:59aDelta virus fears support safe-haven currencies, A$ up after RBA
RE
12:56aChina regulator to probe auto chip distributors over price-gouging suspicions
RE
12:46aStanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers
RE
12:45aLyondell says restarting polymers, olefins units at La Porte plant
RE
12:44aN.Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with U.S. - S.Korea lawmakers
RE
12:40aGold edges down, investors eye U.S. jobs data
RE
12:39aTEXT-Australia central bank August statement on rates
RE
12:38aIndian beauty startup Nykaa to raise $500 million through IPO - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. : ANGION BIOMEDICA : Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ..
3PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : Exclusive-ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures -..
4StanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers
5Tencent tumbles after China media calls online gaming "spiritual opium"

HOT NEWS