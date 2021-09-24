Log in
Dalian iron ore futures track spot prices higher, demand outlook remains dull

09/24/2021 | 12:54am EDT
BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's benchmark iron ore futures gained for the second straight session on Friday, rising more than 3% following gains in spot market, though demand for the steelmaking ingredient is expected to stay cool amid environment-related curbs.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, gained as much as 3.5% to 692 yuan ($107.10) per tonne in morning session. They were up 2.9% as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> increased $4 to $109 per tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

However, analysts expect the rebound will not last as iron ore demand is still dampened by production cuts at mills.

"Affected by the autumn-winter environmental protection measures and winter Olympic games, domestic iron ore consumption is hard to increase in short term," analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

Dalian coking coal futures fell 5.4% to 2,823 yuan per tonne and coke prices plunged 6.9% to 3,222 yuan a tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also declined.

Construction used rebar slipped 2.4% to 5,495 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, fell 1.9% to 5,568 yuan per tonne.

Stainless steel futures, for October delivery, dived 4.5% to 20,990 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4610 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
