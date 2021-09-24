Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dalian iron ore futures track spot prices higher, demand outlook remains dull

09/24/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's benchmark iron ore futures gained for the second straight session on Friday, rising more than 4% following gains in spot market, though demand for the steelmaking ingredient is expected to stay cool amid environment-related curbs.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, gained as much as 4.2% to 696 yuan ($107.74) per tonne in morning session. They closed up 2.5% on Friday and gained 8.8% this week.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> increased $4 to $109 per tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

However, analysts expect the rebound will not last as iron ore demand is still dampened by production cuts at mills.

"Affected by the autumn-winter environmental protection measures and winter Olympic games, domestic iron ore consumption is hard to increase in short term," analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

Dalian coking coal futures fell 6.24% to 2,800 yuan per tonne and coke prices plunged 7.6% to 3,198 yuan a tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also declined.

Construction used rebar slipped 2.8% to 5,468 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, fell 2.9% to 5,511 yuan per tonne.

Stainless steel futures, for October delivery, dived 4.7% to 20,945 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4601 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24aWith some gas stations closed, Britain vows to solve trucker shortage
RE
03:12aLondon Stocks Seen Opening Marginally Higher
DJ
03:10aDalian iron ore futures track spot prices higher, demand outlook remains dull
RE
03:10aMASAYOSHI SON : Renewable energy firms pin hopes on Taro Kono winning race for Japan PM
RE
03:02aBritain will consider bringing in army drivers to help with lorry crisis
RE
03:01aRELAY MEDICAL : Addresses the Recent Cybersecurity Vulnerability in Surveillance and Security Cameras market; 100 Million Connected Devices Susceptible to Remote Hijacking
AQ
03:00aJapan shares jump as financials, shippers shine
RE
02:52aJapan welcomes Taiwan bid to join trade pact, citing shared values
RE
02:48aPfizer in talks over full license for COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore
RE
02:44aUk transport minister shapps says i don't want to undercut with cheaper european drivers and then uk drivers drop out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Novavax : Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinic..
2Wall Street eyes four more years for Powell at Fed
3White House prods companies on chips information request
4Fears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline missed
5VP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia

HOT NEWS