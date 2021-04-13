Log in
News

Dalian iron ore jumps on falling shipment, robust demand worldwide

04/13/2021 | 12:02am EDT
BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China extended gains for a third straight session, rising more than 3% on Tuesday, fuelled by falling supplies from major miners and strong demand at home and abroad.

Shipments sent from Australia and Brazil fell by 4.04 million tonnes to 24.04 million tonnes as of April 9 from the week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Meanwhile, domestic demand and consumption driven by overseas economic recovery also helped sustain iron ore prices, analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, gained as much as 3.4% to 1,024 yuan ($156.39) per tonne. The contract was up 2.6% to 1,016 yuan a tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Spot prices for 62% iron ore for delivery to China was unchanged from the previous session at $172 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>

Other steelmaking raw materials were mixed, with Dalian coking coal, for May delivery, inching 0.3% lower to 1,583 yuan a tonne, while coke increased 2.7% to 2,424 yuan per tonne.

Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, gained 2.4% to 5,116 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils futures, used in the manufacturing sector, rose 2.0% to 5,395 yuan a tonne.

The most traded June contract of Shanghai stainless steel futures, however, dropped 3.0% to 13,925 yuan a tonne tracking falling nickel prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's March iron ore imports jumped 19% to 102.1 million tonnes from the same month a year earlier, official customs data showed on Tuesday. Steel products imports rose 17% last month.

* Japan's crude steel output is forecast to rise 28.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier to 23.24 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.5479 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
