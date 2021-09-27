Log in
Dalian iron ore scales above 700 yuan/T, steel rebar jumps on power curbs

09/27/2021 | 12:02am EDT
BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures gained for the third straight session on Monday, rising more than 5% to revisit above a key 700-yuan level, while steel rebar and hot-rolled coils increased amid production controls due to power cuts.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for January delivery, rose as much as 5.3% to 715 yuan ($110.57) per tonne in morning trade. They were up 2.8% at 698 yuan a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

Singapore iron ore futures increased 1.4% to $120 per tonne.

Spot prices of 62% iron ore for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> rose $1 to $113 a tonne on Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Analysts with GF Futures, however, said the gains in steelmaking ingredient prices were a bounce-back from previous losses, but they are not sustainable as demand at mills continued to ease.

Capacity utilisation rates of 247 blast furnaces at steel plants across China stood at 82.06% last week, down from 83.74% the week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Prices for steel rebar and hot-rolled coils on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also increased due to production curbs as major steel producing regions are restricting power usages.

The eastern Jiangsu province, one of the major rebar producers, had launched inspections https://www.suzhou.gov.cn/szsrmzf/bmdt/202109/8c8748c59f5749448685d64727e940a6.shtml on companies with annual energy consumption of more than 50,000 tonnes of standard coal this month.

Construction used rebar rose 0.9% to 5,562 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, inched 0.4% higher to 5,583 yuan per tonne.

Dalian coking coal futures dipped 0.5% to 2,845 yuan a tonne and coke dropped 3.1% to 3,186 yuan.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse plunged 5.1% to 20,250 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS