Dallas Business Litigation Attorney Brad Jackson Named Among State's Best

10/21/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson once again has been named one of the top lawyers for business disputes on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters.

The 2020 Super Lawyers list marks Mr. Jackson's 17th consecutive selection among Texas' leading business litigation attorneys. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2005, Mr. Jackson was selected for this year's list based on nominations from other lawyers and a thorough review process by Super Lawyers' editors.

Since being named to last year's Super Lawyers listing, Mr. Jackson earned his 10th straight listing in the Best Lawyers in Dallas list following recommendations from other attorneys and the editors of D Magazine. His selection was based on his work in business litigation, tort lawsuits, and product liability cases.

Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson and fellow firm attorney Cheryl Mann were named in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The Law Offices of Brad Jackson additionally was named on the annual Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Companies and individuals have called on The Law Offices of Brad Jackson for more than 30 years in a variety of business disputes and commercial litigation. The firm's expertise includes extensive work involving contract disagreements, fiduciary litigation, denial of commercial insurance claims, probate and trust litigation, professional malpractice cases, serious personal injuries and wrongful death, and other areas.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving high-stakes divorce litigation, serious personal injury, and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@musecommunicationsllc.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-business-litigation-attorney-brad-jackson-named-among-states-best-301157237.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson

© PRNewswire 2020

