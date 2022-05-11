Log in
Dallas Fed picks New York Fed's Logan as new chief

05/11/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
May 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Wednesday named Lorie Logan as its next president, filling a vacancy since last fall when the Robert Kaplan resigned as the bank's chief after an outcry over the ethics of his active stocks trading during the pandemic.

Logan, who as chief of the New York Fed's market operations currently oversees the implementation of the central bank's rate policies and balance sheet operations through the policysetting committee's System Open Market Account, will start her job on Aug. 22, the Dallas Fed said in a statement, in time for the Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting. (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)


