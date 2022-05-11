Dallas Fed picks New York Fed's Logan as new chief

May 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on
Wednesday named Lorie Logan as its next president, filling a
vacancy since last fall when the Robert Kaplan resigned as the
bank's chief after an outcry over the ethics of his active
stocks trading during the pandemic.
Logan, who as chief of the New York Fed's market operations
currently oversees the implementation of the central bank's rate
policies and balance sheet operations through the policysetting
committee's System Open Market Account, will start her job on
Aug. 22, the Dallas Fed said in a statement, in time for the
Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)