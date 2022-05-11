Dallas Fed taps U.S. central bank markets expert Logan as new chief

Logan, an executive vice president at the New York Fed and the manager of the Fed's System Open Market Account, will start her new job on Aug. 22, the Dallas Fed said in a statement.

The U.S. central bank is in the midst of its most rapid policy tightening in decades to deal with inflation that is rising at its fastest pace since the early 1980s. Data released on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 8.3% in April.

Logan, 49, will join the presidents of the 11 other regional Fed banks and the Washington-based Fed Board of Governors in setting monetary policy for the world's biggest economy. Her first policy meeting will be on Sept. 20-21.

A senior official in the New York Fed's markets division since 2012, Logan currently manages the central bank's $9 trillion portfolio of securities, cash and other assets.

Those holdings roughly doubled during the pandemic as the Fed sought to ease financial conditions and bolster the economy, and under Logan the Fed is now poised to trim those assets, beginning next month, as part of its overall bid to raise U.S. borrowing costs and slow growth.

"Lorie is a trusted colleague and dedicated public servant whose remarkable skill and experience with complex financial markets has informed our decisions and helped implement monetary policy to support the U.S. economy," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the statement.

Powell has signaled that he and fellow policymakers will likely follow last week's half-percentage-point interest rate hike with at least two more hikes of the same size at upcoming policy meetings.

The aim of the rises in borrowing costs is to slow household demand for goods and services and business demand for workers fast enough to cool price and wage pressures and bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.

Fed policymakers hope that can be done without undercutting the strong labor market or sending the economy into a prolonged downturn.

As a Fed insider and a markets expert, Logan is a departure from the Dallas Fed's last two presidents, both of whom came from outside the U.S. central bank's system.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul and Paul Simao)