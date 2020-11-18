Log in
Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Earns Best Law Firms Honors

11/18/2020 | 02:45pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's top attorneys once again have selected The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas to appear on the exclusive Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America based on the firm's work in business lawsuits.

Firm attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann each were named to the annual list of The Best Lawyers in America earlier this year. This marks the fifth consecutive year that The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has been named a Tier 1 firm in Dallas/Fort Worth for commercial litigation. The firm also earned high marks for its work in serious personal injury claims.

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than 15 years, Mr. Jackson is highly regarded among his clients and legal peers based on his work for both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal lawsuits.

In addition to the firm's expertise in various types of business disputes and personal injury cases, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson is known for helping clients in high net worth divorces and cases involving allegations of legal malpractice.

The firm's recent track record includes:

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-law-offices-of-brad-jackson-earns-best-law-firms-honors-301176374.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Brad Jackson


© PRNewswire 2020
