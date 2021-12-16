Dallas Morning News Names Systemware, Inc. as One of the Top 100 Places to Work in D-FW

This honor makes it the 12th time Systemware appears in the prestigious listing.

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemware, Inc., an industry pioneer in enterprise content management, announced that it has been named in Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work for the 12th time.

"Since the beginning, we have been very intentional about creating a culture of doing what is right regardless of cost or risk. The positive energy is contagious and creates an environment we all enjoy each day," says Systemware President and COO, Frankie Basso.

Every year for 13 years, the Dallas Morning News conducts this survey that is comprised entirely of anonymous employee responses to a survey assessing sentiment around company culture, leadership, execution, individual work, and compensation. Systemware has become a perennial winner and prides itself on passing the positive work environment and employee culture on to its customer base.

Systemware employees describe the company as prioritizing innovation, integrity, respect for individuals, and having fun while they pursue their mission. With over 40 years of expertise in enterprise content services and empowering peer support, Systemware has the perfect recipe of brilliant minds, award-winning products, a supportive leadership team, and many fun and amazing perks. The positive culture continues to thrive today with outstanding employee satisfaction and retention.

Systemware Content Cloud is an innovative content services platform that intelligently manages critical business information for many of the world's largest organizations. Content Cloud deploys seamlessly in on-premise infrastructure, external cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, and more. Content Cloud delivers optimized performance in public, private, or hybrid environments, as well as fully hosted managed service offerings.

For more information about Systemware or Content Cloud, visit their website at www.systemware.com or call 866.533.1514 to contact a content services expert.

About Systemware

Systemware has been helping organizations of all industry sectors efficiently find, extract, and deliver information for over 40 years. Systemware's intelligent content services platform, Content Cloud, helps organizations modernize their content management, connect with a range of repositories and systems, automate their processes, personalize their experience, and enable their content for business intelligence. Learn more at www.systemware.com. Connect with us on social media LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter to keep up with all the latest news and product offerings.

