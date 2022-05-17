Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dallas hair salon shooting suspect had delusions about Asians, police say

05/17/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TEXAS-SHOOTING

(Reuters) -A Dallas man suspected of shooting three women in the city's Koreatown neighborhood last week harbored delusions about Asian people, police officials said on Tuesday, as the FBI launched a hate crime investigation into the attack.

Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Theron Smith, 36, and booked him on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith, who is Black, was being held at Dallas County jail.

Since a crash involving an Asian male two years ago, "Smith has had panic attacks and delusions when he is around anyone of Asian descent," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters.

Garcia said it was too early to tell if mental health may have been a factor in the shooting.

"I can tell you that I know our community sees it as a hate crime," Garcia said. "I see it as a hate crime, and so do our men and women."

The FBI along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas and the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice have opened a federal hate crime investigation into the incident. Garcia said state prosecutors could bring state hate crime charges against Smith as well.

The Texas incident echoed last year's Atlanta-area shooting spree that targeted women of Asian descent, sending waves of fear and distrust within the Asian American community.

Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fueled in part by rhetoric blaming China for the spread of the virus, advocates for Asian-American communities say.

The shooter, armed with a 22-caliber rifle, entered the Hair World Salon last Wednesday, opened fire and wounded the owner, a stylist and a customer, police said. All three were women of Korean descent. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds and were recovering.

Four other people who were at the salon at the time of the shooting were not injured, Garcia added.

He said investigators were able to piece together evidence linking Smith to two prior shootings targeting Asian businesses in the Dallas area. In all three shootings, a red minivan was spotted near the crime scene.

Surveillance video helped police find identifying features of the vehicle including a luggage rack and sticker on the lower back windshield, authorities said.

Smith has not yet been charged in the two other shootings, which occurred last week and in early April, and investigators are still working on those cases, he said.

The Korean American community in the Dallas area ranks among the largest in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center, and Koreatown is the historic hub of the area's Asian and Asian American residents.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani and Tyler Clifford in New York; additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Susan Heavey, Chizu Nomiyama, Mark Porter, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)

By Maria Caspani and Tyler Clifford


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06pShares rebound, Treasury yields rise on stronger data
RE
05:04pHealth Care Edges Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:03pIndustrials Up After Strong Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:02pKey moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
RE
04:58pUtilities seek more time to consider U.S. nuclear credit program
RE
04:48pDallas hair salon shooting suspect had delusions about Asians, police say
RE
04:45pToronto stocks post 3rd-straight session of gains on relief rally
RE
04:41pU.S. Senator Manchin backs Michael Barr for top Fed regulatory job
RE
04:40p'We want to know' - U.S. officials vow to probe UFOs
RE
04:39pSlovak finance minister sets up battle with proposed tax on Russian oil processing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS