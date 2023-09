STORY: The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. The Interior Ministry said 820 people had been killed and another 672 injured, in an updated casualty toll. A local official said most deaths were in mountain areas that were hard to reach.

In Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicenter, residents spent the night in the open, afraid to go home.

"The room stated shaking... and everything started moving and pictures started moving. We just grabbed some clothes and our bags and we raced out," Australian tourist Tri told Reuters.