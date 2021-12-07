Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daminion (Digital Asset Management) Released New Version With Face Recognition and Adobe Connectors

12/07/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Daminion Has Enhanced Its Digital Asset Management System, Making It Even More Robust and Efficient for Marketing, Communications, and Design Departments.

SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 7.5 update was released for the on-premises and cloud versions of the Daminion Digital Asset Management system, which will delight the marketing and comms departments and those involved in content creation and management. Below is the list of software enhancements:

Face Recognition 

One of the most requested features is now available in Daminion Face Recognition and immensely simplifies the tagging process of the large numbers of photos with people. Artificial intelligence will find all person images and group them in your archive, significantly facilitating the tagging process. In addition, all data will be kept safe on your server.

Adobe InDesign Connector

The work with InDesign documents is now significantly improved and accelerated: you can drag and drop images to your InDesign document directly from Daminion, work with medium-res versions of the pictures, which speeds up a load of large InDesign documents.

The new Daminion connector for Adobe InDesign also helps you avoid painful issues with broken links within the InDesign files and allows your team to work with InDesign documents from multiple locations (office, home, etc.).

Adobe Photoshop Connector

The new integration with Photoshop enables seamless work with PSD and other image files. In addition, the Daminion connector for Photoshop eliminates the inconvenience of downloading and uploading files from/to Daminion all the time.

"The new version will bring more opportunities to the marketing, communications, and creative teams. Face recognition is ideal for universities that need data storage security because now it is offered in the on-premise version. Adobe Connectors are perfect for architectural, construction, and engineering companies and those who create a lot of proposals and brochures. If you haven't tried Daminion yet, now is the time." 

Murat Korkmazov, CEO, Daminion Software

You can find the complete list of new and enhanced features here.

Daminion Software was launched in 2003 when it developed its own Digital Asset Management system, which is available in both - on-premises and cloud versions. Its award-winning digital asset management (DAM) platform offers marketers a smart way to find and share creative files such as graphics, videos, and documents.

Daminion has over 800 corporate clients and over 500,000 users in the U.S. and Europe. Daminion proudly remains one of a few DAM software that offers on-premise solutions to their clients. 

To learn more, contact us:

https://daminion.net

sales@daminion.net

+1 (877) 251-9595

Related Files

Daminion White paper 2021.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: Face Recognition


Daminion Face Recognition immensely simplifies the tagging process of the large numbers of photos with people.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
10:09aKION : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10:09aThe Bubble Collection E-Shop Bursts Open For Business
PR
10:09aOptic 2000 Automates Its Entire Procure-to-Pay Process with Esker's AI-Driven Cloud Solutions
BU
10:08aBoE rate hike plan up in the air again due to Omicron risks
RE
10:08aAB INBEV : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
10:08aWrench Group Acquires Buckeye Heating & Cooling
BU
10:08aLET IT GLO! A Very 80s Inspired Holiday Celebration at Museum of the City of New York, December 10-December 31, 2021
GL
10:07aTongaat shareholder Artemis backs investors in bid to stall rights offer
RE
10:07aInternational Isotopes Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement For Commercialization Of A Radiolabled Antibody Test For Detecting SARS CoV-2
PR
10:06aIntel shares surge on potential windfall from Mobileye listing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Bulls back in charge as Omicron worries wane
4Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS