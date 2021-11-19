Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dan Baucum Named to D CEO's 2022 Edition of Dallas 500

11/19/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The editors of D CEO magazine today announced that lauded tax law practitioner, 2021-22 Chair of the State Bar of Texas Tax Section, and FBFK law firm’s Tax Planning & Controversies Chair, Dan Baucum, has been named to the 2022 edition of the Dallas 500, a list honoring the most powerful and influential business leaders in N. Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005532/en/

Dan Baucum, Tax Law Shareholder, FBFK Law Firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dan Baucum, Tax Law Shareholder, FBFK Law Firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having spent my career dedicated to elevating the tax law profession, I’m grateful for this recognition by D CEO,” says Baucum. “It is quite an honor to be recognized among some of the most esteemed professionals across N. Texas.”

“Making the Dallas 500 is no easy feat in a market as large and vibrant as North Texas,” said D CEO editor Christine Perez. “Those featured in our 2022 edition are at the best of the best; they play an integral role in driving the local economy.”

A highly regarded, senior attorney having worked at a high level in the IRS Chief Counsel’s office in Washington, D.C., Baucum is well known across Texas and the U.S. for his expertise in federal tax practice. He taught as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law’s Graduate Tax Law Program, and currently is an adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University Dedman’s School of Law and Baylor Law School. He has worked with the Texas Bar Tax Section for more than 20 years.

“Dan is the consummate professional and a stellar tax law attorney and statewide advocate for the profession,” says FBFK CEO Kyle Ferguson. “We’re honored that he’s part of the FBFK team across Texas, he brings tremendous skill and experience to our firm. Thank you to D CEO for this much-deserved recognition.”

The annual, special edition of D CEO is produced by the editors and represents “months of research, interviews and conversations with extensive, high-level contacts in the regional business community” and aims to reveal the personal side of the leaders who drive the N. Texas economy and make it such a vibrant place to work and live.

About FBFK

Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aIn an effort to prioritize Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA), the FDA does not recommend that BioPorto pursue an EUA for its NGAL assay for the prediction of renal replacement therapy in COVID-19 patients
AQ
11:06aSonos Beam Black Friday Deals 2021 Listed by Consumer Articles
BU
11:04aFLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS : Issuance of Common Bond Loan with total nominal value amounting to 7.000.000 Euro
PU
11:04aSTANTEC : Chicago's Red and Purple Modernization Program reaches major milestone with completion of critical rail bypass
PU
11:04aEconomic Outlook
PU
11:04aVELOCYS : proudly joins Race to Zero
PU
11:04aST JAMES PLACE : announces changes to its £14bn Global Equity Fund
PU
11:04aGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Operazioni finalizzate all'acquisto di azioni proprie ai sensi dell'art. 144-bis, comma iii, del Regolamento Emittenti
PU
11:04aARTNET : David and Libbie Mugrabi Move On, Christie's Staff Scouts for Private Sale on Discord, and More Juicy Art-World Gossip
PU
11:04aKOÇ : Application to CMB for mandatory tender offer of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Europe lockdown rattles Wall Street, boosts safe-havens
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS