Dan Baucum Named to D CEO's 2022 Edition of Dallas 500

The editors of D CEO magazine today announced that lauded tax law practitioner, 2021-22 Chair of the State Bar of Texas Tax Section, and FBFK law firm’s Tax Planning & Controversies Chair, Dan Baucum, has been named to the 2022 edition of the Dallas 500, a list honoring the most powerful and influential business leaders in N. Texas.

Dan Baucum, Tax Law Shareholder, FBFK Law Firm. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having spent my career dedicated to elevating the tax law profession, I’m grateful for this recognition by D CEO,” says Baucum. “It is quite an honor to be recognized among some of the most esteemed professionals across N. Texas.”

“Making the Dallas 500 is no easy feat in a market as large and vibrant as North Texas,” said D CEO editor Christine Perez. “Those featured in our 2022 edition are at the best of the best; they play an integral role in driving the local economy.”

A highly regarded, senior attorney having worked at a high level in the IRS Chief Counsel’s office in Washington, D.C., Baucum is well known across Texas and the U.S. for his expertise in federal tax practice. He taught as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law’s Graduate Tax Law Program, and currently is an adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University Dedman’s School of Law and Baylor Law School. He has worked with the Texas Bar Tax Section for more than 20 years.

“Dan is the consummate professional and a stellar tax law attorney and statewide advocate for the profession,” says FBFK CEO Kyle Ferguson. “We’re honored that he’s part of the FBFK team across Texas, he brings tremendous skill and experience to our firm. Thank you to D CEO for this much-deserved recognition.”

The annual, special edition of D CEO is produced by the editors and represents “months of research, interviews and conversations with extensive, high-level contacts in the regional business community” and aims to reveal the personal side of the leaders who drive the N. Texas economy and make it such a vibrant place to work and live.

About FBFK

Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Silicon Valley.

