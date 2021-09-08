Dan Vnuk Brings Transformative and Innovative Leadership to Altruista Health as its New Chief Technology Officer

Altruista Health, a HealthEdge Company, said today that Dan Vnuk has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, bringing a wealth of transformative and innovative leadership expertise to Altruista and the GuidingCare® technology platform.

Vnuk is a results-focused leader with more than 20 years of experience driving change across global organizations. He joins from Cotiviti, where he was senior vice president of information technology, infrastructure and security. In that role, he led a global team of 320 people and an IT integration for a $5 billion acquisition. Also at Cotiviti, he built a comprehensive healthcare data ingestion platform from the ground up. During his tenure, the company achieved HITRUST certification across all healthcare verticals.

“Dan brings proven leadership in scaling and running large world-class tech teams,” said Altruista Health President and General Manager Ashish Kachru. “He has the expertise we need to engineer stable and scalable solutions at an essential moment in the life of the GuidingCare technology platform. With Dan on board, we are ready to sync with HealthEdge and Burgess Group teams to advance a next-gen solution suite addressing the three most important value streams for health plans.”

Prior to Vnuk’s service at Cotiviti, he spent 17 years with Nielsen in increasingly responsible leadership roles with expanding scope. As senior vice president and chief architect of the connected system, he led the design of a Microsoft® Azure cloud-native data lake solution that brought together data ingestion, data science, business intelligence, a portal, APIs and an application ecosystem into a single platform and design.

Vnuk has prior professional experience as a software engineer at Lockheed Martin in Albuquerque and holds a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of New Mexico. His bachelor’s degree is in physics, from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

About Altruista Health

Altruista Health is a HealthEdge company delivering care management and population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Its GuidingCare® technology platform integrates care management, care coordination and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. GuidingCare is the largest and most widely adopted platform of its kind in the United States. Altruista Health is a recognized industry leader and was named twice as one of the Top Population Health Management Companies to Know by Becker’s Healthcare. Health plans and healthcare providers use GuidingCare to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses and improve patient health outcomes.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® is the health insurance industry’s first digital nervous system to provide automation and seamless connectivity between all parts of a payer’s administrative and clinical systems. HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, Blackstone became the majority owner. HealthEdge and its portfolio of mission-critical technology assets for payers, including The Burgess Group and Altruista Health, are collectively driving a digital transformation in healthcare. Follow HealthEdge on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005193/en/