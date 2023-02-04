Danaher interested in buying life sciences firm Catalent- Bloomberg News

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Danaher Corp
has expressed interest in taking over contract drugmaker
Catalent Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Danaher's approach to Catalent values it at a significant
premium, the report said, adding that unclear how Catalent will
proceed or whether it is receptive to a takeover offer. A deal
is not imminent.
Both Danaher and Catalent did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment on the report.
Danaher, which currently has a market capitalization of
about $197 billion, bought privately-held biotech company
Aldevron in an all-cash deal for about $9.6 billion in June
2021.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)